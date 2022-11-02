|
|
|MICH
|RUT
Fight fallout fresh, No. 5 Michigan shifts focus to Rutgers
Michigan debuted at No. 5 in this year's College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The Wolverines control their own destiny if they win out in November, including the traditional season finale with No. 2 Ohio State.
But all of that was secondary for the program this week in the wake of what Jim Harbaugh called an assault on two of his players following Michigan's game against Michigan State.
The team's focus remained on the wellbeing of defensive backs Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green, who were injured in the incident, ahead of its trip to Rutgers this Saturday at Piscataway, N.J.
Harbaugh said what transpired Saturday night in the Michigan Stadium tunnel was "egregious" and traumatic for the whole program.
"An apology will not get the job done in this instance," Harbaugh said Monday. "There should be serious consequences for the many individuals who are culpable."
Green retained an attorney, who said the graduate student suffered a concussion when a Spartans player hit him in the head with a helmet. McBurrows, who was already sidelined with an ACL injury, was the victim in a video posted online that showed several Michigan State players ganging up on him in the tunnel.
The ugly event overshadowed Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) snapping a two-game losing streak in the rivalry. Blake Corum ran for 177 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to build upon a Heisman Trophy campaign; he now ranks second in the country with 14 rushing touchdowns and fourth nationally with 1,078 yards.
Ahead of the Wolverines' first road game since Oct. 8, Harbaugh agreed it will be difficult to put the Michigan State incident behind them and focus on Rutgers.
"Yeah, it's been a challenge," Harbaugh said. "It's been traumatic, but we're getting (ready) right now. We'll face the challenge head-on and support our players in every way possible."
Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) is coming off a 31-0 drubbing at the hands of Minnesota, the Scarlet Knights' fourth loss in five games. Michigan has won seven straight games in the series after Rutgers beat the Wolverines in 2014, the year Rutgers joined the Big Ten.
But since coach Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers in 2020, the Scarlet Knights have played Michigan close. Michigan won 20-13 last season and 48-42 the year before.
"It's always been a challenging team to play," Harbaugh said. "They're a very physical team. Defense, offense, special teams very well-coached. Same thing you say about a Greg Schiano team every time you go to play them."
Rutgers was hindered by the surprise season-ending foot injury to true freshman running back Samuel Brown V. Brown had a career game in Rutgers' Oct. 22 win over Indiana, racking up 101 yards and a go-ahead touchdown. But he injured his foot in the fourth quarter of that game and will undergo surgery.
Without him against Minnesota, the Scarlet Knights managed just 48 rushing yards on 21 carries.
"We didn't do our best," Schiano said. "We missed some block combinations. We missed some reads in the run game. When you drop some of those RPOs, they are not quite as scary to the defense anymore. So it all goes together. ... It's never one thing or one person. But it certainly wasn't effective."
Schiano also said Rutgers will start Gavin Wimsatt at quarterback again over Noah Vedral and Evan Simon. Wimsatt, a former four-star recruit, has struggled in limited opportunities this season and completed 6 of 17 passes for 68 yards and an interception against Minnesota.
"I think he showed what he's capable of, and now we have to get consistent of doing that, but that's not just Gavin," Schiano said. "As I've talked to you guys before in building a program, there's a lot of steps. The last step is consistency because it's the hardest step. ... That's consistency and that's where we are working to get there."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|223.8
|AVG PASS YDS
|154.8
|
|
|246.0
|AVG RUSH YDS
|150.6
|
|
|469.8
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|305.4
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|126/169
|1464
|10
|2
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|14/25
|180
|1
|1
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|3/6
|70
|0
|0
|
A. Bowman
|A. Bowman
|6/7
|60
|1
|0
|
B. Mann
|B. Mann
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|1/1
|5
|0
|0
|
A. Maddox
|A. Maddox
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|179
|1078
|14
|61
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|53
|349
|4
|67
|
J. McCarthy
|J. McCarthy
|35
|197
|1
|21
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|29
|141
|1
|21
|
I. Gash
|I. Gash
|9
|77
|1
|38
|
A. Orji
|A. Orji
|6
|37
|2
|19
|
D. Hughes
|D. Hughes
|6
|35
|0
|16
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|3
|23
|1
|16
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|1
|21
|1
|21
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|5
|17
|0
|5
|
D. Warren
|D. Warren
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
H. Donohue
|H. Donohue
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|3
|6
|0
|2
|
C. McNamara
|C. McNamara
|4
|-30
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell
|R. Bell
|39
|482
|1
|49
|
L. Schoonmaker
|L. Schoonmaker
|28
|299
|2
|31
|
R. Wilson
|R. Wilson
|17
|250
|3
|61
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|16
|232
|3
|54
|
D. Edwards
|D. Edwards
|11
|127
|1
|33
|
M. Bredeson
|M. Bredeson
|4
|74
|0
|56
|
A. Anthony
|A. Anthony
|6
|73
|0
|29
|
A. Henning
|A. Henning
|6
|60
|0
|16
|
B. Corum
|B. Corum
|8
|37
|1
|9
|
E. All
|E. All
|3
|36
|0
|22
|
C. Loveland
|C. Loveland
|4
|33
|0
|16
|
L. Franklin
|L. Franklin
|1
|20
|1
|20
|
C. Stokes
|C. Stokes
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Hibner
|M. Hibner
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Morris
|T. Morris
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Neff
|H. Neff
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Clemons
|D. Clemons
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Dunlap
|T. Dunlap
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. O'Leary
|P. O'Leary
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Walker
|A. Walker
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody
|J. Moody
|18/21
|0
|35/35
|0
|
R. Andersen
|R. Andersen
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|
T. Doman
|T. Doman
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon
|E. Simon
|71/122
|740
|4
|6
|
N. Vedral
|N. Vedral
|21/46
|264
|1
|1
|
G. Wimsatt
|G. Wimsatt
|16/40
|185
|1
|3
|
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|2/2
|43
|1
|0
|
A. Cruickshank
|A. Cruickshank
|1/2
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown V
|S. Brown V
|86
|374
|3
|20
|
K. Monangai
|K. Monangai
|62
|212
|2
|14
|
A. Salaam
|A. Salaam
|39
|176
|2
|25
|
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|28
|134
|0
|29
|
G. Wimsatt
|G. Wimsatt
|17
|115
|0
|48
|
A. Cruickshank
|A. Cruickshank
|9
|93
|1
|42
|
N. Vedral
|N. Vedral
|17
|46
|1
|21
|
R. Rochelle
|R. Rochelle
|11
|41
|1
|11
|
C. Dremel
|C. Dremel
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. Long
|C. Long
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Young
|A. Young
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
P. Day
|P. Day
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Youngblood
|J. Youngblood
|2
|3
|0
|5
|
J. Kinsler
|J. Kinsler
|3
|0
|0
|4
|
E. Simon
|E. Simon
|20
|0
|0
|15
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan
|S. Ryan
|16
|269
|2
|34
|
A. Cruickshank
|A. Cruickshank
|27
|255
|2
|40
|
S. Jones
|S. Jones
|11
|184
|0
|43
|
J. Langan
|J. Langan
|20
|178
|1
|31
|
C. Long
|C. Long
|9
|123
|1
|41
|
J. Youngblood
|J. Youngblood
|6
|74
|0
|22
|
I. Washington
|I. Washington
|3
|59
|1
|43
|
A. Salaam
|A. Salaam
|7
|23
|0
|10
|
S. Brown V
|S. Brown V
|4
|17
|0
|9
|
V. Konopka
|V. Konopka
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Alaimo
|M. Alaimo
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
K. Monangai
|K. Monangai
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
T. Harris
|T. Harris
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
N. Montgomery
|N. Montgomery
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Braswell
|C. Braswell
|0-0
|0
|3
|
R. Longerbeam
|R. Longerbeam
|0-0
|0
|2
|
M. Melton
|M. Melton
|0-0
|0
|2
|
S. Loyal
|S. Loyal
|0-0
|0
|1
|
A. Young
|A. Young
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney
|J. McAtamney
|10/14
|0
|17/18
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UTEP
RICE
0
047 O/U
-4
Thu 7:00pm CBSSN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
+3
Thu 7:30pm ESPN
-
DUKE
BC
0
048 O/U
+10
Fri 7:00pm ESP2
-
UMASS
UCONN
0
040 O/U
-15.5
Fri 7:00pm CBSSN
-
23OREGST
WASH
0
054.5 O/U
-4.5
Fri 10:30pm ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
0
040.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:30am CBS
-
FLA
TXAM
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
IOWA
PURDUE
0
039.5 O/U
-4
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
MD
WISC
0
049.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
MINN
NEB
0
046 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
2OHIOST
NWEST
0
057.5 O/U
+38
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19TULANE
TULSA
0
057 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
7TCU
0
069 O/U
-8.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
UK
MIZZOU
0
040.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
17UNC
UVA
0
060.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
WKY
CHARLO
0
072 O/U
+16
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
GATECH
VATECH
0
040.5 O/U
-3
Sat 12:30pm
-
MRSHL
ODU
0
046.5 O/U
+3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
SFLA
TEMPLE
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
BAYLOR
OKLA
0
061.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
USM
0
048 O/U
-2
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
LATECH
0
063 O/U
+2.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
20CUSE
PITT
0
048 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
MICHST
16ILL
0
040.5 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
UTAHST
0
043.5 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
18OKLAST
KANSAS
0
064.5 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8OREG
COLO
0
063 O/U
+31.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
15PSU
IND
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
1TENN
3UGA
0
066.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
TXSA
UAB
0
052 O/U
PK
Sat 3:30pm
-
25UCF
MEMP
0
058.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WASHST
STNFRD
0
049.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm PACN
-
WVU
IOWAST
0
050 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
FIU
NTEXAS
0
062 O/U
-21
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
ARK
0
061 O/U
-14
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
044.5 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
SALA
GAS
0
061.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
UL
0
043 O/U
+4
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
TXSTSM
LAMON
0
052 O/U
-1.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP3
-
6BAMA
10LSU
0
056.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BYU
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-8
Sat 7:00pm FS2
-
HOU
SMU
0
066.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
24TEXAS
13KSTATE
0
054.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
UNLV
SDGST
0
047 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARIZ
14UTAH
0
068 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm PACN
-
AUBURN
MISSST
0
051.5 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESP2
-
4CLEM
ND
0
044 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
FSU
MIAMI
0
053 O/U
+7.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
JMAD
LVILLE
0
052.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
5MICH
RUT
0
045 O/U
+26
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
SC
VANDY
0
048.5 O/U
+7
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
21WAKE
22NCST
0
054 O/U
+4
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
CAL
9USC
0
060.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
COLOST
SJST
0
045 O/U
-24
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
HAWAII
FRESNO
0
063.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 10:30pm FS2
-
12UCLA
ARIZST
0
066 O/U
+11
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
BALLST
KENTST
27
20
Final ESPU
-
BUFF
OHIO
24
45
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
NILL
35
22
Final ESPU
-
WMICH
BGREEN
9
13
Final ESP2