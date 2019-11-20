Drive Chart
BC
ND

Book leads charge as No. 16 Notre Dame takes on BC

  • Nov 20, 2019

Quarterback Ian Book etched his name into the Notre Dame annals last week, setting a school record with his third game of the season with at least five touchdown passes.

As the No. 16 Fighting Irish (8-2) prepare to host Boston College (5-5) on Saturday in South Bend, Ind., the senior signal-caller remains eager about adding to that standard while keeping his team climbing toward its third straight double-digit win season.

"I feel great," Book said. "I'm confident, confident with all the guys on this team. The defense is doing an awesome job getting us the ball. They play so well and give us so many opportunities, and our offense, we're starting to roll."

Book connected with Chase Claypool on four of his five scoring passes as Notre Dame routed then-No. 23 Navy 52-20 last week.

"Chase always has the juice," Book said. "You can tell when he gets on a roll, you want to keep getting him the ball. Even though it might not be the clearest look, he's going to come down with it. That makes my job easier."

Book has thrown for 2,293 yards, with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also rushing for 421 yards and four scores.

Rested from their bye week, the Eagles have their eyes on spoiling senior day for the Fighting Irish. A victory would make Boston College bowl-eligible for the sixth time in seven seasons under coach Steve Addazio.

Saturday marks the first meeting between the programs since 2017 and the first encounter at Notre Dame Stadium since 2011. Addazio said he has made sure to discuss with players the importance of absorbing the storied game-day stadium atmosphere at Notre Dame without being consumed by it.

"As I told our kids, you've got to have great preparation because you've got to go into that stadium with great confidence, and you've got to have a warrior mentality," Addazio said.

"When you go out into that tunnel and get ready to go on the field, it's not easy to go beat Notre Dame at Notre Dame. ... You've got to go in there with great confidence and understand that you're going to have to go the distance, four quarters, to beat that team on their home field."

The Eagles rolled to a school-record 691 yards of offense in a 58-27 win at Syracuse on Nov. 2, and they gained 508 in a 38-31 home loss to Florida State one week later. The attack has clicked behind junior running back AJ Dillon, who enters the game with 1,451 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 272 carries this season. A one-time Notre Dame recruit, Dillon is the grandson of Thom Gatewood, who was an All-America wide receiver for the Fighting Irish.

Addazio preached balance and consistency when defending the Fighting Irish.

"They've got weapons, and when you overload one thing, you leave something else a little vulnerable," he said.

"So you've got to have a little bit of everything in there, and you've got to be right when you're making your calls because you're playing a little bit of chess in terms of those moves that you want to do to take away this and that, take away this on this. Every time you take something away, that means you're exposing something else."

Notre Dame leads the series with Boston College 15-9 and boasts six straight victories against the Eagles, who had won the previous six meetings. Boston College is 5-7 all-time in South Bend and is looking for its first win there since 2007.

1234T
Boston College 5-5 -----
16 Notre Dame 8-2 -----
Notre Dame Stadium Notre Dame, Indiana
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.1% 1250 9 2 154.5
A. Brown 81/137 1250 9 2
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
49.5% 710 8 2 132.4
D. Grosel 49/99 710 8 2
M. Valecce 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 27 0 0 131.7
M. Valecce 3/4 27 0 0
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 1 0 564.4
D. Bailey 1/1 16 1 0
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 1 0 530.8
C. Lewis 1/1 12 1 0
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200
K. White 0/1 0 0 1
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
Z. Flowers 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
272 1451 13
A. Dillon 272 1451 13 51
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 765 7
D. Bailey 119 765 7 74
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 199 1
Z. Flowers 24 199 1 46
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 128 2
A. Brown 33 128 2 28
D. Grosel 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 107 1
D. Grosel 25 107 1 24
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 79 1
T. Levy 17 79 1 37
P. Garwo III 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 49 0
P. Garwo III 14 49 0 24
A. Strader 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
A. Strader 4 25 0 19
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
B. Glines 5 18 0 9
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
K. White 2 11 0 8
P. Stehr 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
P. Stehr 3 9 0 8
M. Valecce 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
M. Valecce 2 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 411 1
H. Long 21 411 1 72
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 363 5
K. White 22 363 5 64
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 312 3
Z. Flowers 19 312 3 58
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 212 1
J. Burt 15 212 1 55
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 163 1
A. Dillon 10 163 1 42
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 154 4
K. Idrizi 13 154 4 26
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 97 0
B. Glines 10 97 0 24
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 94 1
D. Bailey 8 94 1 27
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
C. Garrison 5 58 1 16
E. Williams 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 56 0
E. Williams 3 56 0 28
E. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
E. Robinson 3 35 0 18
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 1
A. Brown 1 30 1 12
C. Lewis 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Lewis 2 13 0 9
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Levy 1 9 0 9
P. Garwo III 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Garwo III 1 4 0 4
I. Miranda 43 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
I. Miranda 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. El Attrach 0-0 0 1
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Karafa 0-0 0 1
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Sebastian 0-0 0 1
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sparacio 0-0 0 1
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Palmer 0-0 0 2
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Haynes 0-0 0 1
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Maitre 0-0 0 1
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Borgersen 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/13 42/42
A. Boumerhi 8/13 0 42/42 66
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.8% 2293 26 6 147.3
I. Book 177/301 2293 26 6
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 212 2 0 236.1
P. Jurkovec 11/15 212 2 0
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
B. Clark 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 611 5
T. Jones Jr 104 611 5 43
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 421 4
I. Book 85 421 4 53
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 182 2
J. Smith 36 182 2 40
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 101 4
C. Flemister 32 101 4 12
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 88 0
P. Jurkovec 17 88 0 23
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 79 1
B. Lenzy 5 79 1 51
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 70 0
J. Armstrong 35 70 0 11
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
L. Keys III 6 45 0 15
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
B. Clark 5 33 0 14
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
K. Williams 4 26 0 14
M. Assaf 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
M. Assaf 7 23 0 13
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
A. Davis 6 10 0 7
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Finke 1 7 0 7
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Young 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 768 9
C. Claypool 49 768 9 47
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 339 3
C. Finke 28 339 3 54
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 327 5
C. Kmet 29 327 5 37
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 268 4
J. McKinley 11 268 4 65
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 199 2
B. Lenzy 8 199 2 70
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 145 3
T. Tremble 11 145 3 29
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 124 2
A. Davis 10 124 2 59
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 115 0
L. Keys III 10 115 0 28
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 0
J. Armstrong 10 89 0 26
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 57 0
T. Jones Jr 10 57 0 12
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
B. Wright 2 45 0 40
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 21 0
M. Young 6 21 0 8
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Flemister 1 13 0 13
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Smith 2 12 0 6
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Williams 1 3 0 3
G. Takacs 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
G. Takacs 1 2 1 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Elliott 0-0 0 2
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
K. Hamilton 0-0 0 3
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pride Jr 0-0 0 1
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gilman 0-0 0 1
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Crawford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 44/44
J. Doerer 8/10 0 44/44 68
H. Leonard 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
H. Leonard 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
