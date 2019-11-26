Drive Chart
No. 9 Baylor not looking past Kansas

  Nov 26, 2019

The tendency for any football team, even No. 9 Baylor after emerging from Big 12 also-ran to qualify for the conference championship game, would be to take a last-place team lightly.

The Bears (10-1, 7-1 Big 12), who rebounded from a late collapse against Oklahoma to thump Texas last week, visit lowly Kansas (3-8, 1-7) on Saturday at Lawrence, Kan.

"We need to have a championship mindset this entire week to go 1-0 this week," Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. "The day of our guys thinking this is a big game because we are playing these guys, that's gone. It has been gone all year. It's a big game because we are playing in it."

If the Bears happen to need extra motivation, it could come from the opportunity to tie their Big 12 championship teams of 2013 and '14 for most wins (11) in program history.

"Going on the road,'" said Rhule, "and understanding the symmetry of being 1-11 the first year (as coach in 2017) and having a chance to be 11-1 is certainly not lost on me or our guys."

Junior quarterback Charlie Brewer is expected to be among the participants. Brewer left the Texas game last week with 11:33 remaining after absorbing a blow to the head. Brewer averages 250.3 yards per game passing, with 19 touchdowns.

Brewer is dealing with a tender ankle, while offensive linemen Xavier Newman and Jake Fruhmorgen are questionable. Nonetheless, health appears to be on the Bears' side as they prepare for their final regular-season game before a Dec. 7 rematch with Oklahoma crowns the Big 12 champion.

"We're as healthy as any team in college football would be right now," Rhule said.

Defensively, Baylor is the only Big 12 team to allow fewer than 20 points per game (19.5) and 5 yards per play (4.8).

Junior defensive end James Lynch was named Big 12 defensive player of the week after recording two sacks against Texas. He leads the league with 10.5 sacks among a Baylor-record 19 in three seasons. Junior linebacker Terrel Bernard ranks third with 8.3 tackles on average.

Although first-year coach Les Miles declared Kansas would play meaningful games in November, the Jayhawks have lost three straight.

They are coming off a 41-31 defeat at Iowa State, their 49th consecutive Big 12 road defeat. With the decade closing, Kansas has just six conference wins in the 2010s.

Miles, nonetheless, continues to ooze positivity, citing sophomore Pooka Williams as one of the best running backs he has ever coached. Williams surpassed the 2,000-yard career mark with 154 yards on 19 carries at Iowa State.

"His change of direction is better than I have ever seen," Miles said. "His strengths are speed and change of direction."

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley balances the attack with a 233.5-yard passing average and 24 touchdowns, while spotting juniors Andrew Parchment and Stephon Robinson as primary targets.

The Jayhawks, however, rank last in the Big 12 in total defense (472.3 yards), scoring defense (33.8 points) and turnover margin (minus-7).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.6% 2753 19 5 156.1
C. Brewer 211/317 2753 19 5
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 111 1 0 139
G. Bohanon 11/17 111 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
95 588 5
J. Lovett 95 588 5 46
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 510 4
J. Hasty 84 510 4 73
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 351 10
C. Brewer 130 351 10 26
G. Bohanon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 215 2
G. Bohanon 26 215 2 38
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 168 2
T. Ebner 36 168 2 55
Q. Jones 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 68 1
Q. Jones 5 68 1 61
A. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 29 1
A. Smith 7 29 1 15
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 1
J. Fleeks 6 21 1 8
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 1
C. Platt 4 19 1 15
J. Clarke 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
J. Clarke 2 7 0 4
J. White 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. White 1 2 0 2
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Bullard 1 1 0 1
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
R. Sneed 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
57 892 11
D. Mims 57 892 11 46
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 613 3
T. Thornton 35 613 3 78
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 407 3
R. Sneed 36 407 3 38
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 275 1
C. Platt 23 275 1 50
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 227 1
J. Fleeks 19 227 1 64
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 163 0
J. Hasty 20 163 0 63
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 128 1
T. Ebner 13 128 1 27
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 64 0
J. Lovett 7 64 0 24
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
J. Atkinson 6 61 0 16
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Henle 2 19 0 11
K. Bullard 38 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
K. Bullard 1 8 0 8
B. Sims 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
B. Sims 2 5 0 5
D. Baucum 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Baucum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 0-0 0 2
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Lynch 0-0 0 1
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Barnes 0-0 0 1
C. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Johnston 0-0 0 1
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Bernard 0-0 0 1
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Houston 0-0 0 1
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
G. Arnold 0-0 0 5
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/14 42/42
J. Mayers 11/14 0 42/42 75
N. Rauschenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
N. Rauschenberg 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 2569 24 8 142.6
C. Stanley 213/345 2569 24 8
M. Miles 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 90 0 1 105.1
M. Miles 6/11 90 0 1
T. MacVittie 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200
T. MacVittie 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
181 945 3
P. Williams Jr. 181 945 3 65
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 384 2
K. Herbert 43 384 2 82
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 132 2
V. Gardner 22 132 2 45
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 72 1
C. Stanley 65 72 1 36
D. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 35 0
D. Williams 17 35 0 27
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
S. Robinson Jr. 4 13 0 6
M. Miles 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 8 1
M. Miles 4 8 1 10
T. Locklin 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
T. Locklin 3 4 0 2
H. Hall 49 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
H. Hall 1 1 1 1
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
B. Miles 3 1 0 1
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
A. Parchment 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 788 6
A. Parchment 60 788 6 75
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 727 8
S. Robinson Jr. 45 727 8 65
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 383 2
D. Charlot 29 383 2 32
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 344 1
K. Lassiter II 32 344 1 36
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 187 2
P. Williams Jr. 24 187 2 27
J. Sosinski 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 72 1
J. Sosinski 7 72 1 20
J. Luavasa 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 1
J. Luavasa 4 35 1 19
M. Fairchild 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
M. Fairchild 2 32 0 23
V. Gardner 18 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 0
V. Gardner 6 24 0 11
T. Williams 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 1
T. Williams 4 24 1 11
E. Fairs 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
E. Fairs 1 21 0 21
Q. Hampton 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
Q. Hampton 2 19 1 10
S. Roe 33 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
S. Roe 1 2 1 2
B. Miles 29 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Miles 1 2 0 2
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
K. Herbert 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Lee 0-0 0 1
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 0-0 0 2
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McCullough 0-0 0 1
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Defense 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/18 26/30
L. Jones 11/18 0 26/30 59
J. Borcila 83 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Borcila 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
