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🏀 Five things to know Friday

👀 Do not miss this: WNBA season preview

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We nearly lost the 2026 WNBA season, but a new CBA is in place, and it's time for tip-off. Our team of experts has a comprehensive preview of what fans can expect this summer, starting with Jack Maloney's WNBA Player Rankings and the season-opening rosters for all 15 teams.

A'ja Wilson still reigns supreme after winning her fourth MVP, her third championship and her second WNBA Finals MVP. During her rookie campaign, Fever superstar Caitlin Clark looked capable of unseating Wilson one day, but her sophomore season went off the rails. Clark is still in the top five, but she has something to prove this year.

Maloney: "Last season was a disaster for Clark, who was limited to 13 games due to numerous lower-body injuries, and really struggled when she was on the floor. None of those ailments should have long-term impacts, though, and she's fully healthy coming into the season, which she proved in March when she was named MVP of the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Puerto Rico with Team USA. Clark was a top-five player in the league as a rookie thanks to her elite playmaking and long-range shooting, and now that she has her legs back under her, she should return to that level this season."

This weekend will also be the first time we see Angel Reese in a Dream uniform after the Sky dealt her to Atlanta. One of Lindsay Gibbs' biggest questions entering the 2026 season is how much of an impact Reese will have on her new squad.

Of course, there cannot be a season preview without standings and championship predictions. Two of our experts have the Aces going back-to-back (again), and I'm generous enough to give you a peek at how Isabel Gonzalez thinks the bottom of the league will shake out.

11. Mystics

12. Valkyries

13. Tempo

14. Sun

15. Fire

⛹️‍♂️ Projecting the 76-team NCAA Tournament

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Ready or not, NCAA Tournament expansion has arrived. The Division I men's and women's basketball committees voted on Thursday to expand the field from 68 to 76 teams.

This change will take effect next season, which means our team of experts immediately got to work projecting what the first 76-team field could look like. While you might expect mid-major teams to benefit from the extra tournament spots, that wasn't the case at all. The five high-major conferences were the real beneficiaries, as our own David Cobb explains.

Cobb: "College basketball's five high-major leagues snapped up all eight of the additional at-large bids in our first Bracketology run with the 76-team format. In fact, outside of those five leagues, there was just one more multi-bid league. That was the Atlantic 10 with two. However, our simulation did not account for the inevitable appearance of bid thieves."

Here's a breakdown of the six multi-bid leagues in our projection:

Big Ten -- 12

-- 12 SEC -- 11

-- 11 Big 12 -- 10

-- 10 ACC -- 8

-- 8 Big East --7

--7 A-10 -- 2

Speaking of tournaments, one early-season tournament is making waves with a stacked field. The Players Era Tournament has expanded to 24 high-profile teams with two brackets and millions in prize money.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching this weekend

⛳ Watch the Truist Championship all weekend. Here's how to watch.

Friday

🏀 Knicks at 76ers, Game 3, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Canadiens at Sabres, Game 2, 7 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Twins at Guardians, 7:15 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Sun at Liberty, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

⚽ Courage at Pride, 8 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Spurs at Timberwolves, Game 3, 9:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏒 Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 3, 9:30 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Cardinals at Padres, 9:45 p.m. on Apple TV

🏀 Valkyries at Storm, 10 p.m. on Ion

Saturday

⚽ AFC Bournemouth at Fulham, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Brentford at Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Wings at Fever, 1 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Pistons at Cavaliers, Game 3, 3 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Mercury at Aces, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

⚾ Astros at Reds, 4:10 p.m. on FS1

🏒 Hurricanes at Flyers, Game 4, 6 p.m. on TNT

🤼 WWE Backlash, 7 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Mets at Diamondbacks, 7:15 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Thunder at Lakers, Game 3, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

👊 UFC 328: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland, 9 p.m. on Paramount+

🏒 Avalanche at Wild, Game 3, 9 p.m. on TNT

⚽ D.C. United at Nashville SC, 9:15 p.m. on FS1

Sunday

⚽ Newcastle at Nottingham Forest, 9 a.m. on USA Network

⚾ Nationals at Marlins, 12:10 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ Stars FC at Current, 12:25 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Knicks at 76ers, Game 4, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏀 Aces at Sparks, 6 p.m. on USA Network

🏒 Sabres at Canadiens, Game 3, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Tigers at Royals, 7:20 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Spurs at Timberwolves, Game 4, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Golden Knights at Ducks, Game 4, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN