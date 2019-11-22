Drive Chart
Pittsburgh-Virginia Tech Preview

  • Nov 22, 2019

Pittsburgh and No. 25 Virginia Tech will meet in a pivotal ACC Coastal Division clash this weekend.

The Panthers (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hokies (7-3, 4-2) both head into Saturday's game with a chance to capture the division, although the crown won't be determined until after Virginia Tech's game at Virginia on Nov. 29.

Pittsburgh and Virginia Teach are two of the hottest teams in the conference behind No. 3 Clemson. The Panthers have won six of its last seven games; the Hokies five of their last six.

The longtime rivals, dating back to their Big East days, anticipate another slugfest in the series - which Virginia Tech leads 10-8. Pittsburgh ranks first nationally with an average of 4.5 sacks per game, and the Hokies are 11th nationally with an average of 3.3 sacks.

Virginia Tech is 5-0 with Hendon Hooker at quarterback and has rushed for more than 200 yards in four of its last five games. Coach Justin Fuente likes those numbers, ''but watching the film, I think they force people to throw the ball more than they want to because they are so good against the run.

''It's going to be tight down the field, we know that going into the game, but they've certainly down a good job getting pressure on the quarterback.''

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi's team stumbled with two early losses but has turned things around on the back of its defense. The Panthers lead the ACC in rushing defense, allowing 90.9 yards per game, and trail only Clemson in total defense, allowing 298 yards per game.

''Now we get to mid-November, late November and find we're going to have a battle on our hands down in Blacksburg,'' Narduzzi said. ''They're well-coached, they're tough, they're physical, they like to run the football, and again, they're playing with a lot of confidence right now.''

Some other things to watch when Pittsburgh visits the Hokies:

HOOKER FACTOR

The Hokies were turnover prone before making the move to Hooker at quarterback. He's mobile but has turned things around more by avoiding mistakes with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions in his five starts.

FFRENCH LESSONS

The Panthers will be without leading receiver Maurice Ffrench (broken jaw), providing sophomore Shocky Jacques-Louis and freshman Jared Wayne more opportunities. Jacques-Louis has caught a touchdown in each of his last two games, including a 74-yard catch-and-run against North Carolina. Wayne, who is 6-foot-3, caught four passes for 30 yards against the Tar Heels.

''I like to be a physical receiver,'' he said. ''I like a lot of 50/50 balls, making tough catches.''

GAME CHANGERS

In closely matched games, turnovers and special teams plays can be huge momentum changers. The Hokies still tout their ''Beamerball'' mentality, but have also been victimized in recent seasons by special teams mistakes.

THIRD AND FOREVER

Virginia Tech is sixth in the ACC, giving up 1.9 sacks per game, while nearly half of the Panthers' 45 sacks - 21 - have come on third down.

''We think we do some stuff in that package that a lot of people don't do, can't do,'' Narduzzi said. ''... And we've got some new twists for this week, as well, that maybe nobody has seen yet. So I think that's - there's a lot of stuff coming at you, and you've got to pick it up and it's not easy.''

FOSTER FACTOR

The Hokies honored retiring defensive coordinator Bud Foster in their last home game to keep with their tradition of the final home game being Senior Day. But with very few seniors on the roster, and the defense coming off 45-0 victory at Georgia Tech, defensive players will surely be charged up for Foster's last game - especially since Pittsburgh has the more heralded unit.

---

Lane Stadium/Worsham Field Blacksburg, Virginia
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 2311 10 8 119
K. Pickett 222/364 2311 10 8
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 287 3 1 142.5
N. Patti 25/40 287 3 1
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
A. Mathews 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 465 4
A. Davis 108 465 4 22
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 249 0
T. Sibley Jr. 50 249 0 33
V. Carter 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 198 0
V. Carter 58 198 0 21
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 185 3
V. Davis 38 185 3 61
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 142 2
K. Pickett 73 142 2 30
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 58 0
S. Jacques-Louis 8 58 0 12
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
M. Ffrench 8 26 0 14
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
N. Patti 4 24 0 10
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
A. Mathews 1 -4 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 693 2
T. Mack 59 693 2 48
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 606 3
M. Ffrench 75 606 3 74
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 242 0
A. Davis 19 242 0 59
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 200 1
A. Mathews 11 200 1 43
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 192 2
S. Jacques-Louis 12 192 2 74
V. Carter 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 173 2
V. Carter 16 173 2 30
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 154 1
N. Griffin-Stewart 14 154 1 36
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 122 0
W. Gragg 17 122 0 13
T. Tipton 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 81 1
T. Tipton 7 81 1 20
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 1
D. Butler-Jenkins 6 65 1 27
J. Wayne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 47 0
J. Wayne 5 47 0 17
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
T. Sibley Jr. 2 18 0 16
J. Vardzel 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
J. Vardzel 3 6 0 5
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
K. Pickett 1 3 1 3
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
V. Davis 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
P. Ford 0-0 0 3
D. Mathis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Mathis 0-0 0 2
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Pinnock 0-0 0 1
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Jackson 0-0 0 1
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Campbell III 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/24 24/25
A. Kessman 16/24 0 24/25 72
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 981 8 0 173
H. Hooker 59/97 981 8 0
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 906 9 5 143.4
R. Willis 72/117 906 9 5
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.9% 257 2 1 111.6
Q. Patterson II 14/36 257 2 1
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. Robinson 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
138 600 5
D. McClease 138 600 5 45
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 304 2
K. King 66 304 2 54
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 241 2
Q. Patterson II 50 241 2 53
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 235 4
H. Hooker 70 235 4 15
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 175 1
T. Turner 15 175 1 57
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 95 0
T. Robinson 9 95 0 49
C. Steward 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 68 0
C. Steward 15 68 0 18
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 34 1
R. Willis 39 34 1 13
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
D. Keene 9 27 0 7
T. Gary 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
T. Gary 4 24 0 16
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
J. Holston 6 19 0 10
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 3
J. Mitchell 4 6 3 3
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
Z. Debose 2 4 0 5
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
H. Grimsley 1 3 0 3
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Hazelton 1 3 0 3
T. Matheny 30 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Matheny 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 386 6
D. Hazelton 22 386 6 72
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 378 2
T. Turner 23 378 2 55
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 325 2
J. Mitchell 18 325 2 67
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 267 1
T. Robinson 24 267 1 32
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 175 4
D. Keene 17 175 4 26
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 170 2
H. Grimsley 10 170 2 55
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 149 0
K. King 7 149 0 64
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 121 1
K. Smith 9 121 1 25
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
P. Patterson 6 72 1 20
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 51 0
D. McClease 7 51 0 19
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 50 0
T. Wheatley 1 50 0 50
D. Simmons 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Simmons 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Deablo 0-0 0 1
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Hollifield 0-0 0 3
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Waller 0-0 0 3
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
C. Farley 0-0 0 4
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Crawford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/17 38/38
B. Johnson 13/17 0 38/38 77
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
