Drive Chart
UMASS
TEMPLE

Preview not available

Preview not available
UMASS
0 Pass
7 Rush
3 YDS
2:15 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 UMASS 45
0:07
C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to TEM 24 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
+1 YD
3RD & 8 UMASS 44
1:29
K.Adams rushed to UMASS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wyatt at UMASS 45.
-1 YD
2ND & 7 UMASS 45
2:01
K.Adams rushed to UMASS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 44.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 42
2:15
G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at UMASS 45.
TEMPLE
0 Pass
31 Rush
23 YDS
2:03 POS
+9 YD
2ND & 8 TEMPLE 49
2:26
Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 42 for 9 yards. Q.Patterson FUMBLES forced by J.Mahoney. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-N.Logan at UMASS 42. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 42.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 47
3:19
Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 49.
+3 YD
3RD & 1 TEMPLE 44
3:23
E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at TEM 47.
+8 YD
2ND & 9 TEMPLE 36
3:46
Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TEM 44.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 35
4:18
E.Saydee rushed to TEM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; N.Logan at TEM 36.
UMASS
0 Pass
7 Rush
2 YDS
1:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 UMASS 22
4:18
C.Kolodziey punts 43 yards to TEM 35 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 6:14
R.Bell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 6:14
B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 41. Intercepted by L.Jordan at UMASS 41. L.Jordan for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
20
Point After TD 9:52
R.Bell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 9:52
Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Patterson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
79
yds
5:08
pos
0
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:54
R.Bell extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 1:54
E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 11. Catch made by I.Stewart at UMASS 11. Gain of 11 yards. I.Stewart for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
3:49
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 13
Rushing 5 3
Passing 3 8
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 3-14 3-9
4th Down Conv 1-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 159 207
Total Plays 54 46
Avg Gain 2.9 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 114 77
Rush Attempts 34 26
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 3.0
Yards Passing 45 130
Comp. - Att. 8-20 11-20
Yards Per Pass 1.7 6.0
Penalties - Yards 9-61 3-25
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 4
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 6-37.2 2-49.5
Return Yards 3 75
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-3 2-62
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Massachusetts 1-2 000-0
Temple 1-2 0714-21
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
 45 PASS YDS 130
114 RUSH YDS 77
159 TOTAL YDS 207
Massachusetts
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Campiotti  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 36 0 1 57.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 129 1 3 71.8
G. Campiotti 7/14 36 0 1
B. Olson  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 9 0 1 -4.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 41 0 1 62.0
B. Olson 1/5 9 0 1
Z. Wise  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Wise 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Campiotti  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 195 1
G. Campiotti 14 47 0 13
T. Baldwin Jr.  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 133 0
T. Baldwin Jr. 5 27 0 9
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 166 0
E. Merriweather 7 17 0 9
K. Adams  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
K. Adams 5 15 0 8
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 37 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 1 3 0 3
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
G. Johnson III 1 3 0 3
Z. Wise  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
Z. Wise 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Sullivan-Brown  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 1
C. Sullivan-Brown 5 3 21 0 9
R. Arnold  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
R. Arnold 1 1 10 0 10
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 0
G. Johnson III 3 1 9 0 9
E. Merriweather  7 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
E. Merriweather 2 1 3 0 3
J. Johnson Jr.  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Johnson Jr. 4 2 2 0 5
J. Orlando  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Orlando 1 0 0 0 0
J. Johnson  16 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Johnson  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 5-0 0.0 0
J. Wallace  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Wallace 4-0 0.0 0
J. Ferrell  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Ferrell 3-1 0.0 0
T. Davis  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 3-0 0.0 0
J. Mackie  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
J. Mackie 2-2 0.5 0
M. Bradley  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Bradley 2-1 0.5 0
G. Johnson III  4 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson III 1-0 0.0 0
C. Mathurin  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Mathurin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mahoney  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Mahoney 1-0 0.0 1
H. Klages  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Klages 1-0 0.0 0
G. Campiotti  5 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Campiotti 1-0 0.0 0
N. Logan  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Logan 1-1 0.0 0
T. Rudolph  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Rudolph 1-1 0.0 0
Z. Igwenagu  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Igwenagu 1-0 0.0 0
V. Alobwede  15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Alobwede 1-0 0.0 0
N. Boykin  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Boykin 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Carson  91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/5 4/4
C. Carson 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Kolodziey  95 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
C. Kolodziey 6 37.2 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Desrosiers Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
G. Desrosiers Jr. 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Warner  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 112 1 2 104.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 388 3 1 144.1
E. Warner 9/17 112 1 2
Q. Patterson  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 18 0 0 175.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 31 0 0 70.1
Q. Patterson 2/2 18 0 0
J. Barbon  10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% -1 0 0 91.6
J. Barbon 1/1 -1 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Q. Patterson  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 44 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
Q. Patterson 8 44 1 9
D. Hubbard  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 65 1
D. Hubbard 9 27 0 10
E. Saydee  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 98 1
E. Saydee 3 8 0 4
E. Warner  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
E. Warner 2 0 0 5
J. Norwood  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 38 0
J. Norwood 3 0 0 2
D. Mathis  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 8 0
D. Mathis 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Sanders  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 135 0
A. Sanders 4 3 51 0 34
D. Martin-Robinson  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 39 0
D. Martin-Robinson 3 2 39 0 30
I. Stewart  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 1
I. Stewart 2 2 22 1 11
J. Smith  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 105 2
J. Smith 2 1 8 0 8
D. Hubbard  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Hubbard 1 1 7 0 7
J. Norwood  29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Norwood 3 1 4 0 4
J. Barbon  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 172 0
J. Barbon 2 0 0 0 0
D. Mathis  11 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Mathis 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Wilson  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Wilson 6-1 0.0 0
A. Odom  25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
A. Odom 6-1 0.0 1
Y. Rigby  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Y. Rigby 4-0 0.0 0
J. Magee  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Magee 3-0 1.0 0
D. Varner  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Varner 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hollins  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Hollins 2-0 0.0 0
J. McMurray  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McMurray 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ruiz  19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ruiz 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hill  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
L. Turay  58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Turay 1-0 0.0 0
E. Clark  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
T. Thomas  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mahone  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahone 1-0 0.0 0
M. McCargo  42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. McCargo 1-0 0.0 0
N. Wyatt  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jordan  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Jordan 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Bell  47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/6
R. Bell 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Morgan  94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
M. Morgan 2 49.5 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Norwood  29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
J. Norwood 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Z. Baines 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Z. Baines 1 0.0 0 0
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
A. Anderson Jr. 1 13.0 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UMASS 25 4:11 7 21 Punt
9:52 UMASS 34 3:35 10 26 Punt
3:56 UMASS 40 1:08 4 12 Downs
0:43 UMASS 10 2:23 3 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UMASS 47 0:54 3 5 INT
11:07 UMASS 35 5:24 9 34 FG Miss
1:54 UMASS 25 1:47 9 35 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEMPLE 20 6:07 3 2 Punt
6:41 UMASS 34 0:11 1 0 INT
6:14 UMASS 25 1:56 3 -3 Punt
2:15 UMASS 42 2:15 3 3 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 TEMPLE 16 1:17 3 4 Punt
5:57 TEMPLE 5 2:03 3 -4 Punt
2:48 TEMPLE 48 2:05 6 27 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 UMASS 43 1:19 3 2 INT
5:43 TEMPLE 31 3:49 9 69 TD
0:07 TEMPLE 40 0:07 1 -2 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:53 TEMPLE 47 2:28 6 19 Downs
4:18 TEMPLE 35 2:03 5 23 Fumble

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 45
(0:07 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to TEM 24 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
+1 YD
3 & 8 - UMASS 44
(1:29 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wyatt at UMASS 45.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 45
(2:01 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42
(2:15 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at UMASS 45.

TEMP
Owls
 - Fumble (5 plays, 23 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 49
(2:26 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 42 for 9 yards. Q.Patterson FUMBLES forced by J.Mahoney. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-N.Logan at UMASS 42. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 42.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(3:19 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 49.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 44
(3:23 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at TEM 47.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 36
(3:46 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TEM 44.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35
(4:18 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; N.Logan at TEM 36.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - UMASS 22
(4:18 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 43 yards to TEM 35 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
Penalty
4 & 8 - UMASS 27
(4:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on UMASS-E.Falayi False Start 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 26
(4:39 - 3rd) G.Campiotti scrambles to UMASS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 27. PENALTY on UMASS-E.Merriweather Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 29
(5:41 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(6:14 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at UMASS 29.
Kickoff
(6:14 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS 3. Fair catch by G.Desrosiers.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:11 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:14 - 3rd) R.Bell extra point is good.
Int
1 & 10 - UMASS 34
(6:25 - 3rd) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 41. Intercepted by L.Jordan at UMASS 41. L.Jordan for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.

TEMP
Owls
 - Downs (6 plays, 19 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 34
(6:25 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 38
(7:07 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 38. Catch made by J.Norwood at UMASS 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 34.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 38
(7:12 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. TEM pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41
(7:27 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin at UMASS 38.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 48
(8:02 - 3rd) Q.Patterson pass complete to UMASS 48. Catch made by D.Hubbard at UMASS 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47
(8:53 - 3rd) E.Warner scrambles to UMASS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at UMASS 48.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - UMASS 22
(9:06 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 44 yards to TEM 34 Center-UMASS. A.Anderson returned punt from the TEM 34. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 47.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UMASS 22
(9:09 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 22
(9:14 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20
(9:47 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at UMASS 22.
Kickoff
(9:52 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 55 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS 10. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 20.
PAT Good
(9:52 - 3rd) R.Bell extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 2
(10:04 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Patterson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 7
(10:16 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UMASS 2.
Penalty
1 & Goal - UMASS 2
(10:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-W.Quarshie False Start 5 yards accepted.
Penalty
1 & Goal - UMASS 8
(10:21 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UMASS 12
(10:31 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to UMASS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at UMASS 8.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20
(10:52 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 12.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31
(11:11 - 3rd) Q.Patterson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by I.Stewart at UMASS 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 20.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41
(11:32 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 31.
+30 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 29
(12:43 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 29. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 29. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 41.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 21
(13:49 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Ferrell at TEM 29.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UMASS 19
(14:29 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Klages at TEM 21.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20
(14:52 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at TEM 19.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the TEM 5. J.Norwood returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 20.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the TEM 5. TEM returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 20.

TEMP
Owls
 - End of Half (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40
(0:07 - 2nd) TEM rushed to TEM 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 38.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Downs (9 plays, 35 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
4 & 10 - UMASS 43
(0:13 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by E.Merriweather at TEM 43. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at TEM 40.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 43
(0:18 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown. PENALTY on UMASS-G.Johnson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
Penalty
3 & 5 - UMASS 38
(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 43
(0:27 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by J.Johnson at TEM 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 43
(0:26 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 49
(0:47 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 43.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46
(1:06 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at UMASS 49.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 36
(1:09 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 36. Catch made by R.Arnold at UMASS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at UMASS 46.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 32
(1:31 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at UMASS 36.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(1:54 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz at UMASS 32.
Kickoff
(1:54 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 60 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS 5. Fair catch by G.Johnson.

TEMP
Owls
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 69 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:54 - 2nd) R.Bell extra point is good.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 11
(2:02 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 11. Catch made by I.Stewart at UMASS 11. Gain of 11 yards. I.Stewart for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15
(2:36 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Alobwede at UMASS 11.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 24
(2:57 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 24. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at UMASS 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 15.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28
(3:31 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 24.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 36
(3:52 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 36. Catch made by J.Smith at UMASS 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 28.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39
(4:32 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 36.
+34 YD
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 27
(5:07 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 27. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 39.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 31
(5:39 - 2nd) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at TEM 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31
(5:43 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 34 yards, 5:24 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 5 - UMASS 38
(5:49 - 2nd) C.Carson 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
-2 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 29
(6:28 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at TEM 31.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 34
(7:11 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 36
(7:51 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 34.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - UMASS 42
(8:11 - 2nd) G.Campiotti scrambles to UMASS 49 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at UMASS 49. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 48
(8:33 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 45 for yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 45. PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 49
(9:11 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47
(9:44 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 49.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 38
(10:25 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to UMASS 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 47.
Penalty
2 & 2 - UMASS 43
(10:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35
(11:07 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to UMASS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Turay at UMASS 43.

TEMP
Owls
 - Interception (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 41
(11:18 - 2nd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 35. Intercepted by N.Boykin at UMASS 35. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 35.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 40
(11:52 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by D.Mathis at UMASS 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UMASS 41.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43
(12:26 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 40.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Interception (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 5 - UMASS 48
(12:26 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 36. Intercepted by A.Odom at TEM 36. Tackled by G.Campiotti at UMASS 43.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 49
(13:16 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to TEM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at TEM 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47
(13:20 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 49.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 14
(13:33 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 33 yards to UMASS 47 Center-UMASS. Z.Baines MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-UMASS at UMASS 47. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 47.
Penalty
4 & 1 - UMASS 19
(14:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 13
(15:00 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; A.Odom at UMASS 19.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 12
(0:05 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at UMASS 13.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 10
(0:43 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at UMASS 12.

TEMP
Owls
 - Interception (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 25
(0:43 - 1st) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 7. Intercepted by J.Mahoney at UMASS 7. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 10.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 25
(0:58 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27
(1:58 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to UMASS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at UMASS 25.
+8 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 50
(9:09 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 50. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 42. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 48
(2:41 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Igwenagu at TEM 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48
(2:48 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Downs (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - UMASS 48
(2:48 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 48.
+4 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 48
(3:14 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 48. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 48. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 48.
No Gain
2 & 7 - UMASS 48
(3:23 - 1st) Z.Wise steps back to pass. Z.Wise pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - UMASS 40
(3:56 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 48.

TEMP
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45
(3:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 1
(3:56 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 54 yards to UMASS 45 Center-TEM. Downed by TEM.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 6
(4:49 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 1 for -5 yards (M.Bradley; J.Mackie)
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 5
(5:26 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at TEM 6.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 5
(5:57 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at TEM 5.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (10 plays, 26 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - UMASS 40
(5:57 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to TEM 5 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
Penalty
4 & 8 - UMASS 35
(6:05 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 8 - UMASS 35
(6:11 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 37
(6:55 - 1st) Z.Wise rushed to TEM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at TEM 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 37
(7:01 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
+9 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 46
(7:37 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by G.Johnson at TEM 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 37.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 48
(8:09 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 46.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 45
(8:49 - 1st) G.Johnson rushed to UMASS 48 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at UMASS 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 45
(8:56 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Orlando.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 43
(9:10 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UMASS 45.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UMASS 43
(9:20 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 34
(9:32 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 34. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 43.

TEMP
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 21
(9:52 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 45 yards to UMASS 34 Center-TEM. Downed by D.Fox.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 21
(10:03 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26
(10:29 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-D.Mathis False Start 5 yards accepted.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 17
(10:49 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 17. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at TEM 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17
(10:49 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.

MASS
Minutemen
 - Punt (7 plays, 21 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - UMASS 46
(10:57 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 37 yards to TEM 17 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by J.Barbon.
No Gain
3 & 13 - UMASS 46
(10:52 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 49
(12:03 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 49
(12:38 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 49.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37
(13:10 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at UMASS 49.
+13 YD
3 & 11 - UMASS 24
(13:37 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at UMASS 37.
+9 YD
2 & 20 - UMASS 15
(14:18 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 24.
Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti sacked at UMASS 15 for -10 yards (J.Magee)
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores