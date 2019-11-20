Drive Chart
Arkansas-LSU Preview

  • Nov 20, 2019

Ed Orgeron knows all about the impact an interim head coach can have on a football program.

His success as an interim coach at USC -- going 6-2 after a 3-2 start in 2013 -- before going 6-2 in the same role at LSU in 2016 helped him get hired as the Tigers' full-time head coach after the 2016 season.

So even though his Tigers (10-0, 6-0 SEC) are ranked No. 1, he's wary of hosting Arkansas (2-8, 0-6) on Saturday night. The Razorbacks fired Chad Morris and replaced him with Barry Lunney Jr. on an interim basis earlier this month.

"Obviously they're going to be fired up," Orgeron said. "I think they get juice. Every time I've been an interim coach, the next week we came out on fire. But you try to change things up, you try to flip the script.

"Obviously he's changed things around. He's going to rally the troops. They're going to come out and give their best effort. We know they will."

As part of preparing for Arkansas, Orgeron is trying to shore up the Tigers defense. It allowed 402 rushing yards and 614 total yards in a 58-37 victory at Ole Miss last Saturday on the heels of the shootout win against Alabama.

"We're going to get some things fixed this week," he said. "We've got a lot of things to get fixed, which will be good. On defense, we've got to coach them better. Starts with me. We have to put them in better positions.

"We have to make plays when we get in space, make tackles. I know we're going to get it fixed. The men in our room are going to be fine. I believe in (defensive coordinator) Dave Aranda, our coaching staff and our players. We're going to have a great defense, I know that."

A victory would clinch the SEC West championship for LSU.

The Razorbacks had an open date last week so Lunney will be making his debut as interim head coach against the Tigers, who are favored by more than six touchdowns.

"I guess you go all in, right?" Lunney said. "If you're going to do it, you go on the road and play the No. 1 team in the country. It is what it is.

"And the truth is, our mantra, our attitude, our approach would be the same if we were playing Portland State again this week, you know, in a rematch with them. It's about us. It's about us playing our best football game that we've played all season long. Period. End of story."

Lunney, a former Arkansas quarterback, is in his seventh season as the team's tight ends coach and first season as special teams coordinator. He has never been a head coach before.

He said that since being named interim head coach Nov. 10 he has come across fans who have said, "Well, you don't have much to lose."

"I stand against that, and I don't believe that," Lunney said. "I believe, and our philosophy is, we've got a lot to gain. We have a lot to gain as a football team this week as far as just re-establishing our identity of who we are and how we play.

"We've got two football games left, and we have a whole lot to gain."

1234T
Arkansas 2-8 -----
1 LSU 10-0 -----
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, Louisiana
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Arkansas
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 1118 7 10 112.4
N. Starkel 93/169 1118 7 10
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.5% 736 2 2 97.3
B. Hicks 64/132 736 2 2
J. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 101 2 1 100.3
J. Jones 13/26 101 2 1
K. Jefferson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.2% 92 0 1 74.9
K. Jefferson 7/17 92 0 1
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 0 0 108.4
R. Boyd 1/1 1 0 0
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200
S. Loy 0/1 0 0 1
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. Burks 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 1005 8
R. Boyd 150 1005 8 86
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 256 3
D. Whaley 60 256 3 25
K. Jefferson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 58 2
K. Jefferson 18 58 2 21
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 51 0
D. Warren 5 51 0 17
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
T. Hammonds 3 39 0 29
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
C. Hayden 12 39 0 15
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
T. Burks 8 28 0 11
J. Jones 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 22 0
J. Jones 11 22 0 12
A. Spivey 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
A. Spivey 3 14 0 11
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. O'Grady 1 3 0 3
B. Hicks 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 2 0
B. Hicks 20 2 0 17
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -16 0
N. Starkel 6 -16 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Burks 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 389 0
T. Burks 25 389 0 38
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 372 3
C. O'Grady 33 372 3 62
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 366 2
T. Knox 27 366 2 49
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 350 3
M. Woods 28 350 3 62
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 155 1
T. Morris 13 155 1 30
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 132 0
D. Whaley 14 132 0 22
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 131 0
R. Boyd 15 131 0 22
G. Gunter 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
G. Gunter 4 39 0 23
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 1
K. Jackson 3 38 1 19
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
C. Harrell 3 34 1 14
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
D. Warren 3 20 0 15
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Hayden 4 12 0 6
T. Hammonds 41 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
T. Hammonds 4 10 0 7
T. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Jackson 1 2 0 2
H. Henry 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
H. Henry 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Curl 0-0 0 2
J. McClellion 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McClellion 0-0 0 1
J. Foucha 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Foucha 0-0 0 1
M. Brown 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Brown 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/15 25/26
C. Limpert 12/15 0 25/26 61
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 3687 38 6 202.7
J. Burrow 268/341 3687 38 6
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 216 0 1 114.3
M. Brennan 17/29 216 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 958 12
C. Edwards-Helaire 158 958 12 57
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 235 4
T. Davis-Price 47 235 4 33
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
75 215 3
J. Burrow 75 215 3 21
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 136 2
J. Emery Jr. 32 136 2 21
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 57 0
C. Curry 12 57 0 20
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 37 0
M. Brennan 8 37 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
L. Fournette 13 36 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 1116 13
J. Chase 57 1116 13 64
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
71 1010 11
J. Jefferson 71 1010 11 61
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 410 8
T. Marshall Jr. 28 410 8 38
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 355 1
T. Moss 32 355 1 44
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 224 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 32 224 1 15
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 170 2
R. McMath 11 170 2 60
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 2
D. Dillon 9 152 2 37
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 121 0
S. Sullivan 11 121 0 30
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 0
T. Davis-Price 9 68 0 18
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
J. Emery Jr. 5 51 0 17
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Lee 2 27 0 28
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Fournette 5 19 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-0 0 2
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fulton 0-0 0 1
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-0 0 4
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Queen 0-0 0 1
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stevens 0-0 0 2
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Delpit 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/19 56/60
C. York 16/19 0 56/60 104
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores