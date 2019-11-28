Drive Chart
Virginia Tech-Virginia Preview

  • Nov 28, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Virginia is hoping the third time is the charm they face No. 23 Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers (8-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have twice previously played the Hokies with the ACC's Coastal Division title on the line, and neither went well. They lost 33-21 in 2007 and 38-0 in 2011, with both games at Scott Stadium. Virginia will be home again on Friday with the Coastal Division title on the line.

After a slow start to the season, the Hokies (8-3, 5-2) are the ACC's hottest team besides No. 3 Clemson, having won six of seven. The change started when they switched to Hendon Hooker at quarterback - he's 6-0 as the starter - and includes back-to-back shutouts against bowl-bound Wake Forest (45-0) and Pittsburgh (28-0) in the past two weeks.

The Hokies have also won the last 15 in the series, including a heartbreaker for the Cavaliers a year ago in Blacksburg, so their surge this season is attention-getting.

''I think Virginia Tech's brand has become stronger this year as they played, and their identity has become clearer of how their offense, defense and special teams fit together,'' said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, who has identified beating Virginia Tech as a top priority since his arrival four years ago. ''I think their defense is gaining momentum, doing a nice job over the last three weeks especially. Again, clarity on who they are, how they're going to play.''

The Cavaliers' loss last season came after they settled for a field goal to go ahead 31-25 with 2:41 to play. The Hokies' Hezekiah Grimsley recovered a fumble in the end zone to tie the game with 1:51 to play. The Cavaliers limited Virginia Tech to a field goal in overtime, but were unable to score themselves in the Hokies' 34-31 victory.

While he'd like to keep Virginia Tech's winning streak going, Hokies coach Justin Fuente knows the competitiveness in the series is a positive.

''I do think it's good that there is a lot at stake no matter what,'' Fuente said. ''We understand that, but it's good for the commonwealth that the teams are fairly successful. The thing about competition and rivalries and all that sort of stuff is when you are in it, it still comes down to execution.''

Some other things to watch when Virginia Tech and Virginia meet Friday for the Commonwealth Cup:

SIGNAL CALLERS

Quarterback play is critical in every game, but it's magnified in this one. Hooker is not only unbeaten as a starter, but he's thrown for 10 touchdowns without an interception. Virginia's Bryce Perkins leads the ACC with 3,161 yards of total offense, but also was charged with the fumble that ended last year's game in overtime.

SACK EXCHANGE

Both defenses rank among the nation's top 20 in sacks per game. Virginia is tied for eighth with 3.36 per game, and the Hokies are 12th with 3.18 per game. While Perkins is more dangerous when he tucks the ball to run, Hooker has also had success running and similar success would free things up for their other offensive weapons.

EMOTIONS

It will be senior day for Virginia with all fourth- and fifth-year player introduced along with their families before the game. It also will be the last matchup with Virginia for Hokies longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who is retiring at season's end. Virginia Tech has a 21-3 record against Virginia with Foster as coordinator.

FANDOM

The crowd for these matchups at Scott Stadium has often featured a sizable Virginia Tech contingent decked out in maroon. Virginia's attendance and fan involvement have improved greatly this season, so even the players and coaches are likely to take note is they are greeted by a sea of maroon before kickoff.

FACTS AND STATS

Retiring Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster's defense has registered 36 shutouts in his 33 years at Virginia Tech. ... Virginia Tech is averaging 197 rushing yards and has 14 rushing touchdowns during its five-game ACC winning streak. ... The Hokies have outscored Virginia 436-180 during their streak. ... Virginia's Joe Reed needs 11 kickoff return yards to reach 3,000 for his career. ... Virginia has never won the Coastal Division and, with a win, would give each of the seven teams in the division one title in the last seven years.

---

This story has been corrected to show that the Cavaliers lost to the Hokies 38-0 in 2011, not 2001.

---

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

VATECH Hokies

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 8 - VATECH 27
(1:59 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(2:32 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner to VT 27 for 2 yards (4-J.Mack).

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:32 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.
PAT Good
(2:32 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
+67 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 33
(2:43 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
No Gain
2 & 2 - UVA 33
(2:50 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(3:26 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 13-T.Jana. 13-T.Jana to UVA 33 for 8 yards (22-C.Conner).
Kickoff
(3:26 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.

VATECH Hokies
- FG (8 plays, 53 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - VATECH 3
(3:29 - 1st) 93-B.Johnson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - VATECH 5
(4:06 - 1st) 11-T.Turner pushed ob at UVA 3 for 2 yards (1-N.Grant).
+3 YD
2 & 8 - VATECH 8
(4:53 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to UVA 5 for 3 yards (14-N.Taylor).
-1 YD
1 & 7 - VATECH 7
(5:39 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to UVA 8 for -1 yard (58-E.Hanback).
Penalty
1 & 10 - VATECH 15
(5:44 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker incomplete. Intended for 14-D.Hazelton. Penalty on UVA 1-N.Grant Holding 8 yards enforced at UVA 15. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - VATECH 18
(6:26 - 1st) 25-D.Keene to UVA 15 for 3 yards (33-Z.Zandier).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 27
(7:00 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton pushed ob at UVA 18 for 9 yards (1-N.Grant).
+23 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 50
(7:30 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton to UVA 27 for 23 yards (29-J.Blount).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 44
(8:05 - 1st) 33-D.McClease to VT 50 for 6 yards (14-N.Taylor).

UVA Cavaliers
- Interception (5 plays, 5 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 2 - UVA 47
(8:19 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 22-C.Conner at VT 43. 22-C.Conner to UVA 41 for 16 yards (72-R.Swoboda69-C.Glaser). Team penalty on VT Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at UVA 41.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 43
(9:02 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 2-J.Reed. 2-J.Reed to UVA 47 for 4 yards (17-D.Deablo).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39
(9:39 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins complete to 44-T.Cowley. 44-T.Cowley to UVA 43 for 4 yards (22-C.Conner).
Penalty
2 & 10 - UVA 24
(9:44 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 80-B.Kemp. Penalty on VT 28-J.Waller Pass interference 15 yards enforced at UVA 24. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 24
(10:19 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to UVA 24 for no gain (23-R.Ashby).

VATECH Hokies
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - VATECH 32
(10:29 - 1st) 91-O.Bradburn punts 53 yards from VT 32. 80-B.Kemp to UVA 24 for 9 yards (97-O.Shadley).
No Gain
3 & 3 - VATECH 32
(11:02 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 32 for no gain (58-E.Hanback).
+14 YD
2 & 17 - VATECH 18
(11:39 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker to VT 32 for 14 yards (91-M.Alonso23-H.Smith).
Sack
1 & 10 - VATECH 25
(12:14 - 1st) 2-H.Hooker sacked at VT 18 for -7 yards (14-N.Taylor).
Kickoff
(12:14 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to VT End Zone. touchback.

UVA Cavaliers
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Missed PAT
(12:14 - 1st) 26-B.Delaney extra point is no good.
+39 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 39
(12:25 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44
(12:59 - 1st) 21-W.Taulapapa to VT 39 for 5 yards (4-D.Hollifield).
+16 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 40
(13:33 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to VT 44 for 16 yards (28-J.Waller).
No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 40
(13:38 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 13-T.Jana.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 40
(13:43 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 21-W.Taulapapa.
+19 YD
3 & 14 - UVA 21
(14:19 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 40 for 19 yards (17-D.Deablo).
-4 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25
(14:57 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins to UVA 21 for -4 yards (5-J.Hewitt36-D.Crawford).
No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25
(15:00 - 1st) 3-B.Perkins incomplete. Intended for 8-H.Dubois.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 96-P.Romo kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to UVA End Zone. touchback.
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:32
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 2:43
3-B.Perkins runs 67 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
00:54
pos
3
12
Field Goal 3:29
93-B.Johnson 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
45
yds
04:36
pos
3
6
Missed Point After Touchdown 12:14
26-B.Delaney extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
0
6
Touchdown 12:25
3-B.Perkins runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:46
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 5
Rushing 1 4
Passing 1 0
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 0-2 3-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 47 158
Total Plays 12 15
Avg Gain 3.9 10.5
Net Yards Rushing 20 142
Rush Attempts 8 7
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 20.3
Net Yards Passing 27 16
Comp. - Att. 3-4 3-8
Yards Per Pass 6.8 2.0
Penalties - Yards 2-30 1-8
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-53.0 1-9.0
Return Yards 16 9
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-16 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Virginia Tech 8-3 3---3
Virginia 8-3 13---13
David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium Charlottesville, Virginia
 27 PASS YDS 16
20 RUSH YDS 142
47 TOTAL YDS 158
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 34 0 0 146.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 34 0 0 146.4
H. Hooker 3/4 34 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
H. Hooker 4 10 0 14
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
D. McClease 2 5 0 6
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Keene 1 3 0 3
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Turner 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Hazelton 2 32 0 23
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Turner 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conner 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Conner 2-0 0.0 1
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hewitt 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hewitt 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ashby 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Ashby 1-0 0.0 0
J. Waller 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Waller 1-0 0.0 0
D. Crawford 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Crawford 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
B. Johnson 1/1 21 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 53.0 0
O. Bradburn 1 53.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 16 0 1 29.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 16 0 1 29.3
B. Perkins 3/8 16 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 137 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 137 2
B. Perkins 5 137 2 67
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
W. Taulapapa 2 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Jana 1 8 0 8
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Reed 1 4 0 4
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
T. Cowley 1 4 0 4
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Dubois 0 0 0 0
W. Taulapapa 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Taulapapa 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Taylor 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
N. Taylor 3-0 1.0 0
N. Grant 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Grant 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Hanback 2-0 0.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Alonso 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mack 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mack 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 1-0 0.0 0
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Blount 1-0 0.0 0
H. Smith 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/2
B. Delaney 0/0 0 1/2 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Kemp IV 80 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
B. Kemp IV 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 VATECH 25 1:45 3 7 Punt
8:05 VATECH 44 4:36 8 53 FG
2:32 VATECH 25 0:33 2 2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UVA 25 2:46 8 75 TD
10:19 UVA 24 2:00 5 5 INT
3:26 UVA 25 0:54 3 75 TD
