|
|
|STNFRD
|WASH
No. 18 Washington encounters giant-killer Stanford
A feeling of excitement not felt for some time in Seattle is building for the Washington Huskies football program, which debuted in the 2022 NCAA Top 25 rankings at No. 18 this week following a 39-28 win over last week's No. 11, Michigan State.
This Saturday, the Huskies (3-0) look to keep winning with the start of their Pac-12 season, hosting Stanford at Husky Stadium in a night game.
Two years ago, Washington couldn't play for the Pac-12 championship because its roster was ravaged by COVID cases. Last season, the team finished 4-8 overall and head coach Jimmy Lake was fired in November over an incident involving a player on the team.
But this season looks different. Washington has 136 points scored in its first three games, even though the first two were at home against Kent State and FCS Portland State.
"Understanding that there is so many things that could have been even better than what happened Saturday night," Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer said. "So I know we've got a group of guys that felt that way at the beginning, that this could be where we're at. And now they see, stacking days on top of days, practices on top of practices and now games on top of games. They're in a good spot. But we can't get full of ourselves."
Washington is led by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., a transfer from Indiana. Penix has passed for 10 touchdowns and won Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after he passed for 397 yards, the eighth-highest single-game total in school history, against Michigan State.
Stanford (1-1) is coming off a bye last weekend. The Cardinal has already played a conference game, a 41-28 loss at home to now No. 7 USC. Saturday is the second of three consecutive games against potential Top 25 teams, with Washington this week and current No. 15 Oregon on Oct. 1.
According to Stanford Athletics, the Cardinal have 29 wins against nationally-ranked opponents under head coach David Shaw. Five of those have come against Washington, and Stanford is 5-1 when facing a Huskies team ranked in the Top 25.
Shaw is 7-4 against Washington in his career. He called Washington a good football team that is playing fast and with a lot of confidence.
"Not an insurmountable task, but at the same time, there's a level of football that we can play at that's much higher than we've played at so far this year," Shaw said. "So that's our focus."
The Cardinal are led in rushing by running back E.J. Smith, who has 206 yards and three touchdowns in two games. But he's not expected to play Saturday due to a health-related matter.
Shaw hopes Smith can play the following week at Oregon.
Quarterback Tanner McKee has three touchdown passes and three interceptions in two games thus far this season. He's completed 42 of 62 passes for 528 yards.
Head-to-head, the Huskies and Cardinal are 44-44-4 against each other.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|274.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|388.7
|
|
|195.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|159.7
|
|
|469
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|548.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Smith
|E. Smith
|30
|206
|3
|87
|
C. Filkins
|C. Filkins
|22
|97
|2
|15
|
B. Yurosek
|B. Yurosek
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
E. Higgins
|E. Higgins
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Barrow
|B. Barrow
|3
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Robinson
|C. Robinson
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
A. Patu
|A. Patu
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
A. Harris
|A. Harris
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
T. McKee
|T. McKee
|8
|-12
|1
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wilson
|M. Wilson
|7
|112
|2
|26
|
J. Humphreys
|J. Humphreys
|6
|105
|0
|53
|
B. Tremayne
|B. Tremayne
|5
|72
|0
|30
|
E. Higgins
|E. Higgins
|5
|66
|0
|23
|
E. Smith
|E. Smith
|8
|63
|1
|15
|
C. Filkins
|C. Filkins
|4
|58
|0
|30
|
B. Yurosek
|B. Yurosek
|6
|46
|0
|15
|
M. Reuben
|M. Reuben
|2
|20
|1
|13
|
S. Starr
|S. Starr
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Williamson
|K. Williamson
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|70/106
|1079
|10
|1
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|4/8
|63
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|2/2
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|35
|187
|2
|28
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|35
|157
|4
|30
|
R. Newton
|R. Newton
|10
|59
|0
|21
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|12
|46
|1
|11
|
M. Penix Jr.
|M. Penix Jr.
|8
|31
|0
|10
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|3
|12
|0
|7
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
D. Morris
|D. Morris
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|
S. Huard
|S. Huard
|1
|-13
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McMillan
|J. McMillan
|16
|308
|3
|84
|
J. Polk
|J. Polk
|12
|245
|4
|53
|
G. Jackson
|G. Jackson
|9
|136
|0
|23
|
R. Odunze
|R. Odunze
|10
|132
|1
|29
|
T. Davis
|T. Davis
|4
|77
|1
|32
|
J. Westover
|J. Westover
|3
|61
|0
|27
|
C. Davis
|C. Davis
|5
|45
|0
|12
|
W. Taulapapa
|W. Taulapapa
|3
|40
|1
|19
|
D. Culp
|D. Culp
|4
|34
|0
|17
|
W. Nixon
|W. Nixon
|4
|27
|0
|8
|
B. Holmes
|B. Holmes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Sirmon
|C. Sirmon
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
Q. Moore
|Q. Moore
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Boston
|D. Boston
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
L. Alexander Jr.
|L. Alexander Jr.
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry
|P. Henry
|3/3
|0
|17/17
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN