Temple-Cincinnati Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

After surviving two American Athletic Conference scares this month, No. 19 Cincinnati likely will not take anything for granted these last two weeks.

The Bearcats (9-1, 6-0 AAC East) return home to host the Temple Owls on Saturday night at Nippert Stadium.

With a win over the Owls, Cincinnati will earn the East Division crown for the first time and with just one game remaining -- at No. 18 Memphis on Nov. 29 -- which could be the first of two meetings between the schools in just more than a week.

That's because the AAC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 7 at the stadium of the team with the best conference record.

The Bearcats are the top-ranked Group of Five school in the nation, but keeping that lofty status hasn't been so easy against some of the conference's weaker competition.

UC has relied on the accurate right foot of Sam Crosa in two of its last three contests -- both on the road -- to remain unblemished in AAC play.

Crosa, a senior, beat East Carolina, winless in the conference, with a 32-yard field as time expired in a wild 46-43 game on Nov. 2, and his 37-yarder put away South Florida 20-17 last Saturday night.

The latter kick lifted UC to a share of the divisional title, and the Columbus, Ohio, native has connected on 9 of 13 field goals this season, with a long of 44 yards. He is also 39 of 39 on extra points.

Crosa was named the AAC's Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday for his eight-point output in Tampa.

Winners of eight straight games since losing 42-0 to then-No. 5 Ohio State on Sept. 7, the Bearcats have shown a tendency to play up against the better competition in the league (UCF) but down to some residing deeper in the standings (ECU, USF).

Quarterback Desmond Ridder struggled with just 78 yards passing, and the Bulls outgained the visitors 438-278 in total yards - leaving UC to rely on Crosa's kicking.

"This team in here has a unique ability to find a way ... (with) the resiliency they have," coach Luke Fickell said of the Bearcats.

Temple (7-3, 4-2) needs a win in Cincinnati, another in its final game at home against UConn (2-8) and a Bearcats loss in west Tennessee to Memphis to make the East Division resort to a tiebreaker to determine its winner.

The Owls should like their chances if defensive end Quincy Roche continues his dominant play out on the edge.

Roche, a junior, took control of the game in Saturday's 29-21 win over Tulane at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. He contributed 12 tackles, three sacks, an AAC-record six tackles for loss and forced and recovered a fumble.

The performance earned him AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday.

"He's back healthy," Owls coach Rod Carey said of his defensive force. "You can tell, can't you? He's playing at a high level right now."

Roche's 9.5 total sacks this season tie him for the AAC league lead with SMU's Patrick Nelson and rank seventh nationally.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1234T
Temple 7-3 -----
19 Cincinnati 9-1 -----
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Temple
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 2258 18 10 127.7
A. Russo 196/333 2258 18 10
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.2% 309 3 0 189.9
T. Centeio 23/31 309 3 0
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 7 0 0 158.8
B. Mack 1/1 7 0 0
A. Barry 49 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 0 0 0 100
A. Barry 1/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 724 5
R. Davis 148 724 5 45
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 561 5
J. Gardner 131 561 5 57
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 76 0
T. Centeio 35 76 0 13
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
I. Wright 5 48 0 34
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 40 0
T. Ruley 12 40 0 12
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
J. Blue 4 15 0 7
S. Bradley 5 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
S. Bradley 4 12 0 7
K. Dobbins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
K. Dobbins 2 11 0 7
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
B. Mack 1 7 0 7
J. Jennings 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jennings 1 6 0 6
T. Beatty 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Beatty 1 1 0 1
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -64 1
A. Russo 27 -64 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Blue 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 803 3
J. Blue 67 803 3 79
B. Mack 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 698 5
B. Mack 49 698 5 75
I. Wright 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 413 5
I. Wright 43 413 5 29
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 164 4
K. Yeboah 17 164 4 44
T. Williams 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 121 1
T. Williams 5 121 1 89
R. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 104 1
R. Davis 8 104 1 51
J. Barbon 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 100 0
J. Barbon 11 100 0 24
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
D. Martin-Robinson 4 52 0 32
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 48 0
J. Gardner 8 48 0 18
R. Jones 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 32 1
R. Jones 1 32 1 32
A. Jarman 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 1
A. Jarman 1 10 1 10
T. Ruley 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Ruley 1 7 0 7
T. Centeio 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Centeio 1 7 0 7
J. Jennings 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Jennings 1 6 0 6
T. Mattioni 41 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Mattioni 1 5 0 5
K. Dobbins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Dobbins 1 3 0 3
K. Reams 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Reams 1 1 0 1
J. Forrest 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Forrest 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Hand 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
H. Hand 0-0 0 3
B. Walls 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Walls 0-0 0 1
A. Monroe 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Monroe 0-0 0 1
C. Braswell 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Braswell 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/12 30/31
W. Mobley 11/12 0 30/31 63
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 1774 17 7 138
D. Ridder 140/240 1774 17 7
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 138 0 0 146.6
B. Bryant 6/12 138 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
172 833 10
M. Warren II 172 833 10 73
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 435 1
D. Ridder 103 435 1 34
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 424 5
G. Doaks 73 424 5 53
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 190 1
T. Thomas 40 190 1 38
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 59 1
R. Montgomery 13 59 1 26
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 33 0
B. Bryant 8 33 0 21
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Tucker 3 31 0 19
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 26 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 7 26 1 12
J. Sopko 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Sopko 1 2 0 2
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 441 2
A. Pierce 23 441 2 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 424 7
J. Deguara 30 424 7 73
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 268 2
R. Medaris 18 268 2 75
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 148 2
M. Warren II 17 148 2 30
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 140 0
M. Mbodj 15 140 0 23
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 123 0
J. Jackson 13 123 0 24
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 78 0
T. Tucker 4 78 0 56
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
J. Whyle 2 51 0 32
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
G. Doaks 4 50 1 28
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
L. Taylor 3 33 0 20
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 1
T. Cloud 6 27 1 10
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Smith 2 19 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Young 0-0 0 2
J. White 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. White 0-0 0 1
D. Forrest 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Forrest 0-0 0 2
C. Jefferies 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Jefferies 0-0 0 1
A. Gardner 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Gardner 0-0 0 2
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 4
C. Bryant 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bryant 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/13 39/39
S. Crosa 9/13 0 39/39 66
C. Smith 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
C. Smith 2/2 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
