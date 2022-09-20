|
|
|ARIZ
|CAL
Arizona attempts to continue winning ways against Cal
Arizona will ride rare momentum into Saturday's game against Cal in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Berkeley, Calif.
The Wildcats (2-1) are coming off a 31-28 victory over FCS No. 1 North Dakota State and have doubled their win total from last season. Arizona's only triumph in 2021 was a 10-3 decision against Cal, which had to leave several key players at home due to COVID-19.
Cal (2-1) is close to full strength this time around, although it is still smarting from a tough 24-17 loss at Notre Dame. Bears coach Justin Wilcox was still answering questions this week about a controversial offside call that led to the Fighting Irish's first touchdown.
"I don't even know how to respond to that one," Wilcox said.
Cal will try to move forward with a solid defense led by inside linebackers Jackson Sirmon and Oluwafemi Oladejo, who have combined for 60 tackles. The Bears are allowing 17 points per game, but Arizona's offense might be the best they have seen so far.
The leader of Arizona's revamped roster is Washington State transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, who added a new element to his game last week. Reluctant to run in the first two games, de Laura ran 10 times for 50 yards while also completing 20 of 28 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
"We're not really (a run-pass-option) team, but we're able to use the quarterback in the running game, and I think (de Laura) does a good job of ball-handling," Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. "He's a creative kid. So he does all sorts of things."
Cal has been modest on offense, averaging 23.7 points behind quarterback Jack Plummer, whose brother, Will, is a backup QB for Arizona. Jack Plummer has completed 67 of 111 passes for 730 yards with five TDs and two interceptions.
The Wildcats have scored more than 30 points twice this season after doing so once last year.
Arizona has won six in a row against the Bears, who enter the game with a five-game overall home winning streak.
--Field Level Media
|
|
|268.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|243.3
|
|
|122.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|117.0
|
|
|390.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|360.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|65/108
|748
|6
|4
|
N. Fifita
|N. Fifita
|4/8
|56
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|21
|131
|2
|34
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|25
|116
|1
|17
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|24
|84
|1
|13
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|6
|44
|0
|28
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|13
|19
|1
|12
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|20
|245
|5
|38
|
D. Singer
|D. Singer
|15
|184
|0
|30
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|8
|141
|1
|37
|
T. McLachlan
|T. McLachlan
|9
|111
|0
|30
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|9
|78
|0
|16
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Lines
|A. Lines
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|2
|5
|0
|8
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop
|T. Loop
|3/4
|0
|11/11
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer
|J. Plummer
|67/111
|730
|5
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ott
|J. Ott
|37
|189
|1
|23
|
D. Brooks
|D. Brooks
|23
|100
|0
|24
|
D. Moore
|D. Moore
|9
|32
|0
|7
|
A. Stredick
|A. Stredick
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Plummer
|J. Plummer
|22
|8
|1
|24
|
M. Mangum
|M. Mangum
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Anderson
|M. Anderson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Sturdivant
|J. Sturdivant
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter
|J. Hunter
|16
|223
|1
|37
|
J. Sturdivant
|J. Sturdivant
|14
|165
|1
|28
|
M. Anderson
|M. Anderson
|11
|98
|1
|17
|
K. Latu
|K. Latu
|6
|59
|0
|21
|
J. Ott
|J. Ott
|7
|53
|2
|18
|
M. Young
|M. Young
|3
|47
|0
|36
|
M. Mangum
|M. Mangum
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
T. Christakos
|T. Christakos
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Mojarro
|E. Mojarro
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Terry II
|J. Terry II
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Brooks
|D. Brooks
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
D. Moore
|D. Moore
|2
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Alfieri
|A. Alfieri
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Woodson
|C. Woodson
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. Earby
|J. Earby
|0-0
|0
|1
|
I. Young
|I. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto
|D. Longhetto
|5/7
|0
|8/8
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN