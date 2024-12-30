UCLA jumped three spots to No. 18 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday following its win over Gonzaga last weekend. The Bruins saw their 12-point first-half lead disappear but rallied down the stretch behind guards Sebastian Mack and Skyy Clark to secure a 65-62 rivalry victory over the Bulldogs.

The Bruins had lost their last four matchups against Gonzaga in a game that has become one of the best rivalries on the West Coast. Gonzaga dropped four spots to No. 19 following the loss.

The rest of the updated poll saw minimal changes. Oklahoma jumped one spot and entered the top 10 for the first time this season. Michigan State and Mississippi State both jumped three spots.

Maryland and Memphis entered the poll at No. 24 and 25, respectively, while San Diego State and St. John's dropped out.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: St. John's 70; Arkansas 58; Drake 53; Michigan 49; Utah State 42; Georgia 36; San Diego State 30; Dayton 19; Texas Tech 12; Pittsburgh 10; Clemson 9; West Virginia 8; Missouri 6; North Carolina 1;