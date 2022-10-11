|
|
|MISSST
|UK
No. 16 Mississippi State on fire entering clash at No. 22 Kentucky
No. 16 Mississippi State will visit No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday night after outscoring its last three opponents by a combined 127-55.
And if coach Mike Leach is correct, the Bulldogs have more left in the tank for the Southeastern Conference clash in Lexington.
"Quite a bit, because you're talking about every position on the team where you can get a little bit more," he said. "We're finishing runs better than we did last year, but we can certainly do better. We're blocking the second level better than we did last year, but we could certainly do better.
"We're playing faster than we did last year, but we could certainly play faster. Then defensively, we do a lot of good things, and we are kind of explosive and powerful on defense, but some of the big plays we could definitely shut down, too."
Some might see it as coach-speak, but Leach knows this is no time for Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) to bask in the glow of a dominant stretch. With No. 3 Alabama looming on the road next week, the Bulldogs certainly can't get caught looking ahead to its SEC West neighbor.
If quarterback Will Rogers continues to execute as he has this year, Mississippi State should be in good shape. Rogers is completing nearly 72 percent of his passes through six games for 2,110 yards with a 22-3 touchdown-interception ratio.
In last week's 40-17 rout of Arkansas, Rogers completed 31 of 48 passes for 395 yards with three touchdowns. The Bulldogs finished with 568 total yards, including a 100-yard game on the ground from Dillon Johnson to give the offense balance.
Meanwhile, Kentucky (4-2, 1-2) has fallen out of the Top 10 after consecutive SEC losses. The Wildcats struggled offensively for the second straight game last week in a 24-14 home defeat against unranked South Carolina.
Starting quarterback Will Levis (ankle/finger) watched that defeat from the sideline in a walking boot after suffering multiple injuries in a 22-19 defeat at Ole Miss the previous week. In his place, Kaiya Sheron hit 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Gamecocks, but he also tossed a late interception and absorbed six sacks.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Levis is a day-to-day proposition for Saturday. Stoops said Sheron's teammates could have played better around him.
"Obviously, when you lose one of the top players in college football, it doesn't help your football team, but that's still no excuse for the way we played," Stoops said. "There are certainly things we could do better. That holds true after watching the film."
The Wildcats' defense allowed the Gamecocks to roll up 179 yards on the ground and South Carolina broke up a 7-7 halftime score by scoring 17 consecutive points in the second half before UK scored late.
Mississippi State owns a 25-24 lead in the series, which dates back to 1914. The Bulldogs posted a 31-17 victory over Kentucky last October in Starkville as Rogers completed 36 of 39 passes for 344 yards with a touchdown.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
203 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -8 RuYds
|
C. Rodriguez Jr.
24 RB
182 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|23
|Rushing
|1
|13
|Passing
|10
|5
|Penalty
|3
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|224
|469
|Total Plays
|47
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|21
|230
|Rush Attempts
|10
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|203
|239
|Comp. - Att.
|25-37
|19-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|13-109
|11-85
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.5
|1-42.0
|Return Yards
|59
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-59
|1-8
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|239
|
|
|21
|RUSH YDS
|230
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|469
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|25/37
|203
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|2
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|5
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|-8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|9
|7
|60
|0
|19
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|5
|3
|34
|1
|24
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|5
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|2
|32
|0
|30
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|9-8
|0.0
|0
|
D. Richardson 3 CB
|D. Richardson
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Duncan 19 S
|C. Duncan
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 93 DT
|C. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pickering 22 DT
|N. Pickering
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green 0 S
|J. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 28 S
|T. Johnson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Timbs 34 LB
|S. Timbs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Page 16 LB
|D. Page
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Furdge 27 CB
|E. Furdge
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 6 DE
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|48
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|50.5
|0
|56
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|2
|22.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|17/23
|230
|1
|1
|
K. Sheron 12 QB
|K. Sheron
|2/2
|9
|0
|0
|
K. Albert 16 DB
|K. Albert
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|27
|182
|2
|47
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|9
|30
|0
|15
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|4
|7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|9
|7
|62
|0
|33
|
D. Crowdus 3 WR
|D. Crowdus
|1
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|3
|3
|48
|0
|31
|
R. Lewis 19 WR
|R. Lewis
|5
|4
|42
|1
|21
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|2
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
C. Magwood 10 WR
|C. Magwood
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|5-5
|0.0
|1
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Afari Jr. 3 DB
|A. Afari Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 99 DL
|J. Hayes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|2/3
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|1
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|4.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(2:56 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to MSST 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 12.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UK 32(3:22 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to MSST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 31. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
2 & 9 - UK(3:36 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset.
2 & 9 - UK(3:36 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(3:58 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 31.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 10 - MISSST 25(4:09 - 4th) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 40. Intercepted by D.Square at MSST 40. Tackled by J.Robinson at MSST 32.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MISSST 30(4:29 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 28(5:08 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Square at MSST 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:30 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at MSST 28.
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 4th) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UK 7(5:42 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST End Zone for 7 yards. C.Rodriguez for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+50 YD
3 & 4 - UK 43(6:26 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by D.Crowdus at KEN 43. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 7.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UK 43(7:13 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Page at KEN 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 37(7:55 - 4th) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; N.Watson at KEN 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:33 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at KEN 37.
|Kickoff
|(8:33 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:33 - 4th) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Int
4 & 2 - UK 37(8:43 - 4th) W.Levis pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 41. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST 41. E.Forbes for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - UK 43(9:28 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 43(9:32 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(10:14 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to MSST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at MSST 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - MISSST 41(10:21 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 4 yards to MSST 45 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 41(10:29 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MISSST 46(10:35 - 4th) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 42(11:13 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at MSST 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(11:43 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MSST 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:43 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:43 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:43 - 4th) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(11:49 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST End Zone for 16 yards. C.Rodriguez for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - UK 47(12:19 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by J.McClain at MSST 47. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 16. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 47(13:02 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by C.Rodriguez at MSST 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(13:43 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 47.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - UK 42(13:48 - 4th) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UK 39(14:28 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Furdge; N.Pickering at KEN 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(15:00 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to KEN 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at KEN 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(0:35 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 35 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at KEN 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - MISSST 45(0:55 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 45 yards to KEN End Zone Center-MSST. Touchback.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - MISSST 49(1:38 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 49. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 45.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - MISSST 46(1:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - MISSST 50(2:26 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 50. Catch made by S.Price at KEN 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 46.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MISSST 45(2:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(3:48 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to KEN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Hayes at KEN 45.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 22(3:58 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 22. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 22(4:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Phillips at MSST 33. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - UK 3(4:28 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 3. Catch made by R.Lewis at MSST 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Lewis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UK 2(5:18 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; D.Richardson at MSST 3.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UK 6(6:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; E.Forbes at MSST 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UK 8(6:43 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 6.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(7:31 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 8 for 47 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 8.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UK 42(7:45 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan; N.Watson at KEN 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 34(8:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(8:21 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Duncan at KEN 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 58 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN 7. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Ellington at KEN 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 3rd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MISSST 1(8:33 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 1. Catch made by A.Williams at KEN 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MISSST 1(9:12 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to KEN 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers; D.Square at KEN 1.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 9(9:37 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 9. Catch made by J.Marks at KEN 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 9(9:40 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 28(10:31 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 28. Catch made by J.Marks at KEN 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at KEN 9. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(11:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(11:15 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at MSST 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(11:34 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MSST 37.
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - UK 27(11:45 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UK 26(12:31 - 3rd) K.Sheron pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Forbes at MSST 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UK 28(13:13 - 3rd) K.Sheron pass complete to MSST 28. Catch made by J.Dingle at MSST 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 26.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 27(13:48 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Young at MSST 28.
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - UK 40(13:55 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 40. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 27. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UK 40(14:01 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36(14:33 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Pickering at KEN 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; D.Richardson at KEN 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
3 & 4 - UK 18(0:09 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UK 10(0:14 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(0:18 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to MSST 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 26(0:24 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UK 49(0:26 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 49. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Richardson at MSST 41. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - UK 46(0:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(0:42 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 45. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 35(0:47 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key. PENALTY on MSST-E.Forbes Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 8 - MISSST 35(0:56 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - MISSST 42(1:09 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by J.Marks at KEN 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at KEN 35.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:12 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 37(1:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 46(1:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 46. Catch made by A.Williams at KEN 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MISSST 46(1:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(1:47 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Lovett at KEN 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(1:52 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 33. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 33. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at MSST 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - UK 41(1:59 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 51 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - UK 34(3:20 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 34. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UK 36(3:53 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 36. Catch made by B.Brown at MSST 36. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Duncan at MSST 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(4:38 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Page; T.Wheat at MSST 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - UK 48(5:07 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 35 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Green; D.Richardson at MSST 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(5:47 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to MSST 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at MSST 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UK 49(6:13 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to MSST 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at MSST 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UK 45(6:52 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; C.Duncan at KEN 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40(7:28 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson; C.Young at KEN 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - UK 34(7:52 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; E.Forbes at KEN 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:26 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 25. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; T.Johnson at KEN 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the KEN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISSST 38(8:30 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 30(8:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 29(9:28 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to KEN 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; D.Square at KEN 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(10:03 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by C.Ducking at KEN 31. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Valentine at KEN 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 36(10:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by R.Harvey at KEN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 42(11:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by D.Johnson at KEN 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Square at KEN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(11:59 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to KEN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Square; J.Rogers at KEN 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 50(12:26 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 50. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 45(13:01 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at MSST 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(13:46 - 2nd) W.Rogers scrambles to MSST 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Afari at MSST 45.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MISSST 38(13:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(14:07 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at MSST 37.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 21(14:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 21. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 21. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; D.Jackson at MSST 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 13(14:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 13. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at MSST 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - UK 45(15:00 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 42 yards to MSST 13 Center-KEN. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Sack
3 & 22 - UK 50(0:16 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 45 for -5 yards (T.Wheat)
|Penalty
3 & 17 - UK 45(0:33 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - UK 48(1:18 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 48. Catch made by J.McClain at MSST 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Richardson at MSST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - UK 48(1:47 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to MSST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; D.Page at MSST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 38(2:06 - 1st) W.Levis scrambles to MSST 38 for yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - UK 42(2:41 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to MSST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UK 42(3:23 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Johnson at MSST 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UK 47(4:07 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews; C.Duncan at MSST 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(4:45 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to MSST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Watson; J.Davis at MSST 47.
|+31 YD
3 & 9 - UK 18(5:07 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 18. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 18. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by MSST at KEN 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 17(5:30 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; N.Pickering at KEN 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 17(6:07 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - MISSST 22(6:48 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 56 yards to KEN 22 Center-MSST. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 22. Tackled by MSST at KEN 28. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 14 - MISSST 32(7:03 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 22 for -10 yards (C.Valentine)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISSST 32(7:04 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MISSST 26(7:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 26. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at MSST 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(7:45 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
3 & 17 - UK 43(7:55 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 43. Gain of 21 yards. R.Lewis FUMBLES forced by C.Duncan. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-J.Green at MSST 36. Tackled by KEN at MSST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - UK 43(8:01 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UK 47(8:27 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to MSST 41 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Watson at MSST 41. PENALTY on KEN-KEN Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UK 41(8:44 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by C.Magwood at MSST 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Matthews at MSST 33. PENALTY on KEN-D.Key Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 50(9:21 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to MSST 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MSST 41.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - UK 42(10:04 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 50.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - UK 28(10:49 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 28. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Watson at KEN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UK 28(10:59 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UK 28(11:21 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wheat; C.Young at KEN 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 33(11:33 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UK 29(12:02 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Timbs; T.Johnson at KEN 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UK 23(12:39 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Green at KEN 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21(13:16 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at KEN 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - MISSST 41(13:25 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 41 yards to KEN 18 Center-MSST. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 18. Tackled by J.Morant at KEN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MISSST 41(13:28 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - MISSST 46(13:47 - 1st) PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:31 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to KEN 49. Catch made by D.Johnson at KEN 49. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at MSST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:42 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to KEN 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 49.
|Penalty
1 & 5 - MISSST 30(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-J.Wright Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-D.Walker Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
-
4CLEM
FSU
34
21
4th 4:12 ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
30
30
4th 0:00 ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
17
27
4th 2:56 SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
37
43
4th 4:47 BTN
-
NMEX
NMEXST
9
21
4th 7:04 FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
31
35
4th 10:12 ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
35
28
3rd 2:30 FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
3
10
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
AF
UNLV
7
0
1st 7:57 CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
0
1st 14:55 FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
Final/OT PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
52
35
Final ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
49
52
Final CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
20
34
Final
-
GRDWB
LIB
20
21
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
52
Final ESP+
-
MD
IND
38
33
Final ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
9
24
Final ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
39
10
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
33
14
Final CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
40
43
Final/2OT ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
17
Final ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
55
Final SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
35
17
Final ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
38
45
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
27
47
Final ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
45
31
Final ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
28
34
Final/2OT FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
39
49
Final PACN
-
RICE
FAU
14
17
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
19
20
Final ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
34
41
Final NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
45
35
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
17
13
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
ND
16
14
Final NBC