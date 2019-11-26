Drive Chart
BAMA
AUBURN

No. 15 Auburn looks to end No. 5 Alabama's playoff hopes

  • FLM
  • Nov 26, 2019

Sophomore Mac Jones has passed for in impressive 510 yards on 28 completions in 34 attempts, with six touchdowns and no interceptions, in the two starts he has made in replacing injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Alabama.

But in routs of Arkansas, a team winless in Southeastern Conference play, and Western Carolina, an FCS program, he hasn't encountered anything near the defense he will face when the No. 5 Crimson Tide (10-1, 6-1 SEC) visit No. 15 Auburn (8-3, 4-3 SEC) Saturday afternoon in Auburn.

"This is going to be the first game that he has to play on the road so it's going to be a little different from that standpoint for him in terms of game management and things he has to do to be effective against a very good team," Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters. "We have every confidence in that he'll be able to manage the game well and do what we need to do to get the ball to the skill players we have and create balance in the offense.

"I think he's confident because he's got some playing experience now, and we have confidence in him."

The Tigers go into the game ranked third in overall defense and second against the run among SEC teams and have 26 sacks on the season while holding opponents to under 200 yards a game through the air. Defensive end Marlon Davidson is tied for the conference lead in sacks (8), and tackle Derrick Brown is in the top 20 (4.0).

Unlike in past years, this Iron Bowl meeting bears no title implications for either the West Division or the conference overall. LSU clinched the West with its rout of Arkansas last week.

But it could have a major impact on Alabama's chances to grab the coveted fourth spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings that would assure the Tide of a sixth consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

Auburn fell out of contention with league losses to LSU, Florida, and Georgia, but the average margin of defeat is a touchdown. The widest margin was Florida's 11-point win what was a four-point game until Lamical Perrine's 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

"When you look back at close games there's a fine line between winning and losing," Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. "A lot of times it's either one or two plays, impact plays when the game's on the line that you have to make to win the game.

"That's probably the thing that has stood out the most. We've been very close. We had opportunities. You look back and there's one or two things that if we had made those plays we would have had a good chance to win or we would have won the game."

Malzahn described his Tigers as "battle-tested" after playing a schedule that, including this week, features four teams ranked in the Top 10 at the time of the meeting (Florida, LSU, Georgia, Alabama), a fifth just outside that range (No. 11 Oregon) and another against a top-20 squad (No. 17 Texas A&M).

"We've had chances to win some of those," he said, "so I think that really helps us."

--Field Level Media

1234T
5 Alabama 10-1 -----
15 Auburn 8-3 -----
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 2840 33 3 206.9
T. Tagovailoa 180/252 2840 33 3
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 841 7 1 190.6
M. Jones 55/77 841 7 1
T. Tagovailoa 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 100 1 0 172.5
T. Tagovailoa 9/12 100 1 0
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 1 0 480.4
S. Bolden 1/1 6 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 942 10
N. Harris 158 942 10 31
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 426 5
B. Robinson Jr. 91 426 5 37
K. Robinson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 254 2
K. Robinson 39 254 2 74
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 114 3
J. Ford 24 114 3 37
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 75 1
H. Ruggs III 1 75 1 75
C. Townsend 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 22 0
C. Townsend 8 22 0 9
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 17 2
T. Tagovailoa 23 17 2 25
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
T. Shavers 1 14 0 14
D. Lockridge 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Lockridge 2 12 0 8
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
S. Bolden 3 7 0 5
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Waddle 1 5 0 5
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 4 1
M. Jones 7 4 1 4
T. Tagovailoa 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. Tagovailoa 1 -2 0 0
T. Perine 99 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -19 0
T. Perine 1 -19 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 1120 13
D. Smith 60 1120 13 85
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 933 9
J. Jeudy 66 933 9 44
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 620 6
H. Ruggs III 32 620 6 81
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 455 3
J. Waddle 28 455 3 54
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 278 7
N. Harris 23 278 7 42
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 131 3
M. Forristall 12 131 3 27
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 117 0
B. Robinson Jr. 10 117 0 34
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
S. Bolden 2 34 0 20
J. Metchie 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
J. Metchie 4 23 0 17
M. Tennison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
M. Tennison 3 21 1 12
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Shavers 1 20 0 20
J. Billingsley 19 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Billingsley 1 19 0 19
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Ford 2 11 0 9
G. Amos 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
G. Amos 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
P. Surtain II 0-0 0 2
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
X. McKinney 0-0 0 3
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
T. Diggs 0-0 0 3
J. Mayden 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Mayden 0-0 0 4
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jennings 0-0 0 1
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Lee 0-0 0 1
J. Battle 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Battle 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 48/50
J. Bulovas 7/9 0 48/50 69
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/7 21/22
W. Reichard 4/7 0 21/22 33
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 2193 14 6 125.7
B. Nix 185/321 2193 14 6
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 84 2 0 266.5
C. Sandberg 5/7 84 2 0
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 54 2 0 230.5
J. Gatewood 5/7 54 2 0
W. Appleton 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 171.4
W. Appleton 2/2 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 625 9
J. Whitlow 131 625 9 39
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 371 2
D. Williams 71 371 2 70
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 332 2
K. Martin 60 332 2 52
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 266 2
S. Shivers 51 266 2 27
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 257 6
B. Nix 85 257 6 30
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 148 3
J. Gatewood 29 148 3 18
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 118 2
A. Schwartz 11 118 2 57
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 98 1
H. Joiner 10 98 1 32
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 1
E. Stove 7 57 1 36
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 42 0
M. Miller 12 42 0 8
C. Sandberg 24 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 0
C. Sandberg 7 35 0 15
J. Sheffield 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 30 0
J. Sheffield 2 30 0 17
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
M. Hill 2 9 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 735 8
S. Williams 52 735 8 48
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 378 1
A. Schwartz 34 378 1 50
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 279 3
E. Stove 32 279 3 49
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 197 1
W. Hastings 16 197 1 38
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 137 0
S. Cannella 8 137 0 31
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 128 1
H. Joiner 6 128 1 78
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 121 1
J. Wilson 12 121 1 31
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 77 0
J. Whitlow 4 77 0 36
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
M. Miller 4 49 0 12
Z. Farrar 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 2
Z. Farrar 3 41 2 27
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 0
M. Hill 6 39 0 13
M. McClain 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
M. McClain 1 37 0 37
D. Williams 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 32 0
D. Williams 5 32 0 15
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
S. Jackson 2 31 0 25
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 1
J. Shenker 3 21 1 9
K. Martin 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
K. Martin 3 21 0 10
P. Ozmint 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
P. Ozmint 1 13 0 13
S. Nigh 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Nigh 1 9 0 9
J. McFadden 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. McFadden 1 4 0 4
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 -1 0
S. Shivers 3 -1 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Dinson 0-0 0 2
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Tutt 0-0 0 2
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wooten 0-0 0 1
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. McCreary 0-0 0 1
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Davis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/20 41/42
A. Carlson 13/20 0 41/42 80
B. Patton 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
B. Patton 0/0 0 2/2 2
S. Ledbetter 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
S. Ledbetter 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
