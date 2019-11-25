Drive Chart
VATECH
UVA

No. 23 Virginia Tech battles Virginia for ACC Coastal crown

  • FLM
  • Nov 25, 2019

The championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division all comes down to an in-state rivalry game.

And No. 23 Virginia Tech knows it can claim the division for the seventh time by simply keeping its winning streak alive.

The Hokies (8-3, 5-2) have won every meeting against the Virginia Cavaliers -- their hated upstate foe -- since joining the ACC in 2004.

That's 15 up, 15 down in a series whose matchup is circled on the state's collective calendar each fall.

Virginia Tech travels northeast to Charlottesville to face Virginia (8-3, 5-2) on Friday afternoon at Scott Stadium, with the winner earning a chance to face undefeated No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Hokies' resounding 28-0 win over Pittsburgh last Saturday set up the winner-take-all scenario. A forceful defensive performance held the Panthers to just 177 total yards -- a minuscule 60 on 27 rushing attempts.

The shutout showing was the second in two weeks -- they blanked Georgia Tech 45-0 in Atlanta -- and the defense has allowed just 17 points in its last three games, including a 36-17 victory over high-scoring Wake Forest.

The defense has held the opposition scoreless on 32 consecutive possessions since the third quarter of the Nov. 9 win over the Demon Deacons.

Virginia Tech's turnaround after an embarrassing 45-10 home loss to Duke on Sept. 27 has been striking.

With a national audience watching on a Friday night, the Blue Devils pulled out all the stops and scored on a trick play right before halftime to cap a 91-yard scoring drive for a 21-3 halftime lead.

The loss, which left the Hokies 0-2 in the ACC, was their worst at home since a 49-12 defeat against Houston on Sept. 28, 1974, and coach Justin Fuente said his squad was not ready to compete on Duke's level.

But all that has changed after winning six of the last seven, dropping only a 21-20 decision in the last minute at Notre Dame.

"They're a special group of young men," Fuente said after beating Pittsburgh. "They've been through special circumstances and stuck together. So my feelings toward them haven't changed because they're winning games now."

Virginia Tech is 3-3 in the ACC's title game, while Virginia has never reached the championship contest.

Cavaliers coach Bronco Mendenhall immediately started focusing on the Hokies after his team defeated Liberty 55-27 on Saturday.

The fourth-year Virginia coach showered praise on the Virginia Tech program that former coach Frank Beamer built and Fuente has maintained -- which has its foundation based in defensive coordinator Bud Foster's 25 years of stopping opposing offenses.

"We're talking now about an opponent that has qualified for (27) straight bowl games and has made a commitment to football that has lasted for a long time," Mendenhall said.

UVA appeared to be the Coastal frontrunner after winning four straight to open the season. However, a stretch of three losses in four games -- two to ACC opponents Miami and Louisville -- kept the divisional race tight.

November wins over North Carolina and Georgia Tech set up Friday's Commonwealth Cup showdown.

Virginia has failed twice at home against the Hokies with a chance to claim the division in the season-ending game, losing 33-21 in 2007 and 38-0 in 2011.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
Virginia Tech 8-3 -----
Virginia 8-3 -----
David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium Charlottesville, Virginia
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 1134 10 0 179.3
H. Hooker 69/110 1134 10 0
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 906 9 5 143.4
R. Willis 72/117 906 9 5
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.8% 257 2 1 108.6
Q. Patterson II 14/37 257 2 1
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
T. Robinson 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 631 5
D. McClease 150 631 5 45
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 304 2
K. King 69 304 2 54
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 262 4
H. Hooker 90 262 4 15
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 241 2
Q. Patterson II 50 241 2 53
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 193 1
T. Turner 19 193 1 57
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 127 0
T. Robinson 10 127 0 49
C. Steward 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 85 0
C. Steward 19 85 0 18
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 34 1
R. Willis 39 34 1 13
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 27 0
D. Keene 9 27 0 7
T. Gary 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 24 0
T. Gary 4 24 0 16
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
J. Holston 6 19 0 10
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 4
J. Mitchell 5 7 4 3
Z. Debose 13 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
Z. Debose 2 4 0 5
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
H. Grimsley 1 3 0 3
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Hazelton 1 3 0 3
T. Matheny 30 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Matheny 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 408 3
T. Turner 26 408 3 55
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 388 7
D. Hazelton 23 388 7 72
T. Robinson 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 341 1
T. Robinson 26 341 1 71
J. Mitchell 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 325 2
J. Mitchell 18 325 2 67
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 220 4
D. Keene 19 220 4 27
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 170 2
H. Grimsley 10 170 2 55
K. King 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 149 0
K. King 7 149 0 64
K. Smith 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 121 1
K. Smith 9 121 1 25
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
P. Patterson 6 72 1 20
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 0
D. McClease 9 53 0 19
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 50 0
T. Wheatley 1 50 0 50
D. Simmons 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Simmons 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Deablo 0-0 0 1
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Hollifield 0-0 0 3
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Waller 0-0 0 3
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
C. Farley 0-0 0 4
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Crawford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/17 42/42
B. Johnson 13/17 0 42/42 81
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.4% 2630 15 8 131.5
B. Perkins 244/379 2630 15 8
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 181 1 1 184.4
B. Armstrong 13/16 181 1 1
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 12 0 1 0.4
L. Stone 1/2 12 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
177 523 9
B. Perkins 177 523 9 65
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 399 11
W. Taulapapa 97 399 11 31
P. Kier 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 174 1
P. Kier 32 174 1 38
M. Hollins 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 112 3
M. Hollins 21 112 3 37
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 73 1
L. Atkins 15 73 1 33
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 43 0
T. Kelly Jr. 5 43 0 17
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Reed 6 28 0 22
B. Armstrong 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
B. Armstrong 5 16 0 11
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
B. Kemp IV 2 7 0 8
J. Peacock 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Peacock 1 4 0 4
L. Stone 36 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
L. Stone 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 710 3
H. Dubois 51 710 3 49
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 634 1
T. Jana 56 634 1 34
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 561 6
J. Reed 65 561 6 43
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 232 1
T. Cowley 20 232 1 39
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 189 0
B. Kemp IV 22 189 0 22
T. Kelly Jr. 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 143 1
T. Kelly Jr. 13 143 1 35
T. Chatman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 1
T. Chatman 7 104 1 33
L. Atkins 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 61 0
L. Atkins 8 61 0 34
D. Wicks 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 61 1
D. Wicks 3 61 1 44
H. Mitchell 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 0
H. Mitchell 2 49 0 28
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
C. Snowden 1 24 0 24
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 1
C. Sharp 4 21 1 13
D. Brissett 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Brissett 1 15 0 15
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
W. Taulapapa 4 13 0 5
G. Misch 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
G. Misch 1 6 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Zandier 0-0 0 1
D. Cross 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Cross 0-0 0 2
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Nelson 0-0 0 1
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Gahm 0-0 0 1
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Grant 0-0 0 1
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Blount 0-0 0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
17/21 41/42
B. Delaney 17/21 0 41/42 92
J. Duenkel 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Duenkel 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View


  • OHIO
    AKRON

    0
    0
    53 O/U
    +27.5
    Tue 6:00pm ESP+


  • WMICH
    NILL

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +8.5
    Tue 7:00pm ESPU


  • MISS
    MISSST

    0
    0
    58 O/U
    -2.5
    Thu 7:30pm ESPN


  • VATECH
    UVA

    0
    0
    48 O/U
    +3
    Fri 12:00pm ABC


  • TXTECH
    TEXAS

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -10
    Fri 12:00pm FOX


  • KENTST
    EMICH

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -5.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESP+


  • MIAOH
    BALLST

    0
    0
    55.5 O/U
    -3
    Fri 12:00pm CBSS


  • BGREEN
    BUFF

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -29.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESP+


  • TOLEDO
    CMICH

    0
    0
    65 O/U
    -9.5
    Fri 12:00pm ESPU


  • MIZZOU
    ARK

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    +12
    Fri 2:30pm CBS


  • 17IOWA
    NEB

    0
    0
    43.5 O/U
    +5.5
    Fri 2:30pm BTN


  • 20BOISE
    COLOST

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    +13.5
    Fri 3:30pm CBSS


  • 19CINCY
    18MEMP

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -11
    Fri 3:30pm ABC


  • WASHST
    WASH

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -7
    Fri 4:00pm


  • WVU
    TCU

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -12.5
    Fri 4:15pm ESPN


  • ARKST
    SALA

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    +13
    Fri 5:00pm ESP+


  • 24APLST
    TROY

    0
    0
    64.5 O/U
    +13
    Fri 6:00pm ESP+


  • SFLA
    UCF

    0
    0
    63.5 O/U
    -24
    Fri 8:00pm ESPN


  • 3CLEM
    SC

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +27
    Sat 12:00pm ESPN


  • 2OHIOST
    13MICH

    0
    0
    51 O/U
    +9
    Sat 12:00pm FOX


  • NWEST
    ILL

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 12:00pm FS1


  • IND
    PURDUE

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    +7
    Sat 12:00pm ESP2


  • FIU
    MRSHL

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 12:00pm CBSS


  • TULSA
    ECU

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +5.5
    Sat 12:00pm ESPU


  • TXSTSM
    CSTCAR

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -7
    Sat 12:00pm ESP+


  • 4UGA
    GATECH

    0
    0
    46.5 O/U
    +28
    Sat 12:00pm ABC


  • LVILLE
    UK

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -3
    Sat 12:00pm SECN


  • WAKE
    CUSE

    0
    0
    66.5 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 12:30pm


  • WYO
    AF

    0
    0
    43 O/U
    -10.5
    Sat 2:00pm FCBK


  • NMEXST
    LIB

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    -14
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • CHARLO
    ODU

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +9.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • MTSU
    WKY

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 2:00pm ESP+


  • UNLV
    NEVADA

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 3:00pm ATSN


  • RICE
    UTEP

    0
    0
    44 O/U
    +6.5
    Sat 3:00pm ESP3


  • 5BAMA
    15AUBURN

    0
    0
    50 O/U
    +3.5
    Sat 3:30pm CBS


  • 14BAYLOR
    KANSAS

    0
    0
    52.5 O/U
    +14
    Sat 3:30pm ESPN


  • TXSA
    LATECH

    0
    0
    55 O/U
    -20.5
    Sat 3:30pm ESP+


  • 12WISC
    10MINN

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 3:30pm ABC


  • UCONN
    TEMPLE

    0
    0
    49.5 O/U
    -28
    Sat 3:30pm CBSS


  • BC
    PITT

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -9.5
    Sat 3:30pm ACCN


  • RUT
    8PSU

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -40.5
    Sat 3:30pm BTN


  • USM
    FAU

    0
    0
    54 O/U
    -8.5
    Sat 3:30pm NFLN


  • MIAMI
    DUKE

    0
    0
    47.5 O/U
    +9
    Sat 3:30pm ESP2


  • MD
    MICHST

    0
    0
    48.5 O/U
    -22
    Sat 3:30pm FS1


  • 16ND
    STNFRD

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    +16.5
    Sat 4:00pm FOX


  • OREGST
    6OREG

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -19
    Sat 4:00pm PACN


  • UTAHST
    NMEX

    0
    0
    61 O/U
    +11.5
    Sat 4:00pm FCBK


  • UAB
    NTEXAS

    0
    0
    50.5 O/U
    +1
    Sat 4:00pm


  • VANDY
    TENN

    0
    0
    45.5 O/U
    -22
    Sat 4:00pm SECN


  • TULANE
    25SMU

    0
    0
    71.5 O/U
    -3.5
    Sat 4:00pm ESPU


  • GAST
    GAS

    0
    0
    57.5 O/U
    -7.5
    Sat 6:00pm ESP+


  • 22IOWAST
    KSTATE

    0
    0
    47 O/U
    +4.5
    Sat 7:00pm FS1


  • TXAM
    1LSU

    0
    0
    62.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:00pm ESPN


  • NAVY
    HOU

    0
    0
    58.5 O/U
    +8.5
    Sat 7:00pm ESP2


  • UNC
    NCST

    0
    0
    54.5 O/U
    +8
    Sat 7:00pm ACCN


  • COLO
    7UTAH

    0
    0
    49 O/U
    -28.5
    Sat 7:30pm ABC


  • FSU
    11FLA

    0
    0
    53.5 O/U
    -17
    Sat 7:30pm SECN


  • LAMON
    LALAF

    0
    0
    68 O/U
    -21
    Sat 7:30pm ESPU


  • 9OKLA
    21OKLAST

    0
    0
    69.5 O/U
    +13
    Sat 8:00pm FOX


  • BYU
    SDGST

    0
    0
    40.5 O/U
    +3
    Sat 9:00pm CBSS


  • ARIZ
    ARIZST

    0
    0
    59.5 O/U
    -13.5
    Sat 10:00pm ESPN


  • CAL
    UCLA

    0
    0
    51.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sat 10:30pm FS1


  • FRESNO
    SJST

    0
    0
    65.5 O/U
    +2.5
    Sat 10:30pm ESP2


  • ARMY
    HAWAII

    0
    0
    56.5 O/U
    -2.5
    Sun 12:30am CBSS
NCAA FB Scores