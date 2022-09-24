Drive Chart
|
|
|UMASS
|TEMPLE
Preview not available
Preview not available
UMASS
0 Pass
7 Rush
3 YDS
2:15 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 UMASS 45
0:07
C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to TEM 24 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
+1 YD
3RD & 8 UMASS 44
1:29
K.Adams rushed to UMASS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wyatt at UMASS 45.
-1 YD
2ND & 7 UMASS 45
2:01
K.Adams rushed to UMASS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 44.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 UMASS 42
2:15
G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at UMASS 45.
TEMPLE
0 Pass
31 Rush
23 YDS
2:03 POS
+9 YD
2ND & 8 TEMPLE 49
2:26
Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 42 for 9 yards. Q.Patterson FUMBLES forced by J.Mahoney. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-N.Logan at UMASS 42. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 42.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 47
3:19
Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 49.
+3 YD
3RD & 1 TEMPLE 44
3:23
E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at TEM 47.
+8 YD
2ND & 9 TEMPLE 36
3:46
Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TEM 44.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TEMPLE 35
4:18
E.Saydee rushed to TEM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; N.Logan at TEM 36.
UMASS
0 Pass
7 Rush
2 YDS
1:56 POS
Punt
4TH & 13 UMASS 22
4:18
C.Kolodziey punts 43 yards to TEM 35 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
Touchdown 6:14
B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 41. Intercepted by L.Jordan at UMASS 41. L.Jordan for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
20
Touchdown 9:52
Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Patterson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
79
yds
5:08
pos
0
13
Touchdown 1:54
E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 11. Catch made by I.Stewart at UMASS 11. Gain of 11 yards. I.Stewart for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
69
yds
3:49
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|13
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|3
|8
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|159
|207
|Total Plays
|54
|46
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|77
|Rush Attempts
|34
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|45
|130
|Comp. - Att.
|8-20
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|1.7
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-61
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-37.2
|2-49.5
|Return Yards
|3
|75
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|2-62
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|130
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|159
|TOTAL YDS
|207
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|7/14
|36
|0
|1
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|1/5
|9
|0
|1
|
Z. Wise 6 QB
|Z. Wise
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|14
|47
|0
|13
|
T. Baldwin Jr. 24 RB
|T. Baldwin Jr.
|5
|27
|0
|9
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|7
|17
|0
|9
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|5
|15
|0
|8
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Wise 6 QB
|Z. Wise
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|5
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
R. Arnold 2 WR
|R. Arnold
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Johnson Jr. 1 WR
|J. Johnson Jr.
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|
J. Orlando 87 TE
|J. Orlando
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 16 TE
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferrell 19 DB
|J. Ferrell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 3 S
|T. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Bradley 1 DL
|M. Bradley
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
H. Klages 99 DL
|H. Klages
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Igwenagu 10 LB
|Z. Igwenagu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Alobwede 15 DL
|V. Alobwede
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Boykin 4 DB
|N. Boykin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|6
|37.2
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|9/17
|112
|1
|2
|
Q. Patterson 16 QB
|Q. Patterson
|2/2
|18
|0
|0
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1/1
|-1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Patterson 16 QB
|Q. Patterson
|8
|44
|1
|9
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|9
|27
|0
|10
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|2
|0
|0
|5
|
J. Norwood 29 RB
|J. Norwood
|3
|0
|0
|2
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|4
|3
|51
|0
|34
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|3
|2
|39
|0
|30
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|2
|2
|22
|1
|11
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Norwood 29 RB
|J. Norwood
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 19 CB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Turay 58 DL
|L. Turay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 30 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahone 17 DL
|J. Mahone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wyatt 14 CB
|N. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bell 47 K
|R. Bell
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|2
|49.5
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Norwood 29 RB
|J. Norwood
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 45(0:07 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 31 yards to TEM 24 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - UMASS 44(1:29 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Wyatt at UMASS 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 45(2:01 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 42(2:15 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at UMASS 45.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 49(2:26 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 42 for 9 yards. Q.Patterson FUMBLES forced by J.Mahoney. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-N.Logan at UMASS 42. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(3:19 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 49.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 44(3:23 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at TEM 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 36(3:46 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at TEM 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(4:18 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; N.Logan at TEM 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - UMASS 22(4:18 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 43 yards to TEM 35 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - UMASS 27(4:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on UMASS-E.Falayi False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 26(4:39 - 3rd) G.Campiotti scrambles to UMASS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 27. PENALTY on UMASS-E.Merriweather Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 29(5:41 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(6:14 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at UMASS 29.
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS 3. Fair catch by G.Desrosiers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 34(6:25 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 38(7:07 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 38. Catch made by J.Norwood at UMASS 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 38(7:12 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. TEM pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(7:27 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin at UMASS 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 48(8:02 - 3rd) Q.Patterson pass complete to UMASS 48. Catch made by D.Hubbard at UMASS 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 47(8:53 - 3rd) E.Warner scrambles to UMASS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at UMASS 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UMASS 22(9:06 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 44 yards to TEM 34 Center-UMASS. A.Anderson returned punt from the TEM 34. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UMASS 22(9:09 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UMASS 22(9:14 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(9:47 - 3rd) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at UMASS 22.
|Kickoff
|(9:52 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 55 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS 10. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 20.
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 3rd) R.Bell extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 2(10:04 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS End Zone for 2 yards. Q.Patterson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 7(10:16 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UMASS 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UMASS 2(10:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-W.Quarshie False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UMASS 8(10:21 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UMASS 12(10:31 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to UMASS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at UMASS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(10:52 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to UMASS 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(11:11 - 3rd) Q.Patterson pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by I.Stewart at UMASS 31. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 20.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(11:32 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 31.
|+30 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 29(12:43 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 29. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 29. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 21(13:49 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Ferrell at TEM 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UMASS 19(14:29 - 3rd) Q.Patterson rushed to TEM 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Klages at TEM 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(14:52 - 3rd) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie at TEM 19.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the TEM 5. J.Norwood returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 20.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks 60 yards from UMASS 35 to the TEM 5. TEM returns the kickoff. Tackled by UMASS at TEM 20.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
4 & 10 - UMASS 43(0:13 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by E.Merriweather at TEM 43. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at TEM 40.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 43(0:18 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown. PENALTY on UMASS-G.Johnson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - UMASS 38(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 43(0:27 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by J.Johnson at TEM 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(0:26 - 2nd) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for UMASS.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 49(0:47 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(1:06 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at UMASS 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 36(1:09 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 36. Catch made by R.Arnold at UMASS 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at UMASS 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 32(1:31 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at UMASS 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(1:54 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz at UMASS 32.
|Kickoff
|(1:54 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 60 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS 5. Fair catch by G.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:54 - 2nd) R.Bell extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 11(2:02 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 11. Catch made by I.Stewart at UMASS 11. Gain of 11 yards. I.Stewart for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 15(2:36 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Alobwede at UMASS 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 24(2:57 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 24. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at UMASS 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(3:31 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 36(3:52 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 36. Catch made by J.Smith at UMASS 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 39(4:32 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 36.
|+34 YD
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 27(5:07 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 27. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at UMASS 39.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(5:39 - 2nd) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 27 for -4 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at TEM 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(5:43 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Norwood.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - UMASS 38(5:49 - 2nd) C.Carson 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 29(6:28 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahone at TEM 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 34(7:11 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 36(7:51 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - UMASS 42(8:11 - 2nd) G.Campiotti scrambles to UMASS 49 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at UMASS 49. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UMASS 48(8:33 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 45 for yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 45. PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 49(9:11 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(9:44 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to TEM 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 38(10:25 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to UMASS 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 47.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UMASS 43(10:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(11:07 - 2nd) T.Baldwin rushed to UMASS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Turay at UMASS 43.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 41(11:18 - 2nd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 35. Intercepted by N.Boykin at UMASS 35. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 40(11:52 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to UMASS 40. Catch made by D.Mathis at UMASS 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UMASS 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(12:26 - 2nd) D.Hubbard rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 40.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - UMASS 48(12:26 - 2nd) G.Campiotti pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 36. Intercepted by A.Odom at TEM 36. Tackled by G.Campiotti at UMASS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 49(13:16 - 2nd) E.Merriweather rushed to TEM 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at TEM 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 47(13:20 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UMASS 14(13:33 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 33 yards to UMASS 47 Center-UMASS. Z.Baines MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-UMASS at UMASS 47. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 47.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UMASS 19(14:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 13(15:00 - 2nd) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; A.Odom at UMASS 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 12(0:05 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at UMASS 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 10(0:43 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at UMASS 12.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(0:43 - 1st) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 7. Intercepted by J.Mahoney at UMASS 7. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 25(0:58 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(1:58 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to UMASS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at UMASS 25.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 50(9:09 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 50. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 42. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(2:41 - 1st) J.Norwood rushed to TEM 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Igwenagu at TEM 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(2:48 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UMASS 48(2:48 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 48(3:14 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 48. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 48. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEM at TEM 48.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UMASS 48(3:23 - 1st) Z.Wise steps back to pass. Z.Wise pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - UMASS 40(3:56 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 48.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(3:54 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-M.Longman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 1(3:56 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 54 yards to UMASS 45 Center-TEM. Downed by TEM.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEMPLE 6(4:49 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner sacked at TEM 1 for -5 yards (M.Bradley; J.Mackie)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 5(5:26 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at TEM 6.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 5(5:57 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TEM 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at TEM 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - UMASS 40(5:57 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 35 yards to TEM 5 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - UMASS 35(6:05 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UMASS 35(6:11 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 37(6:55 - 1st) Z.Wise rushed to TEM 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at TEM 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 37(7:01 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for E.Merriweather.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - UMASS 46(7:37 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by G.Johnson at TEM 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UMASS 48(8:09 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to TEM 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 45(8:49 - 1st) G.Johnson rushed to UMASS 48 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at UMASS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(8:56 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Orlando.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 43(9:10 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at UMASS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UMASS 43(9:20 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 34(9:32 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 34. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 21(9:52 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 45 yards to UMASS 34 Center-TEM. Downed by D.Fox.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 21(10:03 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(10:29 - 1st) PENALTY on TEM-D.Mathis False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(10:49 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 17. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at TEM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 17(10:49 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - UMASS 46(10:57 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 37 yards to TEM 17 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by J.Barbon.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UMASS 46(10:52 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 49(12:03 - 1st) G.Campiotti pass complete to UMASS 49. Catch made by J.Johnson at UMASS 49. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TEM at UMASS 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(12:38 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at UMASS 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37(13:10 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at UMASS 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - UMASS 24(13:37 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to UMASS 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at UMASS 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 20 - UMASS 15(14:18 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at UMASS 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Campiotti steps back to pass. G.Campiotti sacked at UMASS 15 for -10 yards (J.Magee)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 5:51 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 4:23 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:10 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:28 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 12:34 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 11:05 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 10:21 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 10:56
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:37 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:28 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
7
7
1st 5:15 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU