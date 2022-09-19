|
Virginia Tech back on track as West Virginia visits
Virginia Tech aims to complete a perfect three-game homestand on Thursday night when they host West Virginia in a primetime showdown at Blacksburg, Va.
The Hokies (2-1) answered a 20-17 road loss to Old Dominion on Sept. 2 with convincing victories over Boston College and Wofford.
A transfer from Marshall, quarterback Grant Wells rebounded from a four-interception performance against Old Dominion by tossing three touchdowns without a pick over his last two games.
"I thought I played well," the West Virginia native said after he threw for 314 yards in the Hokies' 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday.
"Made some completions to start drives, and then we had some big third-down conversions that really helped the momentum of the offense. When you have drive starters like that that get the whole drive, the whole mood, started, it really helps."
Jalen Holston rushed for a touchdown in his second straight game for Virginia Tech. He also reeled in a 29-yard touchdown reception in the Hokies' 27-21 setback to the Mountaineers last season at Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia (1-2) ignited its offense by scoring on all 10 of its possessions (nine touchdowns, one field goal) in a 65-7 romp over FCS foe Towson on Saturday.
Freshman CJ Donaldson found the end zone on three occasions during the first half, including an 82-yard scamper down the sideline. He has rushed for 274 yards and six touchdowns in three games this season.
Fellow running back Tony Mathis Jr. scored two first-half touchdowns on Saturday before finishing with 104 yards on 17 carries.
"I bring the speed and CJ brings the power," Mathis said.
The Mountaineers got up early and did not take their foot off the gas despite resting starters and going deep into the bench.
"These types of games are important for the morale of your football team," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said after his team rolled up 624 yards of total offense. "We were able to sub about three-quarters of the way into the second quarter and we played a lot of guys.
"There's probably some guys that showed up in the third and fourth quarter that put stuff on film that may warrant some more playing time."
--Field Level Media
|293.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|225.0
|
|
|217.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|141.3
|
|
|511
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|366.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|67/104
|747
|6
|2
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|6/6
|57
|1
|0
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|3/6
|45
|0
|0
|
N. Marchiol
|N. Marchiol
|2/4
|32
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|29
|274
|6
|82
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|49
|234
|2
|25
|
G. Greene
|G. Greene
|4
|64
|1
|39
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|19
|62
|0
|8
|
J. Anderson
|J. Anderson
|6
|33
|0
|14
|
W. Crowder
|W. Crowder
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|8
|-19
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|24
|296
|4
|67
|
S. James
|S. James
|11
|194
|1
|59
|
K. Prather
|K. Prather
|14
|151
|1
|25
|
C. Braham
|C. Braham
|5
|60
|0
|30
|
R. Smith
|R. Smith
|6
|46
|0
|30
|
J. Aaron
|J. Aaron
|5
|43
|1
|14
|
M. O'Laughlin
|M. O'Laughlin
|2
|33
|0
|32
|
P. Fox
|P. Fox
|2
|32
|1
|26
|
J. Johnson Jr.
|J. Johnson Jr.
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
C. Donaldson
|C. Donaldson
|3
|4
|0
|9
|
T. Mathis Jr.
|T. Mathis Jr.
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg
|C. Legg
|4/4
|0
|14/14
|0
|
P. Grothaus
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|2/3
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King
|K. King
|23
|175
|1
|65
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|41
|126
|2
|15
|
C. Black
|C. Black
|30
|89
|0
|23
|
G. Wells
|G. Wells
|20
|66
|1
|18
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|6
|25
|0
|8
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith
|K. Smith
|8
|131
|1
|43
|
N. Gallo
|N. Gallo
|13
|102
|0
|20
|
S. Gosnell
|S. Gosnell
|6
|97
|0
|24
|
C. Blumrick
|C. Blumrick
|6
|62
|0
|16
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|5
|58
|1
|29
|
D. Lofton
|D. Lofton
|7
|54
|0
|17
|
C. Moss
|C. Moss
|5
|50
|0
|18
|
B. Duke
|B. Duke
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
J. Holston
|J. Holston
|4
|23
|0
|8
|
K. King
|K. King
|4
|23
|1
|9
|
J. Jones
|J. Jones
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. De Iuliis
|D. De Iuliis
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
W. Kakavitsas
|W. Kakavitsas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Lawson
|K. Lawson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Chatman
|A. Chatman
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Ross
|W. Ross
|5/5
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
