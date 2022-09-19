|
|
|MINN
|MICHST
Michigan St. looks to get back on track vs. undefeated Minnesota
Michigan St. looks to get back on track vs. undefeated Minnesota
If Minnesota and Michigan State were stocks at the moment, they would be trending in completely opposite directions on Wall Street heading into their Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing, Mich.
Minnesota comes in trending way up after a 3-0 start to the season, with all three wins being blowouts.
The latest rout for the Golden Gophers was a 49-7 win at home over Colorado last Saturday, as Minnesota has now outscored opponents 149-17.
Minnesota features one of the Big Ten's best quarterbacks in Tanner Morgan in addition to one of the top running backs in Mohamed Ibrahim, and is rightfully ready and confident heading into its first road game of the season.
"All we can control is ourselves," Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said. "We're as prepared as we are. We were prepared to be 1-0 in the Colorado season. This week, we'll do everything we can to play one of the best teams in the Big Ten."
On the other side, Michigan State's stock has taken a drastic tumble.
The Spartans (2-1) went from No. 11 to unranked following a 39-28 loss at Washington last week in a game that saw them trail 29-8 at halftime.
Michigan State might have gone 11-2 last season, but two big weaknesses from 2021, offensive line play and pass defense, reared their heads again in Washington.
Ranked last in the country in passing yards allowed per game in 2021, Michigan State saw Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throw for 397 yards and four touchdowns.
Offensively, Michigan State struggled to block, with its leading rusher for the game, Jalen Berger, rushing for 27 yards on 13 carries.
The Spartans had to fly back from the West Coast early Sunday morning and now have a shorter turnaround than normal to prepare for a red-hot opponent.
"We're going to learn a lot from it," Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. "We're going to show up (Monday) ready to work and we're going to have a better football team next week."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|242.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|264.0
|
|
|312.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|166.3
|
|
|554.7
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|430.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|38/53
|618
|4
|1
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|3/5
|67
|0
|0
|
C. Kramer
|C. Kramer
|5/8
|41
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|67
|464
|7
|34
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|40
|219
|3
|16
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|16
|134
|1
|22
|
P. Jelen
|P. Jelen
|5
|39
|1
|30
|
J. Nubin
|J. Nubin
|9
|26
|0
|7
|
T. Morgan
|T. Morgan
|10
|25
|3
|14
|
M. Grand
|M. Grand
|6
|12
|0
|4
|
A. Kaliakmanis
|A. Kaliakmanis
|5
|11
|1
|9
|
C. Kramer
|C. Kramer
|2
|10
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Autman-Bell
|C. Autman-Bell
|11
|214
|1
|54
|
B. Spann-Ford
|B. Spann-Ford
|8
|127
|1
|45
|
M. Brown-Stephens
|M. Brown-Stephens
|6
|107
|0
|35
|
C. Geary
|C. Geary
|4
|73
|1
|26
|
D. Wright
|D. Wright
|4
|58
|1
|20
|
L. Brockington
|L. Brockington
|3
|47
|0
|36
|
D. Jackson
|D. Jackson
|2
|26
|0
|18
|
B. Williams
|B. Williams
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
N. Kallerup
|N. Kallerup
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Potts
|T. Potts
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Ibrahim
|M. Ibrahim
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Geers
|J. Geers
|2
|12
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Trickett
|M. Trickett
|3/3
|0
|20/20
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|60/94
|768
|7
|4
|
N. Kim
|N. Kim
|2/2
|22
|1
|0
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1/2
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|46
|254
|4
|50
|
J. Broussard
|J. Broussard
|29
|138
|2
|13
|
E. Collins
|E. Collins
|9
|58
|2
|17
|
P. Thorne
|P. Thorne
|17
|34
|0
|21
|
K. Houser
|K. Houser
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Simmons
|J. Simmons
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|15
|236
|3
|41
|
T. Mosley
|T. Mosley
|9
|141
|3
|43
|
J. Reed
|J. Reed
|8
|107
|0
|26
|
D. Barker
|D. Barker
|8
|82
|1
|18
|
G. Bernard
|G. Bernard
|3
|73
|1
|44
|
J. Berger
|J. Berger
|4
|43
|0
|32
|
T. Hunt
|T. Hunt
|7
|38
|0
|12
|
M. Carr
|M. Carr
|2
|29
|0
|23
|
M. Foster
|M. Foster
|3
|28
|0
|11
|
C. Fitzpatrick
|C. Fitzpatrick
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
J. Glover
|J. Glover
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
H. Joiner
|H. Joiner
|1
|-4
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Stone
|J. Stone
|1/2
|0
|12/12
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050.5 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN