|
|
|MISS
|GATECH
No. 20 Ole Miss' level of difficulty rises at Georgia Tech
No. 20 Ole Miss' level of difficulty rises at Georgia Tech
After cruising to two victories against overmatched opponents, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will take his Rebels to Georgia's capital this weekend for their first test against a Power Five school.
Kiffin hopes it won't be Ole Miss' last trip to Atlanta.
The No. 20 Rebels (2-0) will visit Georgia Tech (1-1) on Saturday in the first meeting between the schools since the 2013 Music City Bowl, a 25-17 Ole Miss triumph.
Last Saturday, the Rebels scored 28 points in the first quarter in rolling up Central Arkansas 59-3 on an evening when Ole Miss quarterback Luke Altmyer suffered an upper-body injury. He was removed late in the first half after an interception and replaced by Jaxson Dart, who was the first-game starter in Kiffin's plan to alternate their starts at the beginning of the season.
Dart has completed 28 of 42 passes (66.7 percent) for 336 yards and three touchdowns with an interception, while Altmyer has completed 7 of 15 (46.7 percent) for 103 yards, three TDs and an interception.
Kiffin said Monday he wasn't sure who would take snaps in Atlanta.
"(Altmyer) was out there today," Kiffin said. "I think he'll be all right. We're just going to push forward the way we've been going. We'll figure out who goes first at some point later in the week."
Tight end Michael Trigg, who transferred with Dart from USC, tied a school record with three touchdown receptions against Central Arkansas. The 56-point margin of victory was the largest for Ole Miss since a 76-3 rout of UT Martin in 2015.
Regardless of who leads the offense, the Rebels will trot out a strong rushing attack. After two games, they rank 11th nationally in rushing with 249.5 yards per game led by Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans.
Judkins, a true freshman from Pike Road, Ala., paces the group with 191 yards on 24 carries (8.0 average) with a score. He recorded his first career 100-yard game Saturday.
"I knew he was special, but his vision ..." Kiffin said of Judkins. "We knew he was physical, but his vision is really unique."
Evans is averaging 5.9 a game, gaining 183 yards on 31 carries.
The Yellow Jackets had some good and bad Saturday night in their 35-17 win over Western Carolina.
Coach Geoff Collins' group fell behind 14-7 as the visitors scored on their first two possessions. But Georgia Tech's defense regrouped as the offense outscored the Catamounts 28-3 the rest of the way. Running back Dontae Smith had a stellar outing with 102 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries.
"I thought that we were getting a good push all night, and Dontae had a heck of a game, and I am just really proud of him and all three of those guys. Dylan (McDuffie) and Hassan (Hall) helped us out a bunch, too," Collins said.
McDuffie and Nate McCollum added scores.
Jeff Sims struggled -- 8-for-17 for 100 yards with an interception -- but Collins said the mediocre numbers were due in part to the running game's success.
"The big thing was that we wanted to establish the run -- that was a big point of emphasis all week -- and take our shots when we needed to," said Collins. "I thought Jeff did a good job of getting us into the looks for us to have success in the run game as well."
Though Ole Miss and Georgia Tech were charter members of the SEC, they have met just four times, splitting the games. They will play again next year in Mississippi.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|222.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|132.0
|
|
|248.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|158.0
|
|
|470.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|290
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|28/42
|336
|3
|1
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|7/15
|103
|2
|1
|
K. Dent
|K. Dent
|2/4
|5
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|24
|191
|1
|34
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|31
|183
|1
|46
|
U. Bentley IV
|U. Bentley IV
|6
|48
|2
|17
|
J. Dart
|J. Dart
|6
|45
|0
|36
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
I. Woullard
|I. Woullard
|3
|10
|0
|4
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|3
|-2
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo
|J. Mingo
|6
|129
|0
|51
|
D. Wade
|D. Wade
|6
|75
|0
|39
|
M. Heath
|M. Heath
|5
|67
|2
|26
|
M. Trigg
|M. Trigg
|9
|61
|3
|21
|
J. Henry
|J. Henry
|3
|27
|0
|18
|
J. Robinson
|J. Robinson
|3
|25
|0
|16
|
Z. Evans
|Z. Evans
|2
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Watkins
|J. Watkins
|2
|20
|0
|13
|
Q. Judkins
|Q. Judkins
|1
|18
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jerkins
|D. Jerkins
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Battle
|M. Battle
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Young
|I. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz
|J. Cruz
|1/1
|0
|10/10
|0
|
C. Schanefelt
|C. Schanefelt
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|31/53
|264
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|20
|132
|3
|51
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|21
|89
|0
|21
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|2
|47
|1
|40
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|11
|30
|1
|9
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|9
|22
|0
|19
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|7
|72
|0
|17
|
E. Jenkins
|E. Jenkins
|4
|47
|1
|16
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|4
|46
|0
|21
|
L. Benson
|L. Benson
|3
|28
|0
|19
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|3
|19
|0
|8
|
K. Norris
|K. Norris
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|3
|16
|0
|8
|
P. Harris
|P. Harris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|2
|10
|0
|10
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|3
|-3
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley
|J. Kelley
|1/3
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am