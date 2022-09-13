|
|
|NDST
|ARIZ
Arizona refocused, draws FCS powerhouse North Dakota State
Arizona refocused, draws FCS powerhouse North Dakota State
Arizona wraps up a challenging nonconference schedule when it hosts North Dakota State, the top-rated team in the Football Championship Subdivision, on Saturday night in Tucson, Ariz.
The Wildcats (1-1) opened with a victory at San Diego State before falling to visiting Mississippi State 39-17 on Saturday. Quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was selected Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after the opener, was inconsistent in Week 2 as the offense struggled.
De Laura threw three interceptions supported by a ground game managed just 40 yards on 22 carries. Coach Jedd Fisch is looking for de Laura to take scrambling opportunities to run rather than force the ball into trouble downfield.
"Jayden extended plays and probably could have run or thrown it away, and then we wouldn't be having much of a conversation about the turnovers," Fisch said. "Just throw it away and live another down."
Nothing will be easy against the Bison (2-0), although they will be without pro prospect defensive tackle Eli Mostaert, who suffered a broken fibula in Saturday's 43-3 win over North Carolina A&T.
"Injuries are the part of the game that you hate," said NDSU coach Matt Entz. "They make you sick, especially since he was giving great effort."
North Dakota State has won nine of the past 11 FCS championships, including in 2019 and 2021 under Entz. This matchup will be the Bisons' first-ever game against a Pac-12 school and will mark the first time in exactly six years that they played an FBS foe (Iowa). They have won six consecutive games against FBS competition and are 9-3 all-time against teams from college football's top level.
Quarterback Cam Miller, who led the 2021 championship drive, is back in a power offense that features standout fullback Hunter Luepke (three touchdowns in last year's title game), a deep stable of tailbacks and tight end Noah Gindorff. NDSU is rushing for 211.5 yards per game after averaging 280.6 last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|118.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|287.5
|
|
|211.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|101.0
|
|
|329.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|388.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Miller
|C. Miller
|13/21
|207
|4
|0
|
C. Payton
|C. Payton
|6/8
|29
|0
|0
|
R. Nelson
|R. Nelson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Luepke
|H. Luepke
|7
|68
|2
|47
|
T. Marshall
|T. Marshall
|7
|57
|1
|19
|
K. Johnson
|K. Johnson
|8
|55
|0
|23
|
C. Payton
|C. Payton
|7
|50
|1
|26
|
D. Gonnella
|D. Gonnella
|7
|49
|1
|18
|
O. Johnson
|O. Johnson
|8
|39
|0
|12
|
B. Kpeenu
|B. Kpeenu
|9
|37
|1
|11
|
J. Bussey
|J. Bussey
|6
|22
|0
|6
|
T. Williams
|T. Williams
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
C. Miller
|C. Miller
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
E. Green
|E. Green
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Mathis
|Z. Mathis
|2
|71
|2
|40
|
N. Gindorff
|N. Gindorff
|3
|44
|1
|24
|
H. Luepke
|H. Luepke
|2
|22
|1
|15
|
B. Henderson
|B. Henderson
|2
|17
|0
|13
|
T. Marshall
|T. Marshall
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
P. Sproles
|P. Sproles
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Lippe
|J. Lippe
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Nelson
|R. Nelson
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
F. Diggins
|F. Diggins
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Green
|E. Green
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Hart
|D. Hart
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Stoffel
|J. Stoffel
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Hofstedt
|L. Hofstedt
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
H. Brozio
|H. Brozio
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Cardinal
|W. Cardinal
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|
G. Crosa
|G. Crosa
|0/0
|0
|13/13
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|45/80
|519
|5
|4
|
N. Fifita
|N. Fifita
|4/8
|56
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|21
|98
|1
|17
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|12
|80
|1
|34
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|18
|52
|0
|9
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|3
|-31
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|15
|190
|4
|38
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|7
|122
|1
|37
|
D. Singer
|D. Singer
|9
|96
|0
|24
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|7
|72
|0
|16
|
T. McLachlan
|T. McLachlan
|5
|61
|0
|30
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
A. Lines
|A. Lines
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop
|T. Loop
|2/2
|0
|7/7
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am