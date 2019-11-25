Drive Chart
No. 19 Iowa aims to continue strong play vs. Nebraska

  • FLM
  • Nov 25, 2019

There won't be any championships or appearances in the Big Ten championship game at stake, but there still will be plenty for which to shop for both No. 19 Iowa and Nebraska when they meet on Black Friday in Lincoln, Neb.

For Iowa (8-3, 5-3), it will be a chance to solidify positioning for a New Year's Day bowl game somewhere warm and a chance to get to the nine-win mark for the second straight year and just the third time since 2009.

The Hawkeyes enter having won four of their last five games and has been stout defensively this year, having only given up 20 or more points in two games this season.

Iowa earned a 31-28 win over the Cornhuskers last year in Iowa City.

"It's going to be a tough game," Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said. "It's a tough environment to play in. We had a three-point game last year that went down to the wire, so I expect the same kind of challenge this week."

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) also has a lot at stake.

The Cornhuskers are hoping to end what has been an otherwise disappointing season on a high note and gain bowl-eligibility.

Nebraska snapped a four-game losing streak with a 54-7 rout at Maryland, in the process overcoming a virus that spread through the locker room and forced several players to sit out.

"I was just really happy for the team and the enthusiasm they had and the way they played for each other and played together," Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said. "I think that was the difference."

This will be the third ranked team Nebraska has played this year, and the previous two haven't gone well at all for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska lost 48-7 to Ohio State (Sept. 28) and 37-21 at home to Wisconsin (Nov. 16) in the other meetings this year against ranked foes.

But Frost said that he feels his team is due for some breaks this year, and hopes the good vibes after dominating the Terrapins will carry over to the home finale for his team.

"We're playing a really good team on Friday," Frost said. "I've had a chance to watch Iowa and they are one of the best teams in the league. We are going to do everything we can to try and get ready for a really good team. A win (Saturday) gives us a chance. It gives me more enthusiasm for things to come. This team could have shut it down, shut it off, stopped caring and stopped playing hard. They're not doing that."

The game will offer a different challenge for each team because it will mean shorter preparation time playing six days later instead of seven.

"It's a little tricky because it is shorter and we are at the end of the season, so we;ll have to be really careful about what we ask our players to do," Ferentz said. "The bottom line is you turn the page."

--Field Level Media

1234T
17 Iowa 8-3 -----
Nebraska 5-6 -----
Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium Lincoln, Nebraska
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 2639 14 6 133.3
N. Stanley 208/348 2639 14 6
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 25 0 0 81
S. Petras 6/10 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 488 4
M. Sargent 109 488 4 22
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 474 3
T. Goodson 103 474 3 29
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 408 1
T. Young 74 408 1 52
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 48 1
I. Smith-Marsette 8 48 1 16
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
T. Tracy Jr. 4 25 0 11
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
I. Kelly-Martin 6 23 0 9
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
O. Martin 1 5 0 5
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 3 1
B. Ross 6 3 1 3
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 2 1
N. Stanley 64 2 1 16
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Ragaini 1 2 0 2
S. Petras 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
S. Petras 1 1 1 1
T. Pallissard 40 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Pallissard 1 0 0 0
M. Pottebaum 38 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Pottebaum 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 654 4
I. Smith-Marsette 41 654 4 58
T. Tracy Jr. 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 569 3
T. Tracy Jr. 34 569 3 75
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 407 4
B. Smith 33 407 4 34
N. Ragaini 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 373 2
N. Ragaini 41 373 2 45
T. Goodson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 146 0
T. Goodson 21 146 0 31
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 139 0
M. Sargent 13 139 0 41
S. Beyer 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 108 0
S. Beyer 6 108 0 40
S. LaPorta 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 107 0
S. LaPorta 6 107 0 41
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 100 0
N. Wieting 9 100 0 25
O. Martin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 1
O. Martin 5 28 1 9
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 25 0 25
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Young 1 7 0 7
B. Ross 36 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Ross 1 4 0 4
M. Cooper 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -3 0
M. Cooper 1 -3 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Stone 0-0 0 1
C. Golston 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Golston 0-0 0 1
M. Ojemudia 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Ojemudia 0-0 0 3
M. Hankins 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Hankins 0-0 0 2
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Moss 0-0 0 2
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Colbert 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Duncan 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
27/32 22/22
K. Duncan 27/32 0 22/22 103
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.7% 1906 10 8 135.7
A. Martinez 139/233 1906 10 8
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.3% 407 0 0 137.1
N. Vedral 33/49 407 0 0
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.7% 103 1 0 181.4
L. McCaffrey 8/11 103 1 0
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 0 0 284.8
J. Spielman 1/1 22 0 0
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
16.7% 13 0 0 34.9
A. Bunch 1/6 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 651 10
D. Mills 119 651 10 61
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 582 7
A. Martinez 123 582 7 56
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 326 3
W. Robinson 85 326 3 42
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 298 1
M. Washington 50 298 1 60
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 162 1
L. McCaffrey 23 162 1 15
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 106 3
N. Vedral 30 106 3 22
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 64 1
R. Johnson 21 64 1 13
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 46 0
W. Mazour 14 46 0 11
B. Belt 38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 32 0
B. Belt 5 32 0 22
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 0
J. Spielman 4 31 0 14
J. Bradley 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
J. Bradley 2 8 0 4
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Allen 1 2 0 2
A. Bunch 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
A. Bunch 2 -1 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 864 4
J. Spielman 46 864 4 65
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 453 2
W. Robinson 40 453 2 49
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 245 2
K. Noa 17 245 2 36
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 233 1
J. Stoll 22 233 1 42
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 162 2
M. Washington 12 162 2 75
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 109 0
M. Williams 5 109 0 34
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 89 0
D. Mills 11 89 0 20
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
A. Allen 7 83 0 30
K. Warner 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
K. Warner 6 70 0 26
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 52 0
W. Mazour 5 52 0 20
N. Vedral 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
N. Vedral 1 22 0 22
J. McQuitty 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. McQuitty 2 14 0 8
D. Chase 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Chase 1 13 0 13
L. McCaffrey 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
L. McCaffrey 1 12 0 12
R. Johnson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
R. Johnson 1 12 0 12
J. Woodyard 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
J. Woodyard 3 9 0 7
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
K. Rafdal 1 9 0 9
C. Hickman 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Hickman 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Taylor-Britt 0-0 0 2
D. Daniels 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Daniels 0-0 0 1
E. Lee Jr. 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Lee Jr. 0-0 0 2
A. Davis 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis 0-0 0 1
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
L. Jackson 0-0 0 3
B. Clark 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Clark 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 6/7
I. Armstrong 2/5 0 6/7 12
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/10
B. Pickering 3/5 0 10/10 19
L. McCallum 48 S
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 10/11
L. McCallum 2/4 0 10/11 16
M. Waldoch  K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/3 6/6
M. Waldoch 3/3 0 6/6 15
H. Martin 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
H. Martin 1/1 0 0/0 3
D. Jorgensen 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
D. Jorgensen 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
