Defense on display as No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 NC State
The two best defenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference will be on display Saturday when No. 18 Syracuse hosts No. 15 North Carolina State.
The surprising Orange (5-0, 2-0) have the top-ranked defense in the conference, allowing 271.6 yards per game. The Wolfpack (5-1, 1-1) aren't far behind at 297.8 yards per game, setting up an intriguing matchup between two tough squads.
They also rank 1-2 in scoring defense.
"This is 15 rounds. Heavyweight," said Syracuse coach Dino Babers. "There's going to be some slugging. There'll be some shots. You're going to get hit hard and how you handle that is going to affect the game. That's for everyone that's out there on the football field. It'll be a physical contest."
Both teams have been impressive on offense, as well. Syracuse is averaging 38.4 points, punctuated by a 59-0 rout of FCS foe Wagner in their last contest. The Orange were so dominant that the teams agreed to go to 10-minute quarters in the second half with Syracuse up 49-0 at intermission.
NC State, meanwhile, is averaging 30.5 points on the season. The Wolfpack are coming off their lowest offensive total in a 19-17 home win over Florida State, although the team lost quarterback Devin Leary to an arm injury in the third quarter and had to rely on backup Jack Chambers to pull out the close victory.
Chambers threw only one pass in relief of Leary but guided three drives that resulted in field goals as the Wolfpack rallied from a 17-3 deficit. They trailed 17-10 when Chambers entered the game and the three field goals proved to be enough.
"How about Jack Chambers?" NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "I mean, unbelievable. He'll be a fan favorite forever now, right? Nobody knew him. They're going to know him now."
Chambers contributed 39 rushing yards as part of a 182-yard rushing performance for the Wolfpack. Jordan Houston led the way with 90 yards on the ground and paced receivers with two catches for 41 yards.
It wasn't clear as of Tuesday whether Chambers or Leary will be under center this weekend.
For Syracuse, on the other hand, Saturday's signal-caller definitely will be Garrett Shrader, who went 17 of 17 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Wagner. He also chipped in a rushing score, his fifth of the season to go along with his 10 passing TDs and only one interception.
"He's made himself very dangerous," Babers said of Shrader. "You have to pick your poison ... with the guys that he has around him. He's taken advantage of his situation and he's playing at a very, very high level."
The teams have met 15 times previously with the Wolfpack earning 13 victories, including each of the past three years. Last season's matchup was a 41-17 pounding as Leary threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns.
Shrader was 8 of 20 for 63 yards and an interception in that contest.
"There was a lot of complementary football there," Doeren said after last year's convincing win. "It's pretty cool to be in a game where you score in all three phases of the game."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|12
|Rushing
|6
|5
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|142
|216
|Total Plays
|37
|33
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|105
|Rush Attempts
|25
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|55
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|10-17
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.8
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|27
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|216
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|7/11
|55
|0
|0
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|9
|41
|0
|13
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|10
|41
|0
|7
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|3
|3
|0
|4
|
M. Morris 16 QB
|M. Morris
|2
|1
|0
|8
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|2
|2
|24
|0
|21
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|20
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|4
|47.8
|0
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|10/17
|111
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|8
|61
|0
|38
|
G. Shrader 6 QB
|G. Shrader
|8
|44
|0
|13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Gadsden II 19 WR
|O. Gadsden II
|7
|5
|94
|1
|36
|
D. Cooper 7 WR
|D. Cooper
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Mang 81 TE
|M. Mang
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 82 WR
|D. Alford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Tucker 34 RB
|S. Tucker
|2
|2
|-4
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Lowery 16 LB
|L. Lowery
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|1/1
|22
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Von Marburg 36 P
|M. Von Marburg
|2
|37.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Pena 2 WR
|T. Pena
|3
|9.0
|10
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 25(10:15 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to SYR 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 30(10:56 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to SYR 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 37(11:46 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to SYR 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(12:30 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 37.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 35(12:49 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 44. Catch made by C.Toudle at SYR 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 35(12:55 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 35(13:05 - 3rd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 31(13:36 - 3rd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28(14:24 - 3rd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by C.Toudle at NCST 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 34(0:05 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 34.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 21(0:13 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NCST 21(1:05 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 15(1:30 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 21.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - CUSE 41(1:35 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at NCST 15. Intercepted by A.White at NCST 15. Tackled by SYR at NCST 15.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 23(2:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 41. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(2:18 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NCST 29(2:29 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 56 yards to SYR 15 Center-NCST. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 15. Tackled by NCST at SYR 23.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NCST 20(2:47 - 2nd) J.Chambers scrambles to NCST 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 21(2:53 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 20. Catch made by D.Mimms at NCST 20. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(3:36 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to NCST 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 21.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - CUSE 14(3:43 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass INTERCEPTED at NCST End Zone. Intercepted by T.Ingle at NCST End Zone. Tackled by SYR at NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 14(3:50 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 27(4:29 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 14 for 13 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 27(4:50 - 2nd) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Cooper.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - CUSE 35(5:02 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 43(6:21 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by D.Cooper at NCST 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(6:42 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 47(6:55 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 47(7:02 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - NCST 11(5:57 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 41 yards to SYR 48 Center-NCST. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 48. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43. PENALTY on SYR-SYR Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - NCST 11(7:31 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|Sack
2 & 12 - NCST 18(7:33 - 2nd) M.Morris steps back to pass. M.Morris sacked at NCST 11 for -7 yards (L.Lowery)
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NCST 23(8:27 - 2nd) M.Morris pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 29. Gain of yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 29. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Illegal Motion 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - NCST 15(9:06 - 2nd) M.Morris rushed to NCST 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 23.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CUSE 20(9:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NCST-NCST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CUSE 39(9:13 - 2nd) M.Von Marburg punts 39 yards to NCST End Zone Center-SYR. Touchback.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CUSE 34(9:32 - 2nd) PENALTY on SYR-SYR False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CUSE 34(10:32 - 2nd) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 38(11:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 43(11:35 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to NCST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - CUSE 49(11:58 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by M.Mang at NCST 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 40(12:38 - 2nd) G.Shrader scrambles to SYR 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NCST 28(13:19 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 42 yards to SYR 30 Center-NCST. T.Pena returned punt from the SYR 30. Tackled by NCST at SYR 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 28(13:05 - 2nd) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 20(13:48 - 2nd) J.Chambers pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by C.Seabrough at NCST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 28.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:12 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NCST 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 20.
|Kickoff
|(14:12 - 2nd) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CUSE 12(14:13 - 2nd) A.Szmyt 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SYR Holder-SYR.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - CUSE 6(15:00 - 2nd) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 4. Catch made by S.Tucker at NCST 4. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CUSE 6(0:16 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 6.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 11(0:47 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 6.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 23(1:29 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 11. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 34(2:20 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 23.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 42(2:42 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 34. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 42(2:55 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for O.Gadsden.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 25(3:11 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to SYR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 27. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the SYR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NCST 10(3:19 - 1st) C.Dunn 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 8(3:57 - 1st) J.Chambers scrambles to SYR 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 3.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 10(4:48 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to SYR 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 8.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 7(5:28 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to SYR 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 10.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(5:56 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 25. Catch made by J.Houston at SYR 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(6:35 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to SYR 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NCST 28(7:11 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to SYR 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(7:51 - 1st) J.Chambers scrambles to SYR 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 28.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - NCST 42(8:27 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to SYR 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 46(9:08 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 42. Catch made by C.Seabrough at SYR 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 48(9:51 - 1st) J.Chambers pass complete to SYR 48. Catch made by T.Thomas at SYR 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(10:25 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to SYR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at SYR 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CUSE 15(10:34 - 1st) M.Von Marburg punts 36 yards to NCST 49 Center-SYR. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CUSE 15(10:38 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for D.Alford.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - CUSE 15(10:42 - 1st) G.Shrader steps back to pass. G.Shrader pass incomplete intended for T.Pena.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 21(11:13 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 15. Catch made by S.Tucker at SYR 15. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NCST 27(11:21 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 52 yards to SYR 21 Center-NCST. Fair catch by T.Pena.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NCST 27(11:43 - 1st) J.Chambers steps back to pass. J.Chambers pass incomplete intended for J.Houston.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NCST 32(11:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-NCST False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NCST 28(12:20 - 1st) D.Jones rushed to NCST 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(12:56 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SYR at NCST 28.
|Kickoff
|(12:56 - 1st) B.Denaburg kicks 65 yards from SYR 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:56 - 1st) A.Szmyt extra point is good.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - CUSE 12(13:05 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to NCST 12. Catch made by O.Gadsden at NCST 12. Gain of 12 yards. O.Gadsden for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CUSE 12(13:36 - 1st) G.Shrader rushed to NCST 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 12.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 50(14:12 - 1st) S.Tucker rushed to NCST 12 for 38 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 12.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - CUSE 40(14:37 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 50. Catch made by O.Gadsden at SYR 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CUSE 35(15:00 - 1st) G.Shrader pass complete to SYR 40. Catch made by D.Cooper at SYR 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NCST at SYR 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 61 yards from NCST 35 to the SYR 4. Out of bounds.
