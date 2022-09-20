|
|
|TNCHAT
|ILL
Illinois braces for matchup with FCS powerhouse Chattanooga
Illinois' last nonconference game could be its toughest one.
When the Fighting Illini oppose Chattanooga on Thursday night in Champaign, Ill., they will take on a Top 10 team in the Football Championship Subdivision that is off to a 3-0 start.
Illinois (2-1) has sandwiched dominant home wins over Wyoming and Virginia around a disappointing Big Ten Conference loss at Indiana. The Illini have been idle since bouncing the Cavaliers 24-3 on Sept. 10.
Illinois' game plan figures to be pretty simple -- aim Chase Brown at the Mocs' run defense. Brown is coming off a 146-yard performance against Virginia that was his fourth straight 100-yard effort, dating back to last year's final game.
If Brown makes it five in a row, he would be the first back in program history to do it. His total of 496 yards in this season's first three games leads all of FBS, as does his 18 rushes of at least 10 yards.
"He's an animal," Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito said of Brown. "He's a special dude for sure. He can turn nothing into something. He can break a play any time."
Brown needs just 12 yards to pass the immortal Red Grange for 17th on the Illini's all-time rushing list. Brown enters the game with 2,059 rushing yards.
Chattanooga, meanwhile, is ranked ninth in the FCS after routing North Alabama 41-14 on Saturday at home. Quarterback Preston Hutchinson led the way by throwing for three touchdowns and running for two.
Hutchinson's 303 passing yards marked the first time in four years that a Mocs quarterback had eclipsed 300 yards. Seven of his eight receivers finished with multiple catches.
The Mocs' biggest problem might be a lack of preparation time. They have just three days to get ready before making the trip to east-central Illinois.
"We're not the only ones going through it this week," Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright said. "Just have to adjust, be good mentally and be able to focus and prepare."
This will be the first meeting between Chattanooga and Illinois.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|250.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|215.0
|
|
|183.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|224.7
|
|
|433.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|439.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Hutchinson
|P. Hutchinson
|50/76
|752
|5
|2
|
C. Copeland
|C. Copeland
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Ford
|A. Ford
|59
|325
|4
|86
|
G. Appleberry
|G. Appleberry
|22
|108
|0
|41
|
P. Hutchinson
|P. Hutchinson
|14
|80
|4
|20
|
L. Jackson
|L. Jackson
|9
|34
|0
|12
|
S. Phillips
|S. Phillips
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Phillips
|S. Phillips
|8
|146
|0
|50
|
A. Ford
|A. Ford
|5
|109
|2
|39
|
J. Whatley
|J. Whatley
|6
|105
|1
|51
|
J. Mayes
|J. Mayes
|9
|99
|1
|26
|
T. Smith
|T. Smith
|4
|86
|0
|46
|
K. Toney
|K. Toney
|5
|55
|0
|24
|
J. Burke
|J. Burke
|2
|45
|1
|28
|
J. Gibson
|J. Gibson
|4
|45
|0
|18
|
T. Arnett
|T. Arnett
|5
|43
|0
|14
|
C. Overton
|C. Overton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Appleberry
|G. Appleberry
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Southard
|A. Southard
|2/3
|0
|14/15
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito
|T. DeVito
|65/97
|622
|6
|2
|
A. Sitkowski
|A. Sitkowski
|3/3
|23
|0
|0
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|75
|496
|2
|38
|
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|17
|86
|1
|33
|
C. Hayden
|C. Hayden
|12
|36
|0
|9
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|8
|33
|0
|9
|
T. DeVito
|T. DeVito
|22
|29
|0
|18
|
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|19
|157
|1
|20
|
P. Bryant
|P. Bryant
|7
|147
|1
|43
|
B. Hightower
|B. Hightower
|10
|88
|1
|16
|
M. Marchese
|M. Marchese
|3
|53
|1
|39
|
C. Washington
|C. Washington
|5
|53
|0
|24
|
T. Reiman
|T. Reiman
|5
|42
|1
|12
|
C. Brown
|C. Brown
|5
|25
|1
|14
|
L. Ford
|L. Ford
|5
|24
|0
|9
|
J. Morris
|J. Morris
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
H. Beatty
|H. Beatty
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Hayden
|C. Hayden
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
M. Scott
|M. Scott
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Bailey
|M. Bailey
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Witherspoon
|D. Witherspoon
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|4/8
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN