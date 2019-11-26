Drive Chart
TXAM
LSU

No. 2 LSU eager to face Texas A&M

  • FLM
  • Nov 26, 2019

LSU hasn't lost since an epic, controversial game at Texas A&M on Thanksgiving weekend a year ago.

The Tigers thought they had won when Grant Delpit intercepted Kellen Mond in the final minute, but the interception was overturned on replay.

Then they thought they had won when Mond spiked the ball as time expired, but a second was put back on the clock and the Aggies scored a tying touchdown.

After seven overtimes, the Tigers thought they were headed to an eighth period after a Mond incompletion on a two-point conversion left the score tied at 72. But Greedy Williams was called for defensive pass interference and Mond converted another two-pointer to win the game for the Aggies.

"We thought that we won the game three or four times," said LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who received a Gatorade bath after the apparent Delpit interception. "It was obviously a little premature."

No. 2 LSU (11-0, 7-0 in the Southeastern Conference) and the visiting Aggies (7-4, 4-3) meet again Saturday night as the Tigers try to complete an undefeated regular season before playing Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

Even though LSU has an opportunity to play in the College Football Playoffs for the first time, getting another shot at Texas A&M is still a really big deal for the Tigers.

"We owe those guys a lot from last year," running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire said. "Everything that we felt last year sitting in that stadium -- however many hours we sat in that stadium -- to understand that pain as a player, it doesn't get any worse than that."

After the Tigers beat Arkansas 56-20 last Saturday, Orgeron already was looking ahead to Texas A&M, saying, "it's going to be on."

His comments Monday were a little more tempered.

"It's going to be an emotional game because of what happened last year, because of where we're at right now," Orgeron said. "We're 11-0, we want to finish the season undefeated. We know what's ahead of us."

It was the Aggies who had targeted last year's game as they were determined to end a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers and beat them for the first time since 1995.

Now they're trying to beat the country's second-ranked team having already lost to Clemson (24-10) and Alabama (47-28) when those teams were ranked No. 1.

The Aggies are coming off a 19-13 loss at No. 4 Georgia last week.

"I think we're making a lot of strides," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. "I think we're getting there, but there's no moral victories. We've got to get over the hump and find a way to make that one more play. We'll do a good job of that and coach them hard. The kids will play hard, and they'll respond."

Mond said the team's victory against LSU helps them going into this game.

"It definitely helps with the confidence and motivation going into the game, just knowing that you can play with that caliber of team," Mond said. "We're not scared at all and not backing down."

--Field Level Media

1234T
Texas A&M 7-4 -----
1 LSU 11-0 -----
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, Louisiana
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.5% 2710 19 6 138.7
K. Mond 235/370 2710 19 6
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 133 2 1 115.7
Z. Calzada 12/24 133 2 1
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 25 0 0 82
J. Foster 2/5 25 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 803 8
I. Spiller 144 803 8 85
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 392 7
K. Mond 102 392 7 36
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 232 4
C. Richardson 25 232 4 75
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 137 1
J. Corbin 35 137 1 20
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 123 1
J. Kibodi 31 123 1 22
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 28 0
Q. Davis 4 28 0 18
C. Blumrick 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
C. Blumrick 7 28 0 11
J. Foster 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
J. Foster 3 16 0 11
Z. Calzada 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
Z. Calzada 5 0 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 840 4
J. Ausbon 63 840 4 41
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 553 4
Q. Davis 46 553 4 29
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 406 6
J. Wydermyer 28 406 6 52
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 351 2
K. Rogers 30 351 2 23
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 235 3
A. Smith 20 235 3 30
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 162 0
I. Spiller 24 162 0 16
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 121 0
C. Buckley 10 121 0 27
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 37 0
J. Kibodi 6 37 0 11
J. Preston 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
J. Preston 3 36 0 18
R. Renick 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
R. Renick 2 29 0 19
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
G. Beal 5 21 0 9
K. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Brown 2 19 0 20
C. Richardson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Richardson 1 17 1 17
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 16 1
J. Corbin 6 16 1 5
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
R. Paul 1 11 0 11
C. Baldree 43 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Baldree 1 8 0 8
C. Chapman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Chapman 1 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Elam 0-0 0 2
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Madubuike 0-0 0 1
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Richardson 0-0 0 1
E. Young 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Young 0-0 0 1
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 0-0 0 1
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Jones 0-0 0 2
D. Morris 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Morris 0-0 0 1
C. Chattman 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Chattman 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
17/22 42/42
S. Small 17/22 0 42/42 93
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.9% 4014 41 6 203.7
J. Burrow 291/369 4014 41 6
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.6% 241 0 1 112.9
M. Brennan 19/33 241 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
164 1146 15
C. Edwards-Helaire 164 1146 15 89
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 239 3
J. Burrow 79 239 3 22
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 236 5
T. Davis-Price 49 236 5 33
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 178 3
J. Emery Jr. 34 178 3 39
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 58 0
C. Curry 13 58 0 20
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 41 0
M. Brennan 9 41 0 9
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 36 1
L. Fournette 13 36 1 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
63 1260 15
J. Chase 63 1260 15 64
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 1037 12
J. Jefferson 75 1037 12 61
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 423 1
T. Moss 36 423 1 44
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 422 8
T. Marshall Jr. 29 422 8 38
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 289 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 39 289 1 15
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 197 2
R. McMath 13 197 2 60
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 2
D. Dillon 9 152 2 37
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 121 0
S. Sullivan 11 121 0 30
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 75 0
J. Kirklin 2 75 0 65
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 68 0
T. Davis-Price 9 68 0 18
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 0
J. Jenkins 5 67 0 35
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 60 0
J. Emery Jr. 6 60 0 17
D. Lee 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
D. Lee 2 27 0 28
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 19 0
L. Fournette 5 19 0 10
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Curry 2 14 0 9
T. McLendon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. McLendon 1 12 0 12
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
T. Carter 1 7 0 7
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Palmer 1 6 0 6
J. Pettigrew 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Pettigrew 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Vincent Jr. 0-0 0 2
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Fulton 0-0 0 1
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
D. Stingley Jr. 0-0 0 4
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Queen 0-0 0 1
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Stevens 0-0 0 2
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Delpit 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
16/19 64/68
C. York 16/19 0 64/68 112
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
