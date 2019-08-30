Drive Chart
Georgia Southern-LSU Preview

  • Aug 30, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) The time has come for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the sixth-ranked Tigers to debut the revamped offense they've been raving about since spring practice.

''We're going to spread the ball around,'' Burrow promised as he looked forward Saturday night's season opener against upstart Georgia Southern. ''We have playmakers all over the field that they're going to have to account for.''

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says the new offense is going to be ''strictly spread,'' with five receiving targets on many plays and as few as five pass protectors for Burrow, who'll have to be ready to unload the ball quickly.

Orgeron said Burrow's combination of decision-making, throwing ability and acumen as a runner - when necessary - has accelerated the new scheme's installation.

''I do believe we're going to be great because of our quarterback,'' Orgeron said. ''Our quarterback can handle most situations. I think he's a game-changer.''

It certainly sounds like Burrow's teammates have bought in.

''It's going to be really electric when we open up the new offense,'' fullback Tory Carter said. ''People are going to be really surprised.

''It's changed a lot and we've worked really hard in the offseason,'' he continued. ''We've got a lot to show people.''

Maybe they won't show everything in Week 1, given a much more anticipated showdown looms the following week at Texas, ranked 10th in the opening AP Top 25 Poll.

But Burrow said LSU has to be prepared to execute the new scheme fully against Georgia Southern, a triple-option team that turned the ball over just five times last season - and did not throw an interception - while going 10-3.

Facing the Eagles means being ''ready to score on all the possessions that you get, because you might not get a lot,'' Burrow said.

Georgia Southern was among the most improved teams in the nation last season under coach Chad Lunsford and sees itself as a contender in the Sunbelt Conference.

''We will get in trouble if we sit here and go, `We're going to sneak up on people,''' Lunsford said while addressing the notion that LSU might be focused more on the Longhorns than the Eagles. ''I'm sure LSU is preparing to play us and not play another football team.

''What we talk about an awful lot at Georgia Southern is our history of going up against these types of opponents - and how close we've come in a lot of them.''

Some other things to know about the Eagles' first visit to Tiger Stadium:

FABULOUS FRESHMAN

The game marks the debut of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. , who is slated to start as a freshman after being among the highest rated prospects in the nation.

''Stingley is ahead of the game, man,'' LSU safety JaCoby Stevens said. ''He's physically, mentally and emotionally a grown man playing at a freshman's age. He's always locked in. We're going to depend on him a lot.''

BIG SPREAD

Lunsford didn't seem offended that LSU is favored by nearly four touchdowns. He expects his team to be motivated regardless.

''To the outside world it's definitely a mismatch. But our guys - they work hard. They want to show that they belong,'' Lunsford said. ''We'll be blue collar. We'll be disciplined. We'll be tough and we'll see how this thing unfolds.''

LSU'S EDGE

K'Lavon Chaisson was expected to be LSU's top pass-rusher last season, but needed knee surgery after Week 1 and hasn't played since. Now he's healthy and slated to start . But against the Eagles, he'll have to be disciplined when dual-threat quarterback Shai Werts runs option plays to his side.

When Werts ''gets on the edge, he's very dangerous,'' Orgeron warned. ''He can make you miss. He'll pitch it at any time. That's where they make their big plays.''

Werts accounted for 25 TDs last season, 15 rushing and 10 passing.

LEG UP

The game marks the debut of LSU place kicker Cade York, who was recruited to fill the void created by the departure of Tigers record-setter Cole Tracy.

''We believe in Cade, but we have to put him underneath the pressure, underneath the lights,'' Orgeron said. ''I do believe he has a stronger leg than our kicker last year. ... This guy has a bigger upside. We need to see, though.''

1 Pass
3 Rush
15 YDS
0:07 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 GAS 40
0:51
2-L.Wright to GSO 40 for no gain (35-D.Clark46-A.Anthony).
+10 YD
2ND & 5 GAS 30
0:58
17-J.Tomlin complete to 48-C.Brown. 48-C.Brown to GSO 40 for 10 yards (33-T.Harris).
+5 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 25
0:58
15-J.King to GSO 30 for 5 yards (97-G.Logan6-J.Phillips).
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:58
32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to GSO End Zone. touchback.
LSU
5 Pass
0 Rush
85 YDS
1:18 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
1:04
36-C.York extra point is good.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 GAS 11
1:19
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
+15 YD
1ST & 15 GAS 26
1:19
9-J.Burrow complete to 22-C.Edwards-Helaire. 22-C.Edwards-Helaire to GSO 11 for 15 yards (11-T.Bradley).
Penalty
1ST & 10 GAS 21
1:33
Penalty on LSU 79-L.Cushenberry False start 5 yards enforced at GSO 21. No Play.
+44 YD
1ST & 10 LSU 35
1:52
9-J.Burrow complete to 81-T.Moss. 81-T.Moss to GSO 21 for 44 yards (4-M.Brinson31-D.Baker).
+13 YD
2ND & 8 LSU 22
2:14
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson to LSU 35 for 13 yards (47-R.Wade).
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 1:04
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
85
yds
01:18
pos
3
41
Field Goal 5:56
16-T.Bass 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
45
yds
04:02
pos
3
35
Point After TD 9:58
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 10:03
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
01:24
pos
0
34
Point After TD 13:10
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 13:17
9-J.Burrow complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
26
yds
00:09
pos
0
27
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:09
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 3:16
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
52
yds
03:56
pos
0
20
Point After TD 8:10
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:18
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
34
yds
02:24
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:36
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:40
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
85
yds
02:20
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 15
Rushing 3 5
Passing 1 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 1-6 5-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 47 312
Total Plays 29 39
Avg Gain 1.6 8.0
Net Yards Rushing 47 59
Rush Attempts 23 15
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 3.9
Net Yards Passing 0 253
Comp. - Att. 3-6 20-24
Yards Per Pass 0.0 10.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-12 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 5-50
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.3 1-53.0
Return Yards 0 52
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-52
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 6/6
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ga. Southern 0-0 03--3
6 LSU 0-0 2121--42
LSU -27, O/U 51.5
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 0 PASS YDS 253
47 RUSH YDS 59
47 TOTAL YDS 312
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Tomlin 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 12 0 0 100.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 12 0 0 100.3
J. Tomlin 2/3 12 0 0
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 0 33.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 0 33.3
S. Werts 1/3 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Wright 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
L. Wright 6 19 0 11
J. King 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
J. King 6 18 0 5
M. LaRoche 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
M. LaRoche 5 17 0 7
S. Werts 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -7 0
S. Werts 6 -7 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Brown 48 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Brown 1 10 0 10
M. Murray 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Murray 1 2 0 2
M. Michaud 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Michaud 0 0 0 0
C. Ransom 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ransom 0 0 0 0
M. LaRoche 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
M. LaRoche 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Ellis 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Ellis 5-1 0.0 0
R. Wade Jr. 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Wade Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
R. Byrd 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
R. Byrd 4-2 0.0 0
D. Baker Jr. 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
D. Baker Jr. 3-5 0.0 0
K. Duncan Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Duncan Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
T. Bradley 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Bradley 2-0 0.0 0
M. Brinson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Brinson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Harris Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Vildor 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Vildor 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Griffin 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Griffin 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wright 94 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
R. Johnson III 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Cofield 35 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cofield 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ellis 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ellis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Springer 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Springer 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bowdry 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Bowdry 0-1 0.0 0
D. Bembry 38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Bembry 0-1 0.0 0
T. Allen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Bass 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
T. Bass 1/1 47 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 0
A. Beck II 3 44.3 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 253 5 0 240.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 253 5 0 240.6
J. Burrow 20/24 253 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 26 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 6 26 1 8
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
L. Fournette 3 17 0 10
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
T. Davis-Price 3 9 0 8
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Emery Jr. 2 5 0 5
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Burrow 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 1
J. Jefferson 4 70 1 44
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 61 0
T. Moss 2 61 0 44
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 3 32 0 15
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 3
T. Marshall Jr. 3 22 3 11
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 1
J. Chase 2 21 1 13
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
J. Emery Jr. 1 17 0 17
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
L. Fournette 3 16 0 10
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Davis-Price 1 9 0 9
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Curry 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
J. Phillips 5-4 0.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Stevens 4-1 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Clark 4-0 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Logan 3-0 0.0 0
K. Chaisson 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Chaisson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 2-2 0.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Delpit 1-2 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
S. Ika 62 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Ika 1-0 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Lawrence 1-0 1.0 0
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fulton 1-0 0.0 0
A. Anthony 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Anthony 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
C. York 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 1 53.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 32 0
D. Stingley Jr. 2 26.0 32 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:36 GAS 25 1:18 3 4 Punt
8:10 GAS 25 0:56 3 -3 Punt
3:09 GAS 25 2:02 6 49 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 GAS 25 1:23 4 -7 Fumble
9:58 GAS 25 4:02 9 45 FG
4:14 GAS 32 1:36 3 2 Punt
0:58 GAS 25 0:07 3 15 Halftime
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 2:20 7 75 TD
10:42 GAS 34 2:24 6 34 TD
7:12 LSU 48 3:56 10 52 TD
0:19 GAS 26 0:09 5 26 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:27 GAS 25 1:24 4 25 TD
5:19 LSU 25 0:54 3 5 Punt
2:22 LSU 20 1:18 6 80 TD
