No. 1 Ohio State set for battle vs. peaking No. 13 Michigan

  • FLM
  • Nov 26, 2019

Wins over an archrival define the success of a University of Michigan football coach.

That's why many view the Jim Harbaugh era as a major disappointment. The former Wolverines quarterback and San Francisco 49ers head coach was expected to level the playing field in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

Instead, Harbaugh holds the distinction of being the first Michigan coach to lose his first four meetings with the Buckeyes. Ohio State has won seven consecutive meetings and has lost to Michigan just three times since 2000.

For the No. 13-ranked Wolverines, a victory in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday would not only provide some validation for Harbaugh, it would shake up the College Football Playoff picture. No. 1 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) has won all its games by double digits and has locked up a spot in the Big Ten title game.

"I love the competition. This is the biggest game of the year," Harbaugh said. "It'll be the state championship between two states. It'd be big, it always is."

The Wolverines took the Buckeyes to overtime in Harbaugh's second season, but Ohio State decisively won the past two meetings. A year ago in Columbus, the Buckeyes shredded Michigan's highly regarded defense in a 62-39 romp.

A pair of conference losses have eliminated Michigan (9-2, 6-2) from national championship and Big Ten contention, but the Wolverines appear to be peaking at the right time. They've won four straight by an average of 30.25 points, a stretch that includes wins over other rivals Notre Dame and Michigan State.

Quarterback Shea Patterson has passed for 21 touchdowns and rushed for five scores. Freshman Zach Charbonnet (4.8 yards per carry, 11 TDs) leads the rushing attack and the wide receiving corps is deep, with Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones (combined 12 touchdowns) as its top playmakers, while Ronnie Bell leads with 38 catches.

"I think it's an improving team, an ascending team," Harbaugh said.

"Playing really good football. Could name a number of position groups that I think are playing outstanding. Starting with the quarterback, Shea Patterson. ... He's going into these games very confident about his reads. Very confident about his job. Being able to see coverages, anticipate defenses. Playing with great timing, poise, accuracy. Doing tremendous things."

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is putting together a Heisman Trophy-caliber season. Fields has thrown 33 touchdown passes while getting intercepted one time. He has completed 69.4 percent of his attempts and rushed for 10 touchdowns.

J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 1,446 yards and 15 touchdowns, and top receiver Chris Olave has reached the end zone 10 times.

Defensive end Chase Young is the nation's most disruptive lineman with 16 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles. He had three sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a 28-17 win over Penn State last weekend after serving a two-game NCAA suspension.

Ohio State's Ryan Day, who will be coaching for the first time against Michigan, is not downplaying the significance.

"I know that this game means everything to us," he said. "Nothing matters if we don't win this game."

In this rivalry, preparations start well in advance of game week. And like past Ohio State coaches, Day won't mention this opponent by name.

"If you're working on it all year, then you're prepared," Day said. "You've worked on it in the spring and worked on it in the preseason. You have certain periods you set aside just to work on the team Up North. You talk to your guys all the time about what it means, so they understand coming into the game what to expect."

--Field Level Media

1234T
2 Ohio State 11-0 -----
13 Michigan 9-2 -----
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, Michigan
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 2352 33 1 190.3
J. Fields 175/252 2352 33 1
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61% 275 6 0 165.6
C. Chugunov 25/41 275 6 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 104 1 0 300.6
G. Hoak 6/6 104 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
219 1446 15
J. Dobbins 219 1446 15 68
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 751 4
M. Teague III 116 751 4 73
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 445 10
J. Fields 105 445 10 51
M. Crowley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 237 1
M. Crowley 25 237 1 53
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 135 1
S. Chambers 19 135 1 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 122 2
D. McCall 18 122 2 32
A. McMahon 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. McMahon 1 10 0 10
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. Olave 2 5 0 4
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Hill 1 1 0 1
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
G. Hoak 4 -6 0 3
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -10 0
C. Chugunov 4 -10 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 637 10
C. Olave 39 637 10 58
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 480 6
B. Victor 29 480 6 60
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 469 7
K. Hill 42 469 7 53
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 250 4
G. Wilson 21 250 4 38
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 234 2
A. Mack 17 234 2 38
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 151 2
J. Dobbins 15 151 2 21
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 116 3
J. Ruckert 11 116 3 25
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 112 1
J. Williams 6 112 1 61
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 73 2
L. Farrell 4 73 2 22
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
M. Teague III 4 60 0 28
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 1
J. Gill 6 51 1 32
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
D. McCall 4 28 0 11
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Berry 1 16 0 16
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 1
J. Hausmann 2 13 1 9
S. Wiglusz 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
S. Wiglusz 1 11 0 11
E. Gardiner 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. Gardiner 1 10 0 10
M. Rossi 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Rossi 1 8 0 8
M. Crowley 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Crowley 1 7 1 7
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Fuller 0-0 0 2
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Wade 0-0 0 1
A. Riep 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Riep 0-0 0 1
S. Banks 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Banks 0-0 0 1
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proctor 0-0 0 1
J. Hilliard 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hilliard 0-0 0 1
K. Pope 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Pope 0-0 0 2
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Borland 0-0 0 1
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Okudah 0-0 0 3
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Arnette 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 71/71
B. Haubeil 8/10 0 71/71 95
D. DiMaccio 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/3
D. DiMaccio 0/0 0 2/3 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 2523 21 5 149.6
S. Patterson 179/301 2523 21 5
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 116 1 0 115.2
D. McCaffrey 10/20 116 1 0
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 59 1 1 132.2
J. Milton 3/7 59 1 1
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 25 0 0 310
M. Barrett 1/1 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 635 11
Z. Charbonnet 132 635 11 41
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 483 3
H. Haskins 91 483 3 49
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 221 1
T. Wilson 44 221 1 39
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 171 1
C. Turner 44 171 1 13
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 67 1
D. McCaffrey 13 67 1 10
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 66 5
S. Patterson 72 66 5 22
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 41 0
G. Jackson 5 41 0 21
B. VanSumeren 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 1
B. VanSumeren 9 20 1 6
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 1
J. Milton 5 16 1 9
M. Barrett 23 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Barrett 1 14 0 14
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
N. Capatina 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Capatina 2 1 0 5
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
D. Peoples-Jones 1 -9 0 0
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 649 7
N. Collins 31 649 7 76
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 627 1
R. Bell 38 627 1 71
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 335 5
D. Peoples-Jones 30 335 5 41
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 314 1
T. Black 24 314 1 36
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 187 3
N. Eubanks 21 187 3 26
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 169 2
S. McKeon 10 169 2 29
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 137 1
M. Sainristil 7 137 1 35
G. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 1
G. Jackson 5 85 1 50
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 61 1
C. Johnson 4 61 1 39
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 1
L. Schoonmaker 2 54 1 29
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 30 0
Z. Charbonnet 8 30 0 8
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
D. Hill 1 25 0 25
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
T. Wilson 2 14 0 11
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
C. Turner 4 13 0 6
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
H. Haskins 4 12 0 10
E. All 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. All 1 10 0 10
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. McCaffrey 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
L. Hill 0-0 0 3
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
A. Thomas 0-0 0 3
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Metellus 0-0 0 2
D. Hill 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Hill 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Moody 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/9 18/18
J. Moody 6/9 0 18/18 36
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/8 26/26
Q. Nordin 5/8 0 26/26 41
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
