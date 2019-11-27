Drive Chart
UGA
GATECH

No. 4 Georgia can't overlook rival Georgia Tech

  • FLM
  • Nov 27, 2019

The fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have bigger goals on their agenda this season, but the biggest one can't be achieved unless they first dispatch Georgia Tech on Saturday in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs enter the game against their in-state rival as a four-touchdown favorite. Georgia (10-1) has easily won the past two meetings since Georgia Tech (3-8) stunned the Bulldogs in Athens in 2016. Georgia has won nine straight games in Atlanta.

But Georgia can't afford a letdown prior to its appearance in the Southeastern Conference championship game against LSU. While a loss to Georgia Tech wouldn't keep the Bulldogs out of the conference title game, it would doom any hopes for an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

"We have a mature team, and we said the other day that the most important step is the next step," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "Georgia Tech is the next step, and they've got a football team that's peaking at the right time. ... (They) played a really good game Thursday night (against North Carolina State), so we've got to go out and play a good football game."

Statistically, there is no comparison between the two teams. Georgia's dominance over the first 11 games of the season is obvious.

Georgia averages 31.2 points, compared to just 17.5 points for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have not scored 30 points in a game all season.

The stingy Georgia defense allows 10.7 points per game, compared to 30.6 points for Georgia Tech.

Georgia averages 413.4 yards in total offense, 198.3 on the ground and 215.1 through the air. Georgia Tech averages 299.7, with 157.3 yards rushing and 142.5 passing.

The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Jake Fromm. The junior has completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,131 yards and 17 touchdowns. Fromm is 33-6 as a starter, including two wins over Georgia Tech, and he threw four touchdown passes against Yellow Jackets last season.

Georgia's deep running game centers around D'Andre Swift, who has surpassed 1,000 yards for two straight seasons. Swift has 1,130 yards and seven touchdowns. Brian Herrien (420 yards) and Zamir White (281 yards) have had highlight moments this year, too.

If Georgia has a weakness, it has been the inability to develop a go-to receiver. Lawrence Cager (33 catches) has been their best, but he has been injured and limited to six starts.

Georgia Tech settled on redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham as its starter in the fourth game, and he has been inconsistent. Graham's up-and-down season included a win at Miami, a poor showing against Pitt, a strong effort in a loss to Virginia and a horrible game against Virginia Tech. Last week, he threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 28-26 victory over NC State and was named ACC co-Rookie of the Week.

The Georgia Tech running game features sophomore Jordan Mason, who has 862 yards and seven touchdowns. He runs behind a makeshift line that includes a walk-on and will be challenged by a Georgia run defense that allows only 68.5 yards per game (No. 2 in the nation) and did not allow a rushing touchdown through its first nine games.

"I'm looking forward to this week because it's going to be a battle," said Georgia Tech linebacker David Curry, one of four permanent team captains.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
4 Georgia 10-1 -----
Georgia Tech 3-8 -----
Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field Atlanta, Georgia
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 2131 17 3 144.1
J. Fromm 180/284 2131 17 3
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 233 2 1 183.4
S. Bennett 18/23 233 2 1
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
N. Priestley 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 1130 7
D. Swift 183 1130 7 47
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 420 5
B. Herrien 87 420 5 40
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 281 2
Z. White 49 281 2 29
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 128 1
K. McIntosh 13 128 1 62
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 123 2
J. Cook 19 123 2 37
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 48 0
D. Robertson 5 48 0 16
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
T. Simmons 7 45 0 17
S. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
S. Clark 6 19 0 7
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
S. Bennett 2 15 1 14
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
K. Jackson 2 10 0 9
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hudson 1 5 0 5
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 3 0
J. Fromm 28 3 0 15
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Priestley 1 -1 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 476 4
L. Cager 33 476 4 52
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 457 5
G. Pickens 32 457 5 43
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 270 4
D. Blaylock 15 270 4 60
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 259 3
D. Robertson 24 259 3 33
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 198 1
D. Swift 21 198 1 48
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 147 1
E. Wolf 12 147 1 24
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 116 0
T. Simmons 11 116 0 27
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 87 0
J. Cook 13 87 0 19
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
K. Jackson 5 79 0 32
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 78 1
B. Herrien 11 78 1 18
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
M. Landers 6 54 0 15
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
C. Woerner 7 42 0 17
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 22 0 22
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Z. White 2 20 0 15
J. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Johnson 2 20 0 11
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
W. Erdman 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Erdman 2 14 0 12
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Cine 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Cine 0-0 0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed 0-0 0 1
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 0-0 0 1
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. LeCounte 0-0 0 2
L. Brini 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Brini 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
23/26 36/36
R. Blankenship 23/26 0 36/36 105
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 1124 11 7 114.9
J. Graham 82/173 1124 11 7
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 187 1 1 102.7
L. Johnson 21/37 187 1 1
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.3% 177 0 2 84.1
T. Oliver 11/26 177 0 2
P. Harvin III 27 P
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 41 1 0 774.4
P. Harvin III 1/1 41 1 0
J. Yates 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 38 0 0 65.4
J. Yates 4/11 38 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
157 862 7
J. Mason 157 862 7 48
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 279 2
T. Oliver 55 279 2 39
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 278 3
J. Graham 89 278 3 26
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 102 0
J. Howard Jr. 23 102 0 20
J. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 92 0
J. Griffin 31 92 0 13
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 65 0
D. Smith 10 65 0 25
L. Johnson 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 43 0
L. Johnson 22 43 0 13
C. Malloy 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
C. Malloy 4 21 0 17
J. Yates 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 16 0
J. Yates 9 16 0 13
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
A. Brown 1 2 0 2
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
N. Cottrell 1 -3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Brown 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 393 7
A. Brown 20 393 7 59
A. Sanders 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 249 0
A. Sanders 19 249 0 39
M. Carter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 217 2
M. Carter 15 217 2 54
T. Davis 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 140 0
T. Davis 15 140 0 38
J. Camp 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 134 1
J. Camp 7 134 1 33
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 106 1
T. Oliver 11 106 1 37
J. Howard Jr. 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 92 1
J. Howard Jr. 6 92 1 54
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 1
N. Cottrell 3 60 1 41
J. Blancato 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 53 0
J. Blancato 2 53 0 34
D. Deveney 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 48 0
D. Deveney 6 48 0 13
J. Mason 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 45 0
J. Mason 8 45 0 11
D. Smith 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Smith 2 13 0 10
D. Leonard 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Leonard 2 6 0 3
J. Griffin 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Griffin 1 5 0 5
P. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
P. Harris 1 4 0 4
J. Hawkins-Anderson 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Hawkins-Anderson 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Thomas 0-0 0 1
D. Curry 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Curry 0-0 0 1
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Swilling 0-0 0 1
K. Oliver 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Oliver 0-0 0 2
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Owens 0-0 0 1
T. Carpenter 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Carpenter 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/6 16/16
B. King 3/6 0 16/16 25
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 6/7
W. Wells 0/1 0 6/7 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores