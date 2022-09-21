|
|
|WYO
|BYU
Confident Wyoming ready for challenge against No. 19 BYU
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl described his squad as an "emerging football team" after the Cowboys upset Air Force 17-14 on Sept. 16 in their Mountain West Conference opener.
Beating old rival BYU on Saturday night in Provo, Utah, would not only lend credence to Bohl's thoughts but also give the 19th-ranked Cougars consecutive losses.
It will be the second time the programs have met since BYU left the Mountain West 11 years ago to go the independent route.
The Cougars (2-1) were ranked No. 12 after an overtime win against then-No. 9 Baylor on Sept. 10, but they had no answer for Oregon last week in a 41-20 rout that wasn't too close. The Ducks established a 38-7 third-quarter lead in Eugene, Ore., and never looked back.
"I didn't have this team ready, so that's on me," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "We've got to figure out how to start better and faster. It seemed like we just dug ourselves too much of a hole to climb out."
The same Oregon team that got manhandled 49-3 to start the year against then-No. 3 Georgia rattled off scores on its first six possessions against BYU, bagging five touchdowns and mixing in a field goal.
The Ducks gained 439 yards, splitting them almost equally between running (212) and passing (227). Meanwhile, BYU rushed for 61 yards, abandoning the running game as the margin grew larger.
Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, although most of those totals came with the game long decided. Hall was more concerned with the inability to convert a fourth down on the Cougars' initial possession, leading to Oregon's first score.
"You hate to give up opportunities on fourth down. It's a turnover," Hall said. "It's just as devastating as throwing an interception or fumbling the ball to us. We rely a lot on converting fourth downs to give our defense a break."
Wyoming's game plan figures to be a simple one: Turn Titus Swen loose at the BYU front seven. Swen supplied 102 rushing yards and the game-winning score in the win over Air Force, running through three defenders for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:06 left.
Equally as impressive was the Cowboys' response after forcing a punt from the Falcons' vaunted triple-option attack: They chewed up the game's final five minutes, earning three first downs and improving to 3-1. Wyoming's lone setback was a season-opening 38-6 loss at Illinois.
"We are a young football team in a lot of spots and a lot of those guys are growing up fast," Bohl said. "I really think our coaching staff did a great job composing a game plan and the players went out and executed it."
Swen has 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns through four games, while quarterback Andrew Peasley bounced back from a 5-of-20, 30-yard effort at Illinois to hit 57 of 83 attempts for 562 yards over the past three games.
The Cougars own a 45-30-3 lead in the series, including a 24-21 victory in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|148.0
|AVG PASS YDS
|283.0
|
|
|163.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|152.7
|
|
|311.5
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|435.7
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley
|A. Peasley
|62/103
|592
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen
|T. Swen
|62
|316
|4
|25
|
A. Peasley
|A. Peasley
|26
|145
|0
|37
|
D. McNeely
|D. McNeely
|27
|116
|0
|21
|
J. Braasch
|J. Braasch
|17
|55
|0
|11
|
D. James
|D. James
|7
|20
|0
|7
|
W. Pelissier
|W. Pelissier
|3
|20
|0
|18
|
R. Marquez
|R. Marquez
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Stewart
|C. Stewart
|1
|-12
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cobbs
|J. Cobbs
|18
|180
|1
|51
|
P. Christensen
|P. Christensen
|11
|106
|0
|29
|
W. Wieland
|W. Wieland
|9
|106
|0
|26
|
W. Pelissier
|W. Pelissier
|7
|93
|1
|48
|
D. James
|D. James
|4
|42
|0
|23
|
T. Welch
|T. Welch
|3
|19
|1
|14
|
J. Braasch
|J. Braasch
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
T. Swen
|T. Swen
|4
|14
|0
|6
|
A. Brown
|A. Brown
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
R. Marquez
|R. Marquez
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Stone
|C. Stone
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Suiaunoa
|S. Suiaunoa
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland
|J. Hoyland
|11/11
|0
|9/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|77/112
|827
|5
|1
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|1/1
|22
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brooks
|C. Brooks
|36
|194
|2
|52
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|24
|93
|1
|12
|
P. Nacua
|P. Nacua
|3
|76
|2
|75
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|23
|64
|0
|13
|
J. McChesney
|J. McChesney
|3
|33
|0
|28
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|3
|-3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Roberts
|C. Roberts
|15
|223
|1
|37
|
K. Hill
|K. Hill
|9
|123
|1
|21
|
K. Epps
|K. Epps
|12
|99
|1
|18
|
D. Holker
|D. Holker
|9
|86
|1
|19
|
B. Cosper
|B. Cosper
|8
|78
|0
|17
|
I. Rex
|I. Rex
|5
|62
|1
|28
|
L. Katoa
|L. Katoa
|4
|41
|0
|12
|
C. Brooks
|C. Brooks
|6
|38
|0
|18
|
J. Hall
|J. Hall
|2
|30
|1
|22
|
P. Nacua
|P. Nacua
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
T. Fall
|T. Fall
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Wake
|M. Wake
|5
|17
|0
|10
|
M. Davis
|M. Davis
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bywater
|B. Bywater
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Tooley
|M. Tooley
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd
|J. Oldroyd
|4/7
|0
|10/10
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
CSTCAR
GAST
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
0
050 O/U
+2.5
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
044.5 O/U
-20
Thu 8:30pm BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
0
054 O/U
-10
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
0
046.5 O/U
-24
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
0
045.5 O/U
+15.5
Fri 9:00pm CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
0
045.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
0
052.5 O/U
-30
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
0
060 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
0
055.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
0
063 O/U
-28
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
0
065.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
0
062 O/U
-45
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
0
064.5 O/U
-17
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
0
056 O/U
-35
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
0
064.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
TCU
SMU
0
070.5 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
0
070.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
0
057 O/U
+21.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
043.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
065.5 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
0
062 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
IND
CINCY
0
057 O/U
-16.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
0
053.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
ND
UNC
0
055.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
0
070 O/U
-12.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
0
061 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
045 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-42.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GATECH
UCF
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
0
065.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050 O/U
-3
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
049 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
051.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
048.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
061 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
060 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
052 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
064 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
047.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
067 O/U
-22.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
061.5 O/U
-20
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
045.5 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
049.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
058.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
057 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-12.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN