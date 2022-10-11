|
|
|OKLAST
|TCU
No. 13 TCU, No. 8 Oklahoma State clash in battle of unbeatens
The usual October showdown between the two highest-ranked teams in the Big 12 has finally arrived.
It's just not the matchup most fans predicted.
Hardly anyone expected No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 13 TCU both to be unbeaten going into their contest on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas, but that is the case in what is the first top-15 showdown in the conference this year.
Oklahoma State's success to this point is not the biggest surprise. The Cowboys (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) began the season ranked No. 12 after nearly making the College Football Playoff last year.
The Cowboys already have one road win over a ranked Texas school. They earned a 36-25 victory at then-No. 16 Baylor on Oct. 1.
As has traditionally been the case, offense has been the biggest reason for Oklahoma State's success. The Cowboys are averaging 46.4 points and 469.4 yards per game thus far and are led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, who has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 1,394 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions.
Sanders is also second in rushing with 241 yards for Oklahoma State, which is coming off a 41-31 home win over Texas Tech.
Sanders' counterpart in Saturday's game is also off to a monster start this year.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is the biggest reason why the Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0) have been one of the nation's most pleasant surprises.
Duggan is completing 73.2 percent of his passes for 1,305 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception for TCU, which also is averaging 46.4 points per game, tied for first with Oklahoma State atop the conference and tied for third nationally.
Duggan has also rushed for 204 yards this year, confirming his status as the player that who makes the Horned Frogs go.
"He's throwing the deep ball really well and he can run," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. "I don't know that we have maybe one or two guys on the field on defense that can catch him. I think he's that fast. He's playing good.
"We'll have to have a really good game plan. Our guys will have to play well and be really competitive. They're playing good football right now."
In his first year as head coach of TCU after coming over from SMU, Sonny Dykes has worked wonders thus far with the Horned Frogs.
TCU earned a 38-31 win at previously unbeaten Kansas last week and will host a ranked-versus-ranked game for the first time since 2017.
"When we got to fall camp, we sat down and just said, 'You know what, we've got some talented players. If we can figure this thing out, we're going to have a chance to have a good football team. We'll be able to string some wins together,'" Dykes said. "I didn't know if it was going to be early, late or whatever, but we felt like we had enough good players to where we could field a very competitive football team. The buy-in was exceptional."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|10
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|211
|235
|Total Plays
|36
|38
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|100
|Rush Attempts
|19
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|129
|135
|Comp. - Att.
|8-17
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|6.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-40
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.0
|3-39.3
|Return Yards
|0
|24
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|135
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|100
|
|
|211
|TOTAL YDS
|235
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|8/17
|129
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Sanders 3 QB
|S. Sanders
|4
|51
|2
|29
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|11
|44
|0
|17
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
O. Gordon 0 RB
|O. Gordon
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Richardson 17 WR
|J. Richardson
|4
|4
|46
|1
|22
|
B. Cassity 90 TE
|B. Cassity
|2
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
D. Richardson 20 RB
|D. Richardson
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Presley 80 WR
|B. Presley
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Schultz 38 TE
|J. Schultz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Green 9 WR
|B. Green
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Johnson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Johnson Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Flanagan 18 S
|S. Flanagan
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 S
|T. Harper
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cobb 0 LB
|M. Cobb
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Benson 1 LB
|X. Benson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor II 25 S
|J. Taylor II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bishop 11 LB
|L. Bishop
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 3 CB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Black 2 CB
|K. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muhammad 7 CB
|J. Muhammad
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Brown 49 K
|T. Brown
|1/1
|35
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|3
|47.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Nixon 23 RB
|J. Nixon
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|11/20
|135
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|10
|57
|0
|16
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|5
|32
|1
|17
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|7
|4
|95
|0
|48
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|2
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|6
|4
|6
|0
|4
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Henderson 27 WR
|G. Henderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Foster 15 S
|J. Foster
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ibukun-Okeyode 94 DL
|M. Ibukun-Okeyode
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cooper 95 DL
|T. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|2/2
|47
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|3
|39.3
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|12.0
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TCU 25(0:07 - 2nd) G.Kell 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|+14 YD
3 & 16 - TCU 31(0:14 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 31. Catch made by T.Barber at OKS 31. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at OKS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - TCU 31(0:19 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at OKS 31.
2 & 16 - TCU(0:28 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber. PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on OKS-S.Flanagan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 25 - TCU 40(0:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to OKS 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Bishop at OKS 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 25(0:59 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at OKS 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 26. PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 42(1:22 - 2nd) M.Duggan rushed to OKS 25 for 17 yards. Tackled by X.Benson at OKS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TCU 42(1:32 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 50(1:54 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(2:10 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - OKLAST 18(2:18 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 43 yards to TCU 39 Center-M.Hembrough. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - OKLAST 18(2:24 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Cassity.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - OKLAST 17(3:01 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; J.Hodge at OKS 18.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OKLAST 27(3:08 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson. PENALTY on OKS-B.Cassity Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(3:38 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson; D.Williams at OKS 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:38 - 2nd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TCU 37(3:45 - 2nd) G.Kell 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Matiscik Holder-J.Sandy.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 27(4:29 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by D.Davis at OKS 27. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by OKS at OKS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TCU 27(4:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for K.Miller.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(5:07 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - OKLAST 13(5:20 - 2nd) T.Hutton punts 45 yards to TCU 42 Center-M.Hembrough. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 42. Tackled by N.Martin at OKS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLAST 13(5:28 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLAST 13(5:58 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Horton at OKS 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 11(6:26 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Ibukun-Okeyode at OKS 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 4 - TCU 12(6:34 - 2nd) D.Davis rushed to OKS 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Muhammad; T.Harper at OKS 11.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - TCU 17(7:18 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 17. Catch made by E.Demercado at OKS 17. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Benson at OKS 12.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TCU 17(7:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(7:58 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 17.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(8:14 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to OKS 18 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at OKS 18.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TCU 49(8:31 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 41 for yards (T.Ford) PENALTY on OKS-T.Ford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 49(8:37 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 49(8:41 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+26 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 25(8:58 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; M.Cobb at OKS 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 23(9:31 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; S.Asi at TCU 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 18(9:59 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan; M.Cobb at TCU 23.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martin at TCU 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 2nd) T.Brown extra point is good.
|+22 YD
3 & 13 - OKLAST 22(10:11 - 2nd) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 22. Catch made by J.Richardson at TCU 22. Gain of 22 yards. J.Richardson for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLAST 22(10:19 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Green.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 19(10:57 - 2nd) O.Gordon rushed to TCU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 22.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 36(11:31 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 19 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(11:38 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OKLAST 38(12:04 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; J.Hodges at TCU 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 47(12:49 - 2nd) S.Sanders scrambles to TCU 38 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 47(12:56 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Nixon.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TCU 19(13:08 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 43 yards to OKS 38 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley. PENALTY on TCU-C.Curtis Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 19(13:13 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 19(13:21 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 19(13:26 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey.
|Kickoff
|(13:32 - 2nd) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Bishop at TCU 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OKLAST 25(13:36 - 2nd) T.Brown 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Hembrough Holder-T.Hutton.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:15 - 2nd) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Winters; J.Hodge at TCU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:22 - 2nd) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(15:00 - 2nd) B.Presley rushed to TCU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; J.Hodges at TCU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - OKLAST 20(0:05 - 1st) T.Hutton punts 53 yards to TCU 27 Center-M.Hembrough. D.Davis returned punt from the TCU 27. D.Davis FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-J.Nixon at TCU 24. Tackled by TCU at TCU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OKLAST 20(0:10 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - OKLAST 25(0:34 - 1st) PENALTY on OKS-H.Woodard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 23(1:03 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at OKS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 23(1:34 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; D.Williams at OKS 23.
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the OKS End Zone. J.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Perkins-McAllister at OKS 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 1(1:45 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to OKS End Zone for 1 yards. M.Duggan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TCU 1(2:15 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy; T.Ford at OKS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TCU 1(2:41 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to OKS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lacy at OKS 1.
|+48 YD
1 & 15 - TCU 49(2:58 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to OKS 49. Catch made by Q.Johnston at OKS 49. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at OKS 1.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TCU 44(3:27 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-S.Avila False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 46(3:43 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to OKS 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at OKS 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 37(4:21 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at TCU 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(4:33 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at TCU 37.
|Kickoff
|(4:33 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:33 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - OKLAST 8(4:40 - 1st) S.Sanders rushed to TCU End Zone for 8 yards. S.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(5:13 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 20. Catch made by J.Richardson at TCU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at TCU 8.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - OKLAST 29(5:54 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by J.Richardson at TCU 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at TCU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(6:01 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for J.Schultz.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 33(6:21 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to TCU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fox; J.Hodges at TCU 29.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - OKLAST 44(6:56 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 44. Catch made by D.Richardson at OKS 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Foster; J.Newton at TCU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 41(7:21 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 41. Catch made by J.Richardson at OKS 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at OKS 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - OKLAST 27(7:42 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Cooper; J.Newton at OKS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 22(8:15 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to OKS 27 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at OKS 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TCU 47(8:23 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 31 yards to OKS 22 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TCU 47(8:28 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Henderson.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 45(9:05 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by OKS at TCU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 42(9:35 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 42. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at TCU 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 27(10:08 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 27. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by X.Benson; K.Black at TCU 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(10:19 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at TCU 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.McKinney; T.Williams at TCU 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 1st) T.Brown extra point is good.
|+29 YD
2 & 19 - OKLAST 29(10:37 - 1st) S.Sanders scrambles to TCU End Zone for 29 yards. S.Sanders for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(11:13 - 1st) OKS rushed to TCU 29 for -9 yards. OKS FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by OKS-S.Sanders at TCU 29. Tackled by TCU at TCU 29.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(11:55 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 42. Catch made by B.Cassity at OKS 42. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at TCU 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OKLAST 35(12:28 - 1st) D.Richardson rushed to OKS 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at OKS 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLAST 27(12:50 - 1st) S.Sanders pass complete to OKS 27. Catch made by B.Presley at OKS 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Foster at OKS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(12:57 - 1st) S.Sanders steps back to pass. S.Sanders pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TCU 29(13:12 - 1st) J.Sandy punts 44 yards to OKS 27 Center-B.Matiscik. Fair catch by B.Presley.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - TCU 34(13:12 - 1st) PENALTY on TCU-TCU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 30(14:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 30. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harper at TCU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TCU 27(14:36 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cobb at TCU 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Flanagan at TCU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Ward kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
-
CAL
COLO
13
20
OT PACN
-
ARK
BYU
31
21
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
20
28
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
14
13
3rd 11:51
-
GRDWB
LIB
10
14
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
31
28
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
MD
IND
14
17
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
3
10
3rd 9:48 ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
20
10
3rd 10:46 ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
20
14
3rd 11:03 CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
24
13
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
14
10
3rd 11:44 ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
28
3rd 14:50 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
14
10
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
17
14
2nd 0:54 ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
10
27
2nd 4:30 ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
10
14
2nd 0:11 ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
14
7
2nd 1:11 FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
071.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
055.5 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
050.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
050.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
054.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
038.5 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
051.5 O/U
-3
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
051.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:59pm
-
UL
MRSHL
23
13
Final ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
40
43
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
13
70
Final ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
34
40
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
30
10
Final CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
34
48
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
28
21
Final ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
17
42
Final CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
21
24
Final ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
42
52
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
13
17
Final ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
14
26
Final BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
49
21
Final ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
17
41
Final FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
20
14
Final
-
BUFF
UMASS
34
7
Final ESP3
-
UCONN
BALLST
21
25
Final ESP3