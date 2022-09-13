|
|
|SALA
|UCLA
UCLA feeling fresh with South Alabama ahead
UCLA aims to complete a perfect nonconference portion of its schedule when it hosts South Alabama in a Saturday matinee at Pasadena, Calif.
The Bruins (2-0) faced little resistance in its first two outings, routing Bowling Green 45-17 in Week 1 and getting the best of Alabama State last week 45-7.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly used the two blowouts to rotate multiple players into the lineup, a strategy reflected in six different players accounting for the Bruins' eight rushing touchdowns through the first two games.
Kelly said during his weekly media availability that the opening weeks have helped UCLA improve in various position groups in preparation for the Pac-12 Conference season.
"The (offensive) line is getting better as a group, playing together," Kelly said. "The left side's new with (Garrett) DiGiorgio and Raiqwon (O'Neal) out there. Those guys are starting to get a little bit more familiar with each other."
The line has paved the way for UCLA to average 241 yards on 5.8 per carry rushing. The Bruins can expect resistance from a South Alabama defense that ranks in the top 20 nationally against the run early into the season.
The Jaguars (2-0) followed a 48-7 dismantling of Nicholls State in Week with a 38-24 win on the road last week at Central Michigan. South Alabama held the Chippewas to 81 yards rushing and limited Nicholls State to 59.
UCLA presents a much different challenge with dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has carried for 87 yards on just seven attempts with two touchdowns. Powerhouse running back Zach Charbonnet has 111 yards on 21 rushes.
Thompson-Robinson was used sparingly against Alabama State, while Charbonnet wasn't used at all as the Bruins elected not to lean on their stars against an overmatched opponent.
"Zach Charbonnet, their running back, has tremendously improved from where he was when he was at Michigan," South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said. "We went against him my last year at Indiana and watching him from that point to where he is now, I feel he's done a tremendous job. Hats off to Chip Kelly and his staff for maximizing him."
The Jaguars look to become the next Sun Belt Conference team to score an upset over a Power Five opponent. League counterparts Appalachian State and Marshall knocked off Texas A&M and Notre Dame last week, while Georgia Southern won at Nebraska.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|335.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|311.0
|
|
|162.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|244.5
|
|
|497.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|555.5
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley
|C. Bradley
|43/67
|599
|6
|1
|
D. Trotter
|D. Trotter
|9/10
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb
|L. Webb
|38
|189
|4
|30
|
T. Avery
|T. Avery
|16
|53
|0
|11
|
O. Wells
|O. Wells
|7
|25
|0
|8
|
B. McReynolds
|B. McReynolds
|5
|24
|0
|15
|
C. Bradley
|C. Bradley
|10
|18
|1
|12
|
M. Lee
|M. Lee
|7
|17
|0
|7
|
C. Lacy
|C. Lacy
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Trotter
|D. Trotter
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne
|J. Wayne
|13
|196
|3
|52
|
C. Lacy
|C. Lacy
|11
|169
|0
|40
|
D. Thomas-Jones
|D. Thomas-Jones
|5
|66
|1
|16
|
D. Voisin
|D. Voisin
|6
|61
|1
|25
|
B. McReynolds
|B. McReynolds
|5
|55
|1
|18
|
L. Webb
|L. Webb
|4
|48
|0
|26
|
L. Sefcik
|L. Sefcik
|2
|28
|0
|24
|
J. Townsend
|J. Townsend
|2
|23
|0
|15
|
T. Avery
|T. Avery
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
I. Mason
|I. Mason
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Sims
|A. Sims
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Wortham
|C. Wortham
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. DeShazor Jr.
|A. DeShazor Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo
|D. Guajardo
|3/3
|0
|9/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|41/54
|399
|3
|1
|
E. Garbers
|E. Garbers
|17/22
|223
|1
|1
|
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|21
|111
|1
|16
|
D. Thompson-Robinson
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|7
|87
|2
|68
|
T. Harden
|T. Harden
|13
|80
|1
|15
|
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|20
|75
|1
|16
|
C. Grubb
|C. Grubb
|7
|55
|1
|21
|
C. Yankoff
|C. Yankoff
|6
|35
|0
|19
|
D. Murrell
|D. Murrell
|6
|34
|0
|9
|
E. Garbers
|E. Garbers
|2
|7
|2
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|14
|115
|1
|21
|
K. Jones
|K. Jones
|6
|87
|1
|52
|
J. Bobo
|J. Bobo
|6
|79
|0
|20
|
C. Ryan
|C. Ryan
|5
|74
|0
|26
|
J. Norwood
|J. Norwood
|6
|70
|1
|50
|
H. Habermehl
|H. Habermehl
|4
|56
|1
|25
|
Z. Charbonnet
|Z. Charbonnet
|5
|36
|0
|11
|
M. Ezeike
|M. Ezeike
|5
|32
|0
|12
|
L. Loya
|L. Loya
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
C. Yankoff
|C. Yankoff
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Davies
|J. Davies
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Justice
|D. Justice
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Barr-Mira
|N. Barr-Mira
|2/4
|0
|11/11
|0
|
J. Firebaugh Jr.
|J. Firebaugh Jr.
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
FSU
LVILLE
0
057 O/U
+2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
AF
WYO
0
046.5 O/U
+15
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
0
0
Sat 11:00am ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
0
051 O/U
+22
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
0
066.5 O/U
+11
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
0
058.5 O/U
-1
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
0
0
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
0
053 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
060 O/U
-47.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
1UGA
SC
0
054 O/U
+24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
WKY
IND
0
061.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
0
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
0
0
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
0
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
0
053 O/U
-8.5
Sat 2:00pm ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
0
049 O/U
-18
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
0
044 O/U
+17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
0
059.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
CAL
ND
0
041 O/U
-11
Sat 2:30pm NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
0
047.5 O/U
-14
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
0
058 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
COLO
MINN
0
047 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
0
055 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
20MISS
GATECH
0
064 O/U
+16.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
0
046 O/U
-37
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
0
048 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
052 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
0
058.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
KANSAS
HOU
0
057 O/U
-9
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
LAMON
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-49
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
0
0
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
COLOST
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-17
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
0
063.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 5:00pm ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
0
052 O/U
+16.5
Sat 5:00pm NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
0
053.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 6:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
067 O/U
-47.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
0
065 O/U
-14
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
0
061 O/U
-19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
0
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
0
062 O/U
-32
Sat 7:00pm FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
055 O/U
-10
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
Sat 7:30pm
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
056.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
039 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
059 O/U
-24.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
073.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
062 O/U
+8
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
050.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053 O/U
-34
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
0
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
061.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
049 O/U
-21
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
074 O/U
-12
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
0
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
0
Sun 12:00am