No. 19 Wake Forest takes on confident Liberty
Sam Hartman is back and No. 19 Wake Forest aims for another victory on Saturday when it hosts Liberty in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Hartman, the fifth-year quarterback for the Demon Deacons (2-0), missed the season opener after having surgery to remove a blood clot. He was cleared to return to play last week and threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-25 win over Vanderbilt.
"It was great having Sam back," Deacs' coach Dave Clawson said. "I thought he played really well. He had command of the offense and obviously was a big factor in why we won."
With his scores through the air against Vanderbilt, Hartman became the active career leader in touchdown passes among Power 5 quarterbacks with 76, trailing only Jarret Doege of Troy's 79 among FBS passers.
Hartman also needs just 197 passing yards to become Wake's all-time leader.
Yet, Liberty (2-0) doesn't seem to fear Hartman all that much.
"Every quarterback folds under pressure," said Liberty senior defensive tackle Dennis Osagiede. "They have that (run-pass-option) thing where they hold it. And that's cute and all, but at the end of the day, if you put pressure in a guy's face, he's going to make some type of indecisive throw."
Liberty's coaches offered a bit more respect for Hartman.
"He's easily the best quarterback we've played since I've worked here," Liberty co-defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge said. "He's got a great arm and quick release. He's seen every look you could possibly give him, but we're going to give him our best shot."
Indeed, Wake Forest is scoring 44.5 points per game. Last year -- when the Deacs won 11 games and the Atlantic Division in the ACC -- they averaged 41 points, fourth-best in FBS.
Liberty's offense hasn't been as potent, but the Flames defense appears to be the best Wake has faced so far. The Flames are 10th-best nationally in passing yards allowed (125.5 per game), and second in turnovers forced (4.5 per game).
Liberty is coming off a 21-14 home win over UAB and opened the season with a quadruple-overtime road win at Southern Miss -- a game in which the Flames forced five turnovers.
"This defensive line and linebacker group will be the best we've faced this season," Wake offensive lineman Sean Maginn said. "Obviously they have confidence with what they've said this week, and they should have confidence."
Two of Liberty's offensive playmakers -- running back T.J. Green (lower body) and wide receiver CJ Daniels (ACL) -- are recovering from injuries and are expected to return to action.
Under head coach Hugh Freeze, the Flames are 28-11, have won three consecutive bowl games and are 2-6 against Power 5 opponents. Liberty is playing in its final season as an independent and will join Conference USA next season.
Although the schools are just 150 miles apart, this is the just the third meeting all-time between the Flames and the Deacs, and the first since Liberty moved up to the FBS. Wake is 2-0 in the series.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|202.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|297.0
|
|
|216.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|181.5
|
|
|418.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|478.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|21/38
|350
|2
|1
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|7/18
|37
|0
|2
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|3/4
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Salter
|K. Salter
|23
|144
|1
|35
|
D. Hunter
|D. Hunter
|21
|126
|1
|28
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|26
|100
|1
|20
|
J. Bennett
|J. Bennett
|11
|46
|1
|18
|
C. Brewer
|C. Brewer
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Hampton
|N. Hampton
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Caper
|M. Caper
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas
|D. Douglas
|8
|148
|2
|51
|
N. Frith
|N. Frith
|4
|88
|0
|46
|
C. Yarbrough
|C. Yarbrough
|4
|55
|0
|25
|
S. Louis
|S. Louis
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
C. Snead
|C. Snead
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
J. Jackson
|J. Jackson
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
C. Peterlin
|C. Peterlin
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Hunter
|D. Hunter
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
B. Hanshaw
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Bollinger
|M. Bollinger
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Lofton
|J. Lofton
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Singleton
|K. Singleton
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Johnson
|D. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Smith Jr.
|M. Smith Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown
|N. Brown
|2/4
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman
|S. Hartman
|18/27
|300
|4
|0
|
M. Griffis
|M. Griffis
|21/29
|288
|3
|0
|
M. Kern
|M. Kern
|3/4
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Turner
|C. Turner
|24
|144
|2
|35
|
J. Ellison
|J. Ellison
|24
|109
|0
|45
|
Q. Cooley
|Q. Cooley
|13
|85
|1
|24
|
D. Claiborne
|D. Claiborne
|6
|13
|0
|7
|
S. Hartman
|S. Hartman
|6
|12
|0
|10
|
W. Towns
|W. Towns
|2
|11
|0
|12
|
M. Griffis
|M. Griffis
|5
|-9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Perry
|A. Perry
|8
|189
|1
|68
|
T. Morin
|T. Morin
|9
|118
|2
|25
|
D. Greene
|D. Greene
|9
|116
|0
|30
|
B. Whiteheart
|B. Whiteheart
|3
|64
|1
|27
|
J. Banks
|J. Banks
|3
|42
|1
|14
|
K. Williams
|K. Williams
|3
|22
|0
|15
|
C. Turner
|C. Turner
|3
|20
|1
|11
|
C. Hite
|C. Hite
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
W. Grimes
|W. Grimes
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Ragano
|N. Ragano
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Claiborne
|D. Claiborne
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am