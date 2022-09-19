|
|
|TEXAS
|TXTECH
Texas looks for faster start against rival Texas Tech
Texas looks for faster start against rival Texas Tech
No. 22 Texas will get its first taste of playing in a hostile environment when it squares off against always-dangerous Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams in Lubbock, Texas.
The Longhorns (2-1) head to the South Plains after coming from behind to beat Texas-San Antonio 41-20 last Saturday, which was Texas' third straight home game to start the season. The win came a week after Texas lost to then-top-ranked Alabama 20-19 on a field goal in the final seconds.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised his team for fighting through its first-quarter doldrums against UTSA.
"Being down 17-7, nobody blinked -- nobody said, 'here we go again,' which I think a year ago we may have," Sarkisian said. "We just stayed the course."
Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns' preseason All-America running back, ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win over UTSA. Robinson scored on runs of 3, 41 and 78 yards, the latter a career-long scoring rush, and has racked up 311 yards and five TDs rushing this season on 51 carries to pace Texas' ground attack.
Hudson Card, drawing the start at quarterback for the injured Quinn Ewers (left clavicle), passed for 161 yards and a TD and ran for 35 more yards against UTSA. Card will likely start again against Texas Tech, even after Sarkisian said Monday that all of his quarterbacks have been practicing.
Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for another score in the victory, the third non-offensive score this season, which is Texas' most through three games since 2017. Barron was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance.
The Red Raiders (2-1) return home after a 27-14 loss at then-No. 16 North Carolina State last weekend. Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith passed for 214 yards and a 24-yard TD to Myles Price and ran 3 yards for the Red Raiders' other score, but also uncorked two interceptions, including a pick-6 that resulted in a 20-0 deficit at halftime.
The loss was the first in the Joey McGuire coaching era at Texas Tech and came after an easy season-opening win versus Murray State and a double-overtime victory over then-No. 25 Houston, both at home.
"We have to be better in catching all catchable balls, getting vertical when you catch it," McGuire said. "We've got to put ourselves in good situations. ... But there's some stuff that we've got to do as a staff to put these guys in better situations."
Smith was the backup when the season opened but jumped into the starter spot when Tyler Shough suffered a collarbone injury in Week 1. In his two starts, Smith has completed 60.6 percent of his passes while being intercepted five times.
Texas holds a 54-17 advantage over the Red Raiders in the all-time series between the schools and has captured 11 of the past 13 matchups. The Longhorns scored 10 touchdowns in a 70-35 win over Texas Tech in Austin, Texas, in 2021.
"I have not been to Lubbock, but I've heard it's an unbelievable environment," Sarkisian said when asked about this week's game. "I'm looking forward to it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|234.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|374.0
|
|
|170.3
|AVG RUSH YDS
|101.3
|
|
|404.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|475.3
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|51
|311
|5
|78
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|21
|131
|1
|32
|
J. Brooks
|J. Brooks
|6
|32
|1
|19
|
H. Card
|H. Card
|10
|32
|0
|32
|
X. Worthy
|X. Worthy
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Robinson
|K. Robinson
|4
|5
|0
|7
|
J. Blue
|J. Blue
|3
|3
|0
|3
|
Q. Ewers
|Q. Ewers
|1
|-9
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Worthy
|X. Worthy
|11
|162
|0
|46
|
J. Whittington
|J. Whittington
|14
|146
|0
|26
|
B. Robinson
|B. Robinson
|7
|132
|1
|42
|
J. Sanders
|J. Sanders
|10
|94
|1
|25
|
C. Cain
|C. Cain
|3
|79
|0
|43
|
R. Johnson
|R. Johnson
|6
|43
|1
|19
|
K. Robinson
|K. Robinson
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
G. Sulser
|G. Sulser
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Omeire
|T. Omeire
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Helm
|G. Helm
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Red
|S. Red
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Barron
|J. Barron
|0-0
|0
|1
|
D. Jamison
|D. Jamison
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn
|B. Auburn
|7/9
|0
|13/13
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|71/110
|786
|7
|5
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|11/17
|182
|1
|2
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|6/10
|154
|1
|0
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|28
|134
|4
|23
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|21
|98
|0
|24
|
D. Smith
|D. Smith
|33
|28
|2
|27
|
B. Donnell
|B. Donnell
|8
|23
|0
|15
|
T. Shough
|T. Shough
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
B. Morton
|B. Morton
|5
|5
|0
|13
|
B. Bedwell
|B. Bedwell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley
|J. Bradley
|14
|172
|2
|39
|
L. Fouonji
|L. Fouonji
|9
|168
|2
|39
|
M. Price
|M. Price
|12
|167
|2
|54
|
N. Martinez I
|N. Martinez I
|11
|165
|1
|43
|
T. Brooks
|T. Brooks
|12
|85
|0
|17
|
X. White
|X. White
|4
|77
|0
|38
|
T. Cleveland
|T. Cleveland
|6
|58
|0
|14
|
S. Thompson
|S. Thompson
|6
|58
|1
|30
|
J. Sparkman
|J. Sparkman
|4
|47
|0
|17
|
M. Tharp
|M. Tharp
|4
|47
|1
|21
|
B. Cupp
|B. Cupp
|2
|26
|0
|20
|
H. Teeter
|H. Teeter
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Boyd
|B. Boyd
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Hocutt
|D. Hocutt
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
H. Wiginton
|H. Wiginton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pearson Jr.
|R. Pearson Jr.
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN