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Prisco's top 100 NFL players for 2026: Biggest risers and fallers, plus new entrants

Which players saw their rankings change in a dramatic way from 2025 to 2026?

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Just as he does every year, CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco has released his list of the top 100 players for the upcoming NFL season. The list is led by Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett and bookended by Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland

The former has obviously been on the list for many years in a row, but the latter is a new entrant after putting together an exciting rookie season. With that in mind, we wanted to take a look at Prisco's list from a specific perspective, grouping players into five categories:

  • Who's new to the list this year?
  • Who dropped off the list from last year?
  • Which entrants were the biggest risers from year to year?
  • Which entrants were the biggest fallers from year to year?
  • Which entrants saw their rankings stay mostly stable?

Over a quarter of the list (27 players), for example, consists of new entrants to the top 100. This group is led by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who skyrocketed all the way to No. 2 after winning the MVP award last season.

Correspondingly, exactly 27 players dropped off from last year's list. This group is "led" by former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who ranked No. 30 last year before suffering a devastating injury that ended his 2025 campaign and then being cut earlier this offseason.

Meanwhile, there are 24 players who saw at least a 10-spot jump from where they were in 2025, and 26 who saw at least a 10-spot drop-off. The biggest risers are led by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Devon Witherspoon, who jumped 60 spots from No. 84 to No. 24, while the fallers are "led" by Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who fell 77 spots from No. 11 to No. 88.

That leaves 23 players whose rankings stayed within a 10-spot radius from year to year. The players in this group range from Las Vegas Raiders (still) edge rusher Maxx Crosby to San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams, and also include Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney, who was the only player whose ranking (55) stayed exactly the same from one year to the next.

In the space below, you can see who qualified for each list. 

New Entrants

Player20252026
Matthew StaffordNR2
Jaxon Smith-NjigbaNR13
Aaron BrewerNR31
James CookNR34
De'Von AchaneNR44
Brian BurnsNR56
Nik BonittoNR58
Drake MayeNR61
Trevor LawrenceNR65
George PickensNR66
Caleb WilliamsNR70
Chris OlaveNR71
Sam DarnoldNR72
Brock PurdyNR75
Laremy TunsilNR76
Zach AllenNR77
Byron Murphy IINR81
Byron YoungNR82
Andrew ThomasNR83
Jack CampbellNR86
Bo NixNR87
Derrick BrownNR90
Nick EmmanworiNR93
Kamari LassiterNR95
Drake LondonNR96
Nnamdi MadubuikeNR98
Colston LovelandNR100

Dropouts

Player20252026
Tyreek Hill30NR
Brian Thomas Jr.44NR
Christian Darrisaw59NR
Kerby Joseph60NR
Xavier McKinney61NR
Brian Branch65NR
Josh Jacobs66NR
Marlon Humphrey68NR
Jaylon Johnson71NR
Landon Dickerson72NR
Jessie Bates III73NR
Trey Smith75NR
Jaire Alexander79NR
Terry McLaurin81NR
Mike Evans82NR
Zach Tom83NR
Sam LaPorta86NR
Roquan Smith87NR
Bobby Wagner88NR
Antoine Winfield Jr.89NR
Davante Adams91NR
Ladd McConkey93NR
Bucky Irving94NR
Travis Kelce96NR
Tyler Smith98NR
Jalen Ramsey99NR
Christian Benford100NR

Big Risers

Player20252026Change
Devon Witherspoon842460
Jeffery Simmons782058
Puka Nacua63954
Garrett Bolles742648
Dak Prescott904347
Derwin James955045
Quenton Nelson803842
Will Anderson Jr.561541
Jordan Love925141
Christian Gonzalez622933
Quinyon Mitchell693633
Trey McBride421824
Josh Hines-Allen765323
Bijan Robinson391722
Christian McCaffrey411922
Jared Goff775720
Dion Dawkins977819
Jonathan Taylor503218
Penei Sewell21615
Amon-Ra St. Brown584612
Cooper DeJean857411
Jahmyr Gibbs322111
Danielle Hunter473710
Chris Lindstrom433310

Big Fallers

Player20252026Change
T.J. Watt1188-77
Dexter Lawrence2991-62
Nick Bosa3594-59
Rashawn Slater3897-59
Jalen Carter1773-56
Malik Nabers4599-54
Zack Baun4085-45
Chris Jones1862-44
Saquon Barkley347-44
Trey Hendrickson2667-41
Tyler Linderbaum5392-39
Jayden Daniels3369-36
A.J. Brown3164-33
CeeDee Lamb2760-33
Jalen Hurts5284-32
Derrick Henry1445-31
Lane Johnson1241-29
Sauce Gardner2448-24
George Kittle2549-24
Baker Mayfield5780-23
Tee Higgins7089-19
Jordan Mailata1330-17
Derek Stingley Jr.2340-17
Justin Herbert4963-14
Jared Verse5468-14
Nico Collins6779-12

Stable

Player20252026Change
Maxx Crosby2835-7
Creed Humphrey1623-7
Patrick Mahomes17-6
Trent McDuffie4652-6
Quinnen Williams4854-6
Brock Bowers2227-5
Lamar Jackson610-4
Justin Jefferson58-3
Cameron Heyward3739-2
Micah Parsons1012-2
Patrick Surtain II911-2
Tristan Wirfs2022-2
Joe Thuney55550
Josh Allen431
Myles Garrett211
Aidan Hutchinson15141
Joe Burrow752
Fred Warner19163
Ja'Marr Chase844
Leonard Williams64595
Kyle Hamilton36288
Quinn Meinerz51429
Trent Williams34259
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