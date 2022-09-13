|
|
|VANDY
|NILL
Both coming off losses, NIU and Vanderbilt try to bounce back
Vanderbilt is aiming to bounce back from a loss when it heads to DeKalb, Ill., on Saturday for a clash with Northern Illinois.
It will be the second road game of the season for the Commodores (2-1) but a much shorter trip. In its opener, Vanderbilt traveled more than 4,000 miles to go to Hawaii, where it earned a 53-point victory.
NIU (1-1) is just a fraction of that distance away at about 540 miles.
Last week against then-No. 23 Wake Forest, Vanderbilt suffered its first loss by committing three turnovers that led to scores, forcing second-year coach Clark Lea to change quarterbacks, a move that created questions at the position.
"We knew we couldn't give their offense extra possessions," Lea said after the 45-25 home setback. "Giving up 21 points off turnovers is not going to be a formula against good teams, especially a good offense."
Starter Mike Wright threw a pick-six and lost a fumble amid a passing performance that featured just eight completions for 35 yards through nearly three quarters. Lea then turned to AJ Swann, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 146 yards, with touchdowns to Will Sheppard and Gavin Schoenwald.
After this road contest against the MAC foe, Vanderbilt will start SEC play against three elite programs -- No. 2 Alabama, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 1 Georgia.
The Huskies are coming off a loss, too. NIU led twice in the fourth quarter at Tulsa on Saturday night, but the Golden Hurricane rallied both times for a 38-35 win.
NIU's Rocky Lombardi completed 18 of 31 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.
The game swung on coach Thomas Hammock's fourth-and-4 gamble near midfield with 1:58 left. NIU was up 35-31, and a conversion could have helped seal the win, but the call backfired on an incomplete pass. On the ensuing drive, Tulsa went 52 yards for the game-winning score.
"We had an opportunity to win the game on offense on fourth down," Hammock said. "I told my staff this morning, 'If we've got a chance to go win this game on offense, we're going to do that.' We just didn't make the play."
--Field Level Media
|
|
|207.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|225.5
|
|
|232.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|156.5
|
|
|439.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|382
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|47
|269
|2
|39
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|32
|264
|4
|87
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|17
|70
|0
|37
|
R. Griffin
|R. Griffin
|5
|63
|1
|34
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|4
|33
|0
|13
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|3
|12
|1
|3
|
A. Swann
|A. Swann
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGowan
|J. McGowan
|12
|201
|1
|75
|
W. Sheppard
|W. Sheppard
|13
|142
|5
|26
|
D. Boddie Jr.
|D. Boddie Jr.
|3
|61
|0
|38
|
R. Davis
|R. Davis
|9
|46
|1
|24
|
B. Bresnahan
|B. Bresnahan
|3
|45
|0
|21
|
J. Ball
|J. Ball
|2
|41
|0
|36
|
G. Schoenwald
|G. Schoenwald
|2
|34
|1
|27
|
Q. Skinner Jr.
|Q. Skinner Jr.
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
C. Lutz
|C. Lutz
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Gillespie
|C. Gillespie
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Wright
|M. Wright
|1
|-11
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas
|J. Bulovas
|1/1
|0
|16/16
|0
|
W. Faris
|W. Faris
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|32/53
|451
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|33
|143
|2
|35
|
H. Waylee
|H. Waylee
|19
|100
|1
|54
|
M. Blakemore
|M. Blakemore
|15
|65
|1
|19
|
R. Lombardi
|R. Lombardi
|3
|6
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker
|C. Tucker
|11
|190
|1
|33
|
S. Thornton
|S. Thornton
|8
|112
|0
|38
|
K. Rutkiewicz
|K. Rutkiewicz
|3
|45
|2
|30
|
L. Soraghan
|L. Soraghan
|3
|39
|1
|17
|
M. Blakemore
|M. Blakemore
|2
|15
|0
|21
|
H. Waylee
|H. Waylee
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
G. Gumbs
|G. Gumbs
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
F. McCray
|F. McCray
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Joiner
|M. Joiner
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|2/4
|0
|9/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
