1:00 Monshun Sales, Explained: Why Every IU Fan Should Be Watching This Recruitment



0:38 BREAKING: 3-star LB Jalaythan Mayfield Commits to Indiana



1:56 Which Team Should Pick Up Sorsby In The Supplemental Draft



1:26 Breaking Down Big 12 Lawsuit Against Texas Tech



9:24 Can New QB Darian Mensah Lead Miami to the CFP?



1:10 Breaking Down Brendan Sorsby's Injunction Against NCAA



0:42 Ranking the Toughest CFB Schedule Stretches of 2026: No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers



9:25 Playoff or Bust for Notre Dame in 2026?



9:30 Indiana Hoosiers' Season Preview



1:02 Indiana's Schedule Prediction



1:10 Breaking Down Indiana's New-Look WR Group



1:50 How Indiana and Curt Cignetti Continue Positive Momentum



1:22 Elite 11 Finals Draft: Indiana Commit Jameson Purcell - Pick #11



1:29 Why Cignetti Is Ranked No. 1 Coach Over Kirby Smart



1:39 What to Expect: Michigan under Kyle Whittingham



9:35 Chip Patterson's Big Ten CFB Power Rankings



11:28 Best Fits for Top Prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft



0:58 CFP Projection: Defending champion Indiana draws Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss in first round



1:02 Brad Crawford's 2026 CFP Projection: Notre Dame Bounces Back, Gets 1st Round Bye In CFP

