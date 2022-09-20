|
|
|FAU
|PURDUE
Top passers take center stage when Purdue hosts FAU
Two of the country's top passers meet when Aidan O'Connell and the Boilermakers host N'Kosi Perry and the Florida Atlantic Owls in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday.
For Purdue (1-2), O'Connell has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,000 yards, which ranks fourth in FBS. Perry is sixth with 987 yards, having completed 57.7 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions for the Owls (2-2).
O'Connell threw for 424 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 32-29 loss at Syracuse last week.
His favorite target seems to be Charlie Jones, who has amassed 474 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Jones' 32 receptions are at least 19 more than any other Boilermaker, and it's also the most catches by any receiver in the FBS so far this season. Jones -- a transfer from Iowa -- has already topped his totals from last season in scoring, yards and catches.
"Whenever you're playing a team that can throw the ball, you want to get the rush to them," FAU coach Willie Taggart said. "You have to get pressure and make him uncomfortable. They have a really good QB, he's an NFL prospect, they have good receivers, big tight ends, and they do a good job of having plays that complement each other."
Perry is coming off his worst game of the season. He went 13-for-29 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 40-14 loss against visiting Central Florida on Saturday.
He is complemented by Larry McCammon III, who ranks eighth nationally with 394 rushing yards on 54 carries, an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.
One could argue that Purdue could easily be undefeated. It squandered fourth-quarter leads in losses to Penn State (35-31) and Syracuse, with a 56-0 win over Indiana State sandwiched between the defeats.
"We have to get better at containing the quarterback run, and that will be a challenge again for us this week," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
This will be the first meeting between the schools.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|250.3
|AVG PASS YDS
|356.3
|
|
|221.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|121.0
|
|
|471.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|477.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry
|N. Perry
|71/123
|987
|10
|2
|
W. Taggart Jr.
|W. Taggart Jr.
|2/4
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III
|L. McCammon III
|54
|394
|2
|58
|
Z. Mobley
|Z. Mobley
|47
|270
|3
|22
|
M. Scott III
|M. Scott III
|18
|80
|0
|11
|
N. Perry
|N. Perry
|21
|58
|2
|13
|
W. Taggart Jr.
|W. Taggart Jr.
|8
|38
|0
|18
|
L. Wester
|L. Wester
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
R. Armes
|R. Armes
|2
|16
|0
|13
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Burton
|J. Burton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Dean Jr.
|K. Dean Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|3
|
J. Posey
|J. Posey
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|4
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester
|L. Wester
|20
|239
|4
|42
|
J. Edrine
|J. Edrine
|14
|206
|2
|33
|
J. Burton
|J. Burton
|10
|170
|2
|57
|
T. Johnson
|T. Johnson
|9
|137
|1
|37
|
L. McCammon III
|L. McCammon III
|4
|52
|0
|28
|
J. Posey
|J. Posey
|3
|42
|0
|26
|
A. Evans
|A. Evans
|3
|38
|0
|19
|
Z. Mobley
|Z. Mobley
|2
|36
|1
|22
|
J. Platt
|J. Platt
|3
|26
|0
|14
|
M. Landy
|M. Landy
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
K. Dean Jr.
|K. Dean Jr.
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Ford
|J. Ford
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
R. Armes
|R. Armes
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McKithen
|J. McKithen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Toombs II
|D. Toombs II
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez
|M. Suarez
|4/5
|0
|17/17
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|85/132
|991
|8
|1
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|4/5
|37
|0
|0
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|3/3
|33
|0
|0
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|1/3
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|21
|100
|2
|15
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|25
|91
|1
|14
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|18
|64
|3
|9
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|5
|56
|0
|17
|
K. Lewis
|K. Lewis
|13
|40
|0
|12
|
A. Burton
|A. Burton
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
A. O'Connell
|A. O'Connell
|3
|-10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|32
|474
|5
|55
|
P. Durham
|P. Durham
|13
|133
|2
|23
|
T. Sheffield
|T. Sheffield
|9
|94
|0
|15
|
M. Rice
|M. Rice
|5
|90
|0
|26
|
D. Burks
|D. Burks
|5
|69
|0
|30
|
T. Tracy
|T. Tracy
|10
|69
|0
|19
|
P. Piferi
|P. Piferi
|3
|34
|1
|26
|
B. Thompson
|B. Thompson
|3
|28
|0
|18
|
D. Downing
|D. Downing
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
K. Doerue
|K. Doerue
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
P. Terrell
|P. Terrell
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
A. Maxwell
|A. Maxwell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Mockobee
|D. Mockobee
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
D. Biber
|D. Biber
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Sullivan
|C. Sullivan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Macias
|J. Macias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown
|J. Brown
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Allen
|C. Allen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Jefferson
|C. Jefferson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran
|M. Fineran
|2/3
|0
|13/14
|0
|
C. Krockover
|C. Krockover
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN