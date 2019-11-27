Drive Chart
ND
STNFRD

Stanford out to upset No. 16 Notre Dame

  • FLM
  • Nov 27, 2019

Stanford isn't bowl-eligible but the Cardinal get what in essence is their bowl game Saturday afternoon when they finish their season at home against No. 16 Notre Dame.

Stanford (4-7) was assured of its first postseason-less campaign in 11 years when it watched rival California rally for a 24-20 triumph last Saturday in Berkeley.

The loss was Stanford's third in a row, and relegated this week's matchup with Notre Dame to nothing more than a potential lasting memory for the graduating seniors.

Cardinal coach David Shaw hopes his guys have saved their best for last.

"There are times where we look like we can't be stopped (offensively): Running it, throwing it, making plays, making great decisions, getting great releases," he told reporters this week. "And then times where we struggled. Excited about having an opportunity to put it all together on national TV against an outstanding opponent and hopefully play our best football game of the year."

It might take more than that to beat Notre Dame (9-2), which still has a lot at stake on the regular season's final weekend.

Already assured of a bowl game, the Irish hope a third straight 10-win season is enough to land them in a New Year's Six bowl game.

The Irish also seek their first win at Stanford since 2007 to end a five-game losing streak there.

"Obviously we have not won at Stanford in quite some time," Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly reminded the media earlier this week. "So the focus is on playing well on the road against an opponent that certainly has our respect. As I mentioned, they have beaten us at Stanford Stadium and certainly have beaten us (in South Bend). So our guys will have to play well."

Jimmy Clausen gave Notre Dame a big advantage over the Stanford tandem of Tavita Pritchard and T.C. Ostrander when the Irish last won at Stanford, 21-14 in 2007.

The quarterback matchup a dozen years later appears to be as much of a mismatch.

Notre Dame is led by Ian Book, a senior who needs 92 yards passing to surpass last season's total of 2,238, and one rushing touchdown to top last year's total of four.

A native of the Sacramento suburb El Dorado Hills, Book will be making his second Northern California return. He threw one pass -- and completed it for 12 yards -- in Notre Dame's 38-20 loss at Stanford in 2017.

Stanford is expected to counter with sophomore Davis Mills, who has thrown as many interceptions (four) as touchdown pass (four) in losses to Washington State and Cal the last two weeks.

The Cardinal had hoped to get star quarterback K.J. Costello back for one final game at Stanford, but Shaw ruled him out Monday with a continuing thumb injury.

Notre Dame, playing at home, won last year's meeting 38-17, with Book (278 yards, four touchdowns) out-gunning Costello (174 yards, one TD).

--Field Level Media

1234T
16 Notre Dame 9-2 -----
Stanford 4-7 -----
Stanford Stadium Stanford, California
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 2532 29 6 146.5
I. Book 203/341 2532 29 6
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 222 2 0 232.8
P. Jurkovec 12/16 222 2 0
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 22 1 0 614.8
B. Clark 1/1 22 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 672 5
T. Jones Jr. 119 672 5 43
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 487 4
I. Book 97 487 4 53
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 182 2
J. Smith 39 182 2 40
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 140 2
B. Lenzy 6 140 2 61
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 130 0
P. Jurkovec 22 130 0 27
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 111 4
C. Flemister 37 111 4 12
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 70 0
J. Armstrong 35 70 0 11
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 45 0
L. Keys III 6 45 0 15
M. Assaf 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
M. Assaf 9 34 0 13
B. Clark 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
B. Clark 5 33 0 14
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
K. Williams 4 26 0 14
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
A. Davis 6 10 0 7
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Finke 1 7 0 7
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Young 1 2 0 2
N. Henry 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
N. Henry 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 828 10
C. Claypool 56 828 10 47
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 410 4
C. Finke 35 410 4 54
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 405 6
C. Kmet 36 405 6 37
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 268 4
J. McKinley 11 268 4 65
B. Lenzy 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 199 2
B. Lenzy 8 199 2 70
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 158 3
T. Tremble 13 158 3 29
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 126 0
L. Keys III 12 126 0 28
A. Davis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 124 2
A. Davis 10 124 2 59
J. Armstrong 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 89 0
J. Armstrong 10 89 0 26
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 63 0
T. Jones Jr. 11 63 0 12
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
B. Wright 2 45 0 40
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 21 0
M. Young 6 21 0 8
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Flemister 1 13 0 13
G. Takacs 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
G. Takacs 2 12 1 10
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Smith 2 12 0 6
K. Williams 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
K. Williams 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Elliott 0-0 0 2
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
K. Hamilton 0-0 0 4
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0 1
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Gilman 0-0 0 1
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Crawford 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/14 48/48
J. Doerer 12/14 0 48/48 84
H. Leonard 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
H. Leonard 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 1684 9 5 149.3
D. Mills 130/195 1684 9 5
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 1038 6 3 121.6
K. Costello 102/167 1038 6 3
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.9% 143 0 0 84.4
J. West 15/32 143 0 0
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 1 0 497.2
C. Parkinson 1/1 8 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 797 6
C. Scarlett 188 797 6 45
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 194 1
A. Jones 38 194 1 35
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 75 0
D. Maddox 22 75 0 11
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 51 0
N. Peat 8 51 0 14
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
C. Wedington 3 30 0 17
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 24 0
K. Costello 18 24 0 14
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
O. St. Brown 2 12 0 8
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 8 0
D. Mills 25 8 0 16
J. West 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 -28 0
J. West 12 -28 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 576 4
M. Wilson 46 576 4 47
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 552 1
C. Parkinson 45 552 1 36
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 506 1
C. Wedington 51 506 1 43
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 503 6
S. Fehoko 18 503 6 79
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 249 0
O. St. Brown 24 249 0 31
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 215 0
C. Scarlett 22 215 0 26
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 84 0
A. Jones 13 84 0 17
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
N. Peat 5 43 0 21
D. Stewart 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 1
D. Stewart 1 40 1 40
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
D. Maddox 4 37 0 27
T. Fisk 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
T. Fisk 4 30 0 16
B. Tremayne 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 2
B. Tremayne 2 17 2 14
J. Symonds 24 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 11 0
J. Symonds 4 11 0 8
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
S. Harrington 3 11 0 5
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
D. Mills 1 8 1 8
H. Heimuli 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
H. Heimuli 3 3 0 4
B. Archer 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
B. Archer 1 0 0 0
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -12 0
K. Costello 1 -12 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Kelly 0-0 0 1
J. Parson 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Parson 0-0 0 1
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Pryts 0-0 0 1
J. McGill 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. McGill 0-0 0 1
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
P. Adebo 0-0 0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
12/16 13/13
J. Toner 12/16 0 13/13 49
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 11/11
R. Sanborn 6/8 0 11/11 29
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores