|
|
|GATECH
|UCF
UCF gets crack at reeling Georgia Tech
It may be the fourth game, but UCF head coach Gus Malzahn thinks his Knights have reached a key point of the season as they prepare to face Georgia Tech in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday evening.
"I told our team the other day, this is the time of year the good teams start getting better," Malzahn said. "You see every year, teams hit a lull, we need to be that team that continues to get better as the season goes. We did that last year after we kind of had that two or three games figuring out our identity and who was injured and all that."
The Knights (2-1) bounced back from a 20-14 loss to Louisville to roll past Florida Atlantic 40-14 last Saturday, rushing for 314 yards. They also got 339 yards through the air from Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, who earned the starting quarterback job after spending time as a wide receiver for the Rebels.
"He's continuing to get more comfortable with the offense," Malzahn said. "We were able to get in rhythm. I think when we can run the football effectively, things get rolling good for us."
Georgia Tech lost 42-0 at home to Ole Miss last weekend. The Yellow Jackets (1-2) have scored 10 points in two outings against FBS opponents, with a 35-17 win over FCS foe Western Carolina as their only triumph.
After going 15-10 in two years at Temple, head coach Geoff Collins is 10-27 in three-plus years at Georgia Tech, leading to much speculation about his future with the program.
"I have a tremendous amount of confidence based on demonstrated ability," Collins said. "Has that shown up yet while we've been here? It has not. Do I have faith and belief in the process that we are about to do it? Absolutely."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|141.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|259.3
|
|
|123.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|271.3
|
|
|264.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|530.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|49/85
|425
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|25
|154
|3
|51
|
J. Sims
|J. Sims
|37
|87
|0
|21
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|17
|49
|0
|19
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|2
|47
|1
|40
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|16
|36
|1
|9
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum
|N. McCollum
|12
|107
|0
|17
|
M. Carter
|M. Carter
|5
|64
|0
|21
|
M. Rutherford
|M. Rutherford
|6
|62
|0
|38
|
E. Jenkins
|E. Jenkins
|5
|61
|1
|16
|
L. Benson
|L. Benson
|5
|47
|0
|19
|
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|4
|24
|0
|8
|
K. Norris
|K. Norris
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
P. Harris
|P. Harris
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|4
|11
|0
|8
|
R. King
|R. King
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Leonard
|D. Leonard
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Hall
|H. Hall
|4
|2
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Allen
|D. Allen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Sims
|M. Sims
|0-0
|0
|1
|
J. King
|J. King
|0-0
|0
|1
|
C. Thomas
|C. Thomas
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Kelley
|J. Kelley
|1/3
|0
|6/6
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee
|J. Plumlee
|61/101
|778
|5
|2
|
T. Castellanos
|T. Castellanos
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee
|J. Plumlee
|52
|290
|3
|36
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|21
|185
|0
|50
|
I. Bowser
|I. Bowser
|51
|167
|5
|11
|
R. O'Keefe
|R. O'Keefe
|5
|85
|0
|33
|
R. Harvey
|R. Harvey
|8
|50
|1
|30
|
T. Castellanos
|T. Castellanos
|3
|38
|0
|32
|
J. McDonald
|J. McDonald
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker
|J. Baker
|17
|251
|2
|53
|
R. O'Keefe
|R. O'Keefe
|13
|130
|0
|45
|
A. Holler
|A. Holler
|4
|115
|0
|64
|
K. Gamble
|K. Gamble
|4
|89
|1
|35
|
X. Townsend
|X. Townsend
|9
|60
|0
|16
|
J. Richardson
|J. Richardson
|7
|58
|1
|25
|
J. Griffin
|J. Griffin
|3
|28
|0
|14
|
I. Bowser
|I. Bowser
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
Z. Marsh Wojan
|Z. Marsh Wojan
|1
|21
|1
|21
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Wilson
|D. Wilson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer
|C. Boomer
|2/2
|0
|4/5
|0
|
D. Obarski
|D. Obarski
|0/2
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN