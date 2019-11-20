Drive Chart
Close games are expected from Iowa State. The Cyclones have played six games decided by one score or less, including five games decided by no more than three points.

A walk-off field goal last week enabled Iowa State to beat Texas. The win propelled the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) into the College Football Playoffs rankings at No. 22 and gives them a chance to finish in the upper division of the Big 12 standings.

Time for a breather, perhaps? A matchup Saturday against Kansas (3-7, 1-6) seemingly offers that opportunity, but coach Matt Campbell is not willing to label Iowa State's final home game in Ames as a cakewalk.

Campbell senses a renewed sense of enthusiasm for Kansas under first-year coach Les Miles, though the Jayhawks occupy last place in the Big 12.

"Obviously, Coach Miles coming in and doing an incredible job," said Campbell, "and the spirit and toughness that those kids are playing with right now, that's the first thing that catches your eye."

Iowa State features ample firepower behind quarterback Brock Purdy, who ranks third nationally with a 320.3-yard passing average after exceeding the 3,000-yard mark for the season in the stirring win over Texas.

Tailback Breece Hall has found his stride against conference rivals, averaging 120.4 yards rushing over the past five games. Incorporating tight end Charlie Kolar into a passing attack that also features receivers Deshaunte Jones and La'Michael Pettway provides Purdy a diverse array of targets.

Campbell, the first Iowa State coach since the 1928 inception of the Big Six to beat every conference opponent during his tenure, has the Cyclones bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season.

"For our kids, hanging in there has kind of been the staple of us," Campbell said. "My hope is when you watch our team play, you say, 'Man, the kids at Iowa State play really hard and play the full 60 minutes.'"

Kansas has lost six of seven. A walk-off field goal against Texas Tech accounted for the Jayhawks' only Big 12 victory. They have not won a Big 12 road game since 2008 and have lost four straight in the series with Iowa State. Kansas is bidding for its first four-win season since winning five in 2009.

After showing strides offensively stemming from a midseason change promoting Brent Dearmon to offensive coordinator, the Jayhawks failed to generate 300 yards in each of their past two games.

They totaled 23 total points in losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State after totaling 85 against Texas and Texas Tech.

Quarterback Carter Stanley was benched to begin the second half last week at Oklahoma State. Running back Pooka Williams also has struggled recently to find his breakaway capabilities. Stanley averages 224.1 yards passing, while Williams (87.9) ranks third among Big 12 rushers.

In their back-to-back defeats, the Jayhawks alternated between spread and power tendencies, though Miles said of Dearon's up-tempo attack: "This is the style of offense we want to attack with. There is a great deal of experience, and we will recruit to this style of offense extremely well."

--Field Level Media

1234T
Kansas 3-7 -----
22 Iowa State 6-4 -----
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, Iowa
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 2241 21 8 143.4
C. Stanley 190/301 2241 21 8
M. Miles 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 90 0 1 105.1
M. Miles 6/11 90 0 1
T. MacVittie 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200
T. MacVittie 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 791 3
P. Williams Jr. 162 791 3 65
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 384 2
K. Herbert 43 384 2 82
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 128 2
V. Gardner 17 128 2 45
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 73 1
C. Stanley 60 73 1 36
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
D. Williams 17 35 0 27
M. Miles 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 1
M. Miles 4 8 1 10
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Robinson Jr. 3 7 0 5
T. Locklin 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
T. Locklin 2 2 0 1
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
B. Miles 2 1 0 1
H. Hall 49 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
H. Hall 1 1 1 1
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Parchment 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 702 6
A. Parchment 52 702 6 75
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 652 7
S. Robinson Jr. 40 652 7 65
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 331 2
D. Charlot 27 331 2 32
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 283 1
K. Lassiter II 27 283 1 36
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 135 1
P. Williams Jr. 22 135 1 25
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
J. Sosinski 7 72 1 20
J. Luavasa 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 1
J. Luavasa 4 35 1 19
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Fairchild 2 32 0 23
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
V. Gardner 6 24 0 11
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 1
T. Williams 4 24 1 11
E. Fairs 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
E. Fairs 1 21 0 21
Q. Hampton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
Q. Hampton 2 19 1 10
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Miles 1 2 0 2
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 0-0 0 2
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McCullough 0-0 0 1
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Defense 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/14 24/28
L. Jones 8/14 0 24/28 48
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Borcila 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 3203 22 8 154.6
B. Purdy 251/373 3203 22 8
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 51 1 0 429.2
D. Jones 1/2 51 1 0
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 1 0 252.8
R. Mitchell 1/2 9 1 0
B. Clark 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
B. Clark 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 686 7
B. Hall 123 686 7 75
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 259 7
B. Purdy 78 259 7 44
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 231 3
J. Lang 48 231 3 23
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 115 0
K. Nwangwu 16 115 0 19
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 100 1
R. Mitchell 10 100 1 29
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 88 1
S. Croney Jr. 28 88 1 14
J. Brock 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
J. Brock 9 48 0 13
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Akers 1 8 0 8
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
D. Jones 3 0 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 748 2
D. Jones 63 748 2 84
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 611 3
T. Milton 29 611 3 73
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 549 7
C. Kolar 41 549 7 49
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 504 4
L. Pettway 42 504 4 51
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 159 3
S. Shaw Jr. 10 159 3 33
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 0
B. Hall 15 155 0 61
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 129 2
C. Allen 13 129 2 30
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 107 1
D. Soehner 7 107 1 23
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 99 0
L. Akers 7 99 0 32
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 60 0
S. Croney Jr. 10 60 0 15
D. Wilson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
D. Wilson 5 59 0 28
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 47 1
J. Lang 7 47 1 23
J. Scates 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 1
J. Scates 2 25 1 18
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Nwangwu 1 8 0 8
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mitchell 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lewis 0-0 0 1
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. White 0-0 0 2
M. Rose 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Rose 0-0 0 1
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hummel 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/15 42/43
C. Assalley 11/15 0 42/43 75
B. Narveson 90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 0/0
B. Narveson 2/4 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
