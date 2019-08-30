Drive Chart
  Aug 30, 2019

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) For all the expectations that the 11th-ranked Oregon Ducks have for this season, there will first be a flashback to their championship near-misses of the past when they open against No. 16 Auburn.

When the Ducks last played in the home stadium of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys five seasons ago with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota, they lost to Ohio State in the first championship game of the four-team College Football Playoff era.

Oregon also played a season opener at the North Texas stadium in 2011, the middle of three consecutive 12-win seasons under coach Chip Kelly. That loss to LSU came only about eight months after they were again on the verge of a national title, and lost in the BCS Championship Game to Auburn.

Gus Malzahn, going into his seventh season as head coach of the Tigers, was their offensive coordinator for that 2010 championship.

''Sometimes in the offseason, you reflect back on certain things. But that was a while ago, and of course, those are great memories,'' Malzahn said. ''But they're different now, and we're a little different now.''

The Ducks are the highest-ranked Pac-12 team and the North Division favorite. They go into Saturday night's game, the opener of coach Mario Cristobal's second season, with a three-game winning streak after a 9-4 season.

Malzahn is feeling some heat at Auburn after going 8-5 last year, another disappointing record for the Tigers, who in his first season as head coach in 2013 played in the last BCS title game (a 34-31 loss to Florida State). Five SEC teams are currently ranked higher than Auburn.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, a potential first-round NFL draft pick, opted to stay at Oregon for his senior season. That was just another reason Cristobal, his third coach with the Ducks, is confident that this team can meet expectations.

''Culture and the work invested. I think there's no hocus pocus to it. We feel that we've gone to a system, we've gone to a blueprint that's demanding but at the same time not demeaning,'' Cristobal said. ''It's very encouraging, develops guys at a very high level and you see that. ... I think with that you build trust, you build confidence and therefore you execute better.''

Some things to know about another SEC vs. Pac-12 season opener:

BO KNOWS AUBURN

Auburn is going with a true freshman starting quarterback whose name is familiar to the program. Bo Nix had a record-setting prep career that included Class 6A state titles in Alabama the past two seasons while playing for his father Patrick Nix, a Tigers quarterback from 1992-95. Bo Nix is set to become the first Auburn freshman to start an opener at quarterback since Travis Tidwell in 1946. The January enrollee beat out Joey Gatewood for the starting job after coming in rated the nation's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings.

VETERAN O-LINES

Auburn has five fifth-year starters on the offensive line. Oregon has five seniors, and its OL has an FBS-best 153 combined starts. Ducks guard Shane Lemieux was a first-team AP preseason All-American and tackle Calvin Throckmorton was selected to the second team. Oregon also has sophomore left tackle Penei Sewell, who didn't commit a penalty in over 450 snaps as a freshman. Right guard Dallas Warmack is a graduate transfer from Alabama, where he was recruited by Cristobal, who was Nick Saban's assistant head coach, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator from 2013-16.

FIND OUT FAST

Auburn is playing a Pac-12 team in the opener for the second year in a row, after beating Washington 21-16 in Atlanta last year.

''When you're playing one of the best teams in the country, you get the advantage of seeing exactly where you're at,'' Malzahn said. ''Because there are some teams that play teams that are lesser, and they don't really know exactly where they're at, maybe until later in the season.''

EXTRA POINTS

Oregon hasn't opened with a win over a ranked team since beating Wisconsin in 2001. The Ducks have won seven straight openers, though. ... Auburn is 6-0 against Pac-12 teams in neutral-site games. ... Ducks RB CJ Verdell was the only Power Five player last season with 1,000 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving. ... This is the 11th year in a row with a season-opening Top 25 matchup at AT&T Stadium. This is Auburn's first time in that game, and Oregon's second.

AP Sports Writer John Zenor in Auburn, Alabama, and Anne M. Peterson in Oregon, contributed to this report.

OREG
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:04 POS
+1 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 25
4:41
7-C.Verdell to OREG 26 for 1 yard (23-R.McCreary).
4:45
26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUBURN 35 to OREG End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
1 Pass
1 Rush
-4 YDS
1:37 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 7 OREG 7
4:54
26-A.Carlson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
No Gain
3RD & 7 OREG 7
5:36
10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 42-J.Wilson.
-3 YD
2ND & 4 OREG 4
6:15
10-B.Nix to OREG 6 FUMBLES. 10-B.Nix to OREG 7 for no gain.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 OREG 3
6:31
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to OREG 4 for -1 yard (50-P.Aumavae).
AUBURN
0 Pass
1 Rush
-5 YDS
0:00 POS
-5 YD
1ST & 9 OREG 9
6:49
10-J.Herbert to AUBURN 14 FUMBLES. 1-B.Bryant to OREG 3 for 83 yards (80-B.Addison).
AUBURN
1 Pass
7 Rush
33 YDS
2:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 AUBURN 41
6:54
90-A.Siposs punts 49 yards from AUBURN 41. 8-J.Holland to AUBURN 9 for 81 yards (24-D.Thomas).
No Gain
3RD & 7 AUBURN 41
7:16
10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Penalty
3RD & 2 AUBURN 46
7:56
Penalty on AUBURN 77-M.Harrell False start 5 yards enforced at AUBURN 46. No Play.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:54
26-A.Carlson 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
-4
yds
01:37
pos
14
6
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:11
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 2:20
10-J.Herbert complete to 18-S.Webb. 18-S.Webb runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:02
pos
13
3
Field Goal 3:28
26-A.Carlson 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
58
yds
01:16
pos
7
3
Point After TD 10:13
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:17
7-C.Verdell runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
76
yds
04:43
pos
6
0
1st Downs 9 7
Rushing 5 4
Passing 4 3
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 2-6
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 193 159
Total Plays 30 27
Avg Gain 6.4 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 84 65
Rush Attempts 17 15
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 4.3
Net Yards Passing 109 94
Comp. - Att. 9-13 5-12
Yards Per Pass 8.4 7.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 1-5 4-35
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-52.0 2-47.5
Return Yards 136 23
Punts - Returns 2-110 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-24 1-20
Int. - Returns 1-2 0-0
Kicking 2/3 2/2
Extra Points 2/2 0/0
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
11 Oregon 0-0 140--14
16 Auburn 0-0 33--6
AUBURN -3.5, O/U 55
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
 109 PASS YDS 94
84 RUSH YDS 65
193 TOTAL YDS 159
Oregon
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 109 1 0 165.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 109 1 0 165.0
J. Herbert 9/13 109 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 66 1
C. Verdell 10 66 1 37
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
Tr. Dye 4 18 0 13
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Habibi-Likio 1 2 0 2
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
J. Herbert 2 -2 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 55 0
J. Johnson III 3 55 0 47
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
J. Redd 4 28 0 11
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 1
S. Webb 1 20 1 20
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
B. Addison 1 6 0 6
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Verdell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 5-0 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 2-0 0.0 1
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
B. Breeze 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Breeze 2-0 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Aumavae 1-0 0.0 0
D. Mathis 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 1-0 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 1-1 0.0 0
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Young 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/1 2/2
C. Lewis 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 52.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 52.0 0
B. Maimone 1 52.0 0 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
Tr. Dye 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 55.0 81 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 55.0 81 0
J. Holland 2 55.0 81 0
Auburn
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 94 0 1 90.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 94 0 1 90.8
B. Nix 5/12 94 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 32 0
J. Whitlow 9 32 0 8
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
B. Nix 2 25 0 19
M. Hill 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Hill 1 7 0 7
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Shivers 2 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
W. Hastings 1 38 0 38
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 0
H. Joiner 1 28 0 28
S. Cannella 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 21 0
S. Cannella 1 21 0 21
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
E. Stove 2 7 0 8
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Whitlow 0 0 0 0
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Williams 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Dinson 4-0 0.0 0
O. Pappoe 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
O. Pappoe 3-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 2-0 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Britt 2-2 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 1-0 0.0 0
D. Brown 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 1-0 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Coe 1-0 0.0 0
B. Bryant 1 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Bryant 1-0 0.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-1 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. McCreary 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wooten 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
A. Carlson 2/2 40 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 47.5 0
A. Siposs 2 47.5 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
N. Igbinoghene 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
C. Tutt 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OREG 26 4:43 12 74 TD
8:48 AUBURN 44 3:59 9 42 FG Miss
3:22 OREG 25 1:02 3 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:37 OREG 12 2:54 6 16 Punt
6:49 AUBURN 9 0:00 1 -5 Fumble
4:45 OREG 25 0:04 1 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:13 AUBURN 25 1:20 4 2 Punt
4:44 AUBURN 20 1:16 5 58 FG
2:11 AUBURN 20 1:38 11 -8 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:28 AUBURN 13 2:34 6 28 Punt
6:31 OREG 3 1:37 3 -4 FG
