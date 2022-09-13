|
|
|MIAMI
|TXAM
In search of rebound, No. 24 Texas A&M meets No. 13 Miami
The heat will be on Saturday night when No. 13 Miami visits No. 24 Texas A&M at College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M (1-1) is coming off a humbling home loss to a mid-major squad, falling 17-14 to Appalachian State last weekend.
That loss sent the Aggies tumbling from their previous ranking of No. 6 in the nation. It also left coach Jimbo Fisher contemplating a switch at quarterback after Haynes King led the offense to just seven points in the loss, not counting a special-teams touchdown.
LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman are the options if Fisher is intent on making a change. Center Bryce Foster is expected to return Saturday.
Miami (2-0) moved up two spots in this week's AP poll following a 30-7 home win over Southern Miss. The Hurricanes trailed 7-3 in the second quarter and led just 10-7 at halftime before running away with the victory.
The trip to College Station will be the first major test of the new coaching staff, led by Mario Cristobal.
"We want to play more polished and precise football," Cristobal said.
When Fisher was at Florida State from 2010-17, his Seminoles played polished football against Miami, going 7-1 in head-to-head meetings.
Now, though, Fisher has some issues to address after Appalachian State dominated time of possession against Texas A&M, holding the ball for nearly 42 minutes to 18:31 for Miami.
The Aggies also lost the turnover battle 2-0, the first-down fight 22-9, and the total-yards contest 315-186.
If there's a true strength for the Aggies, it's kick returner Devon Achane, who scored last week on a 95-yard race downfield. Achane also ran one back 96 yards for a touchdown last year against Alabama, giving Miami a keen area of focus on special teams.
Asked about the Hurricanes, Fisher emphasized the challenge.
"They're a great team," he said. "Their quarterback (Tyler Van Dyke) is dynamic."
Van Dyke, projected as a first-round NFL draft pick next year, is coming off a shaky first half against Southern Miss. He rallied in the second half and finished the game 21 of 30 for 255 yards, one touchdown and his first interception of the year.
"I missed throws that I never usually miss," Van Dyke said. "I make those throws in practice all the time. My mechanics sometimes get a little bit too low."
Van Dyke also was sacked four times, which he attributed to some issues on the offensive line labeled blocking "miscommunication."
Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. enters off two consecutive games of at least 100 yards. The Aggies are familiar with Parrish from his days at Ole Miss.
Miami's top receiver is Xavier Restrepo, who operates out of the slot. He leads the team in catches (11) and receiving yards (172) and has averaged 15.6 per catch.
The Hurricanes also got back left tackle Zion Nelson and running back Jaylan Knighton from injury last week. Both were on play counts but could be full-go this week. Nelson is a possible high-round NFL talent, and Knighton led Miami in rushing yards (561) and total touchdowns (11) last year.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|284.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|242.0
|
|
|241.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|99.5
|
|
|525
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|341.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke
|T. Van Dyke
|33/45
|446
|3
|1
|
J. Garcia
|J. Garcia
|10/10
|122
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr.
|H. Parrish Jr.
|35
|205
|4
|24
|
T. Franklin Jr.
|T. Franklin Jr.
|21
|135
|3
|26
|
L. Stanley
|L. Stanley
|6
|42
|0
|14
|
T. Walden II
|T. Walden II
|5
|41
|1
|15
|
D. Perry
|D. Perry
|5
|31
|1
|17
|
J. Knighton
|J. Knighton
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
J. Skinner
|J. Skinner
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Van Dyke
|T. Van Dyke
|7
|-16
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Restrepo
|X. Restrepo
|11
|172
|1
|52
|
B. Smith
|B. Smith
|7
|84
|0
|30
|
M. Redding III
|M. Redding III
|5
|76
|1
|20
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|3
|49
|1
|35
|
H. Parrish Jr.
|H. Parrish Jr.
|5
|41
|0
|12
|
F. Ladson Jr.
|F. Ladson Jr.
|2
|33
|0
|18
|
J. Skinner
|J. Skinner
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
R. Brinson
|R. Brinson
|2
|28
|0
|18
|
W. Mallory
|W. Mallory
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
E. Arroyo
|E. Arroyo
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
T. Franklin Jr.
|T. Franklin Jr.
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
K. Brantley
|K. Brantley
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Frierson
|G. Frierson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Stevenson
|T. Stevenson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
K. Kinchens
|K. Kinchens
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales
|A. Borregales
|3/3
|0
|13/13
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. King
|H. King
|33/51
|461
|3
|2
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|3/4
|23
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane
|D. Achane
|28
|108
|2
|26
|
H. King
|H. King
|14
|58
|0
|31
|
M. Johnson
|M. Johnson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
L. Johnson Jr.
|L. Johnson Jr.
|3
|10
|0
|6
|
A. Daniels
|A. Daniels
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith
|A. Smith
|10
|185
|2
|63
|
E. Stewart
|E. Stewart
|10
|105
|0
|23
|
Y. Brown
|Y. Brown
|4
|79
|1
|66
|
C. Marshall
|C. Marshall
|4
|41
|0
|15
|
C. Lane
|C. Lane
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
M. Muhammad III
|M. Muhammad III
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Achane
|D. Achane
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Green
|D. Green
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Preston
|J. Preston
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Gilbert
|J. Gilbert
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|1/3
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am