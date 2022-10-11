|
|
|VANDY
|UGA
Back at No. 1, Georgia poised to run over Vanderbilt
Top-ranked Georgia will look to improve to 7-0 for the second consecutive season Saturday when it hosts struggling Vanderbilt in Southeastern Conference action in Athens, Ga.
The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn, while Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) has dropped two straight after squandering a 10-point second-quarter lead in a 52-28 loss to then-No. 9 Ole Miss last weekend.
The Dawgs have dominated the Commodores in recent years, winning the past four by a combined score of 178-33, including a 62-0 win last season in Nashville. Georgia has won 12 of the past 14 meetings.
While Georgia has won all of its games this season, it hasn't done so convincingly enough in the mind of the poll voters. That's why the Bulldogs fell from the top spot to No. 2 after rallying for a 26-22 win at Missouri on Oct. 1. The Bulldogs entered the game as 31-point favorites.
The Bulldogs, however, regained the top spot on Sunday after Alabama -- the team that supplanted Georgia atop the poll -- struggled in a 24-20 win over Texas A&M.
Georgia likely can't afford to keep being one dimensional on offense if it hopes to win its fifth SEC East title in the past six years, much less defend its national title.
Stetson Bennett, who has thrown for 1,744 yards with five touchdowns and an interception, has not thrown a touchdown pass in the past three games. He hasn't completed a pass longer than 33 yards since a 48-7 win over South Carolina on Sept. 17.
Georgia, however, has had no problem running the ball. Daijun Edwards has 285 yards and four touchdowns on 49 carries and Kendall Milton has 284 yards and four scores on 48 carries, but Milton is questionable for Saturday after leaving the Auburn game early due to a groin injury.
Branson Robinson is averaging 6.3 yards a carry on 26 attempts and likely will split Milton's carries with Kenny McIntosh (45 carries for 199 yards and three TDs) if Milton is out.
Tight end Brock Bowers has 22 receptions for 378 yards with two touchdowns, while Ladd McConkey has 25 catches for 313 yards and a score. McIntosh has been a threat out of the backfield with a team-high 26 receptions for 250 yards.
"They've recruited well and they've reloaded," Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. "They have a good defense and their quarterback is really good and the tight ends are really good. They are No. 1 in the country for a reason."
Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann will be making his fourth start since replacing Mike Wright during a 45-25 loss to then-No. 23 Wake Forest on Sept. 10. Swan went 27-for-38 passing for 281 yards and two touchdowns against Ole Miss last week.
Ray Davis has rushed for four touchdowns and a team-high 507 yards, while Will Sheppard (35 receptions for 452 yards and eight TDs) and Jayden McGowan (29-380-2) are the Commodores' top receivers.
"I mean, you watch the Ole Miss tape, they came out and attacked and played well," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Vanderbilt, probably to me, is one of the most improved teams in the league in terms of the way they're playing right now."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|16
|Rushing
|0
|2
|Passing
|6
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|105
|295
|Total Plays
|28
|40
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|84
|Rush Attempts
|11
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|101
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|18-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|4-32
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-53.0
|1-36.0
|Return Yards
|0
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|101
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|105
|TOTAL YDS
|295
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|9/17
|101
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|6
|8
|0
|3
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Wright 5 QB
|M. Wright
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
A. Swann 13 QB
|A. Swann
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Sheppard 14 WR
|W. Sheppard
|7
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
R. Davis 2 RB
|R. Davis
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
|B. Bresnahan
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Q. Skinner Jr. 3 WR
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
P. Smith 4 RB
|P. Smith
|2
|2
|9
|0
|10
|
J. McGowan 16 WR
|J. McGowan
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Carter 83 WR
|G. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Taylor 13 LB
|C. Taylor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 23 DB
|J. Mahoney
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Orji 0 LB
|A. Orji
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lucien 25 CB
|J. Lucien
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Anderson 26 CB
|B. Anderson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Langham 35 DL
|M. Langham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Russell 8 CB
|T. Russell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barr 32 LB
|E. Barr
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Patterson 19 LB
|K. Patterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lee 99 DL
|D. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richard 34 DB
|J. Richard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wright 43 LB
|D. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. McAllister 1 DL
|E. McAllister
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Worship 21 S
|M. Worship
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 36 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayball 45 P
|M. Hayball
|3
|53.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|18/20
|211
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|5
|28
|1
|8
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|8
|26
|1
|11
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|3
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|2
|46
|0
|28
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|2
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|3
|3
|31
|0
|21
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|4
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|2
|20
|1
|11
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|5
|4
|15
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Smith 36 DB
|C. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Everette 6 DB
|D. Everette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|2
|15.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:50 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - VANDY 25(14:54 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for R.Davis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for G.Carter.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
3 & 20 - VANDY 34(0:07 - 2nd) J.Bulovas 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-VAN Holder-VAN.
|Sack
2 & 10 - VANDY 18(0:03 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann sacked at UGA 27 for -9 yards (N.Smith) PENALTY on VAN-VAN 0 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 33(0:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-UGA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - VANDY 43(0:19 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by P.Smith at UGA 43. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at UGA 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - VANDY 43(0:23 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(0:32 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by W.Sheppard at UGA 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Everette at UGA 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 42(0:38 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by Q.Skinner at VAN 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 47.
|+19 YD
3 & 12 - VANDY 23(0:55 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 23. Catch made by W.Sheppard at VAN 23. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at VAN 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - VANDY 24(1:01 - 2nd) P.Smith rushed to VAN 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Brinson at VAN 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:06 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 25. Catch made by P.Smith at VAN 25. Gain of -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at VAN 24.
|Kickoff
|(1:06 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:06 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - UGA 10(1:18 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 10. Catch made by D.Blaylock at VAN 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Blaylock for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 6(2:04 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 6. Catch made by B.Bowers at VAN 6. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by E.McAllister; C.Taylor at VAN 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(2:38 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to VAN 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langham at VAN 6.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 16(3:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 16. Catch made by D.Bell at VAN 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 10.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 22(3:49 - 2nd) S.Bennett rushed to VAN 16 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at VAN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 22(4:11 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - UGA 43(4:46 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by L.McConkey at VAN 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 45(5:07 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; M.Langham at VAN 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(5:43 - 2nd) S.Bennett scrambles to VAN 45 for 6 yards. S.Bennett ran out of bounds.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 15(6:12 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 15. Catch made by D.Washington at UGA 15. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at UGA 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 21(6:34 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 21. Catch made by J.McGowan at UGA 21. Gain of 6 yards. J.McGowan FUMBLES forced by T.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-C.Smith at UGA 15. Tackled by VAN at UGA 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 22(7:06 - 2nd) M.Wright rushed to UGA 21 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 21.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - VANDY 44(7:40 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by W.Sheppard at UGA 44. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - VANDY 47(8:20 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to UGA 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at UGA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 47(8:27 - 2nd) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 35(9:00 - 2nd) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 35. Catch made by R.Davis at VAN 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 47.
|Kickoff
|(9:00 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN 4. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:00 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 1(9:08 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN End Zone for 1 yards. D.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(9:23 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Langham at VAN 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UGA 9(9:49 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 6 for yards. Tackled by M.Owusu; K.Patterson at VAN 6. PENALTY on VAN-VAN Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 12(10:28 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at VAN 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 15(11:06 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Anderson at VAN 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 18(11:43 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at VAN 15.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(12:05 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 43. Catch made by D.Blaylock at VAN 43. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Russell; C.Taylor at VAN 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 48(12:45 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 48. Catch made by L.McConkey at VAN 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 43(13:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 43. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 35(13:55 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; B.Anderson at UGA 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(14:30 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UGA 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 19(15:00 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Orji; M.Worship at UGA 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - VANDY 34(0:11 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 57 yards to UGA 9 Center-VAN. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 9. Pushed out of bounds by VAN at UGA 19.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - VANDY 34(0:27 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for J.McGowan.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 30(1:14 - 1st) J.McGowan rushed to VAN 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at VAN 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 29(1:36 - 1st) P.Smith rushed to VAN 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Davis; J.Dumas-Johnson at VAN 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(1:40 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) UGA kicks 61 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN 4. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 7(1:47 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN End Zone for 7 yards. K.McIntosh for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 19(2:14 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 19. Catch made by B.Bowers at VAN 19. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Lucien at VAN 7.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 24(2:51 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 24. Catch made by L.McConkey at VAN 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Orji at VAN 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(3:07 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 42. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at VAN 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by T.Russell at VAN 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - VANDY 11(3:19 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 51 yards to UGA 38 Center-VAN. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 38. Tackled by J.Ugochukwu; A.Orji at VAN 42.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - VANDY 11(3:21 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - VANDY 14(4:09 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 11 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at VAN 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 12(4:46 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; R.Davis at VAN 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - UGA 48(5:08 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to VAN 12 Center-UGA. Fair catch by W.Sheppard.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 47(5:41 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 47. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wright at VAN 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 46(6:24 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 46. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Patterson at UGA 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(7:01 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at UGA 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(7:33 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 34. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at UGA 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 33 - VANDY 15(7:45 - 1st) M.Hayball punts 51 yards to UGA 34 Center-VAN. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|+2 YD
3 & 35 - VANDY 13(8:04 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at VAN 15.
|Penalty
3 & 22 - VANDY 26(8:04 - 1st) PENALTY on VAN-B.Ashmore Personal Foul / Offense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 25 - VANDY 23(8:33 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at VAN 26.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - VANDY 38(8:47 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 38. Catch made by J.McGowan at VAN 38. Gain of yards. Tackled by UGA at VAN 46. PENALTY on VAN-G.Schoenwald Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VANDY 38(9:10 - 1st) A.Swann steps back to pass. A.Swann pass incomplete intended for W.Sheppard.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - VANDY 26(9:29 - 1st) A.Swann pass complete to VAN 26. Catch made by B.Bresnahan at VAN 26. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at VAN 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - VANDY 25(10:01 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to VAN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at VAN 26.
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 63 yards from UGA 35 to the VAN 2. Fair catch by J.McGowan.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 11(10:14 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to VAN 11. Catch made by K.McIntosh at VAN 11. Gain of 11 yards. K.McIntosh for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 10(10:57 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at VAN 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 14(11:37 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to VAN 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Barr; J.Mahoney at VAN 10.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 23(12:09 - 1st) S.Bennett rushed to VAN 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Barr at VAN 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 31(12:49 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to VAN 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at VAN 23.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 41(13:24 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Richard at VAN 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 39(14:02 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Taylor at UGA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 39(14:05 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 33(14:16 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 33. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Taylor at UGA 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Lucien at UGA 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bulovas kicks 65 yards from VAN 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
