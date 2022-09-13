|
|
|FRESNO
|USC
No. 7 Trojans host dangerous Fresno State
Seventh-ranked USC returns home to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for a nonconference game against Mountain West Conference favorite Fresno State.
The Trojans (2-0) continued to dazzle offensively early into first-year head coach Lincoln Riley's tenure last week at Stanford -- at least, in the first half.
USC scored five first-half touchdowns of the Pac-12 Conference opener but managed a pair of field goals in the second half against the Cardinal. It marked the second time in as many games that the Trojans did not have to punt until the fourth quarter of a blowout win.
Quarterback Caleb Williams went 20-for-27 for 341 yards with four more touchdown passes, giving him six for the season to go with the team's five rushing touchdowns and three field goals. His performance earned Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week.
Jordan Addison has four of those touchdown receptions among his 12 catches for an average of 113.0 yards a game.
The Trojans offense cooled off, however, and Stanford pushed around the USC defense for 221 yards on a 441-yard day of total offense. Yet, the SC defense stiffened in the red zone, forcing two turnovers inside the 3-yard line.
"The positives, I think, are pretty obvious on all sides," Riley said Tuesday. "The errors where we've got to get better: Too many mental mistakes. Whether it's a lack of focus, or a lack of complete trust in what we're doing, that's got to grow.
"And the reality is, I've had players (who) have been in our systems for multiple years and it's still not 100 percent trust," Riley added.
Fresno State (1-1) is no stranger to facing USC and higher-profile teams. The Bulldogs are 1-4 all-time against USC, but last season beat then-No. 13 UCLA (40-37), lost to then-No. 11 Oregon by a touchdown (31-24), and have won four of their past five games against ranked opponents.
This is Fresno State's first visit to USC since 2019 when the Bulldogs lost the season opener to the Trojans, 31-23.
That season marked the end of Jeff Tedford's first tenure as Fresno State head coach. Heart procedures prompted him to step down and after a year off he served last season as a consultant to coach Kalen DeBoer. When Washington hired DeBoer, Tedford returned to his old office as head coach of his alma mater.
The veteran Tedford led Cal when it forged a rivalry with USC in the mid-2000s, and then produced seasons of 10 and 12 wins (2017 and 2018) at Fresno State. Tedford's reputation is well established on the West Coast, even for a regional newcomer such as Riley.
"Not many weaknesses," Riley said of Fresno State. "They're good everywhere."
The Bulldogs opened 2022 with a rout of Cal Poly, 35-7, and last week lost a heartbreaker to Oregon State on the final play. On a night Fresno State's Jake Haener passed for 360 yards and Jordan Mims rushed for 122 yards with two touchdowns, the Beavers scored from the 2-yard line as time expired for a 35-32 OSU victory.
With Haener leading one offense -- coming off a breakout 2021 in which he passed for almost 4,100 yards with 33 touchdowns -- and Caleb Williams captaining the other, the quarterbacks promise to occupy the spotlight on Saturday.
"The quarterback is really good at getting (the USC wide receivers) the football," Tedford said of Williams. "He's very poised. He can beat you with his legs, as well, when he pulls it down."
Tedford praised Williams, Addison, and USC running back Travis Dye -- all of whom Riley convinced to join him during the offseason.
"It's a tough place to play," Tedford said of the Coliseum. "It'll be a great environment for our kids to go into, against a great football team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|368.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|335.5
|
|
|152.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|186.0
|
|
|520.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|521.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener
|J. Haener
|65/87
|737
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims
|J. Mims
|36
|195
|4
|42
|
M. Sherrod
|M. Sherrod
|10
|77
|0
|27
|
N. Remigio
|N. Remigio
|3
|27
|1
|13
|
E. Gilliam
|E. Gilliam
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Haener
|J. Haener
|10
|1
|0
|7
|
J. Moreno-Cropper
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Remigio
|N. Remigio
|15
|200
|0
|33
|
J. Moreno-Cropper
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|15
|146
|0
|45
|
J. Kelly
|J. Kelly
|7
|134
|0
|60
|
E. Brooks
|E. Brooks
|7
|73
|1
|19
|
Z. Pope
|Z. Pope
|6
|69
|0
|20
|
J. Mims
|J. Mims
|7
|52
|1
|26
|
T. Jones
|T. Jones
|3
|37
|0
|21
|
R. Pauwels Jr.
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|3
|16
|1
|8
|
J. Boust
|J. Boust
|2
|10
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano
|A. Montano
|4/7
|0
|7/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|39/49
|590
|6
|0
|
M. Moss
|M. Moss
|6/7
|81
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Dye
|T. Dye
|19
|125
|1
|27
|
A. Jones
|A. Jones
|12
|86
|2
|28
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|15
|72
|0
|28
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|10
|55
|1
|14
|
D. Barlow
|D. Barlow
|5
|16
|1
|6
|
M. Moss
|M. Moss
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison
|J. Addison
|12
|226
|4
|75
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|6
|117
|1
|43
|
T. Washington
|T. Washington
|4
|65
|0
|43
|
A. Jones
|A. Jones
|4
|52
|0
|21
|
R. Brown
|R. Brown
|2
|40
|0
|40
|
T. Dye
|T. Dye
|4
|40
|0
|19
|
K. Hudson
|K. Hudson
|3
|34
|0
|29
|
B. Rice
|B. Rice
|2
|25
|0
|20
|
L. McRee
|L. McRee
|3
|22
|1
|9
|
K. Ford
|K. Ford
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
G. Bryant Jr.
|G. Bryant Jr.
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
C. Williams
|C. Williams
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Epps
|M. Epps
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Blackmon
|M. Blackmon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Bullock
|C. Bullock
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Goforth
|R. Goforth
|0-0
|0
|1
|
X. Gordon
|X. Gordon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Lee
|S. Lee
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Williams
|M. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch
|D. Lynch
|3/4
|0
|14/14
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am