In search of rebound, No. 24 Texas A&M meets No. 13 Miami
The heat will be on Saturday night when No. 13 Miami visits No. 24 Texas A&M at College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M (1-1) is coming off a humbling home loss to a mid-major squad, falling 17-14 to Appalachian State last weekend.
That loss sent the Aggies tumbling from their previous ranking of No. 6 in the nation. It also left coach Jimbo Fisher contemplating a switch at quarterback after Haynes King led the offense to just seven points in the loss, not counting a special-teams touchdown.
LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman are the options if Fisher is intent on making a change. Center Bryce Foster is expected to return Saturday.
Miami (2-0) moved up two spots in this week's AP poll following a 30-7 home win over Southern Miss. The Hurricanes trailed 7-3 in the second quarter and led just 10-7 at halftime before running away with the victory.
The trip to College Station will be the first major test of the new coaching staff, led by Mario Cristobal.
"We want to play more polished and precise football," Cristobal said.
When Fisher was at Florida State from 2010-17, his Seminoles played polished football against Miami, going 7-1 in head-to-head meetings.
Now, though, Fisher has some issues to address after Appalachian State dominated time of possession against Texas A&M, holding the ball for nearly 42 minutes to 18:31 for Miami.
The Aggies also lost the turnover battle 2-0, the first-down fight 22-9, and the total-yards contest 315-186.
If there's a true strength for the Aggies, it's kick returner Devon Achane, who scored last week on a 95-yard race downfield. Achane also ran one back 96 yards for a touchdown last year against Alabama, giving Miami a keen area of focus on special teams.
Asked about the Hurricanes, Fisher emphasized the challenge.
"They're a great team," he said. "Their quarterback (Tyler Van Dyke) is dynamic."
Van Dyke, projected as a first-round NFL draft pick next year, is coming off a shaky first half against Southern Miss. He rallied in the second half and finished the game 21 of 30 for 255 yards, one touchdown and his first interception of the year.
"I missed throws that I never usually miss," Van Dyke said. "I make those throws in practice all the time. My mechanics sometimes get a little bit too low."
Van Dyke also was sacked four times, which he attributed to some issues on the offensive line labeled blocking "miscommunication."
Miami running back Henry Parrish Jr. enters off two consecutive games of at least 100 yards. The Aggies are familiar with Parrish from his days at Ole Miss.
Miami's top receiver is Xavier Restrepo, who operates out of the slot. He leads the team in catches (11) and receiving yards (172) and has averaged 15.6 per catch.
The Hurricanes also got back left tackle Zion Nelson and running back Jaylan Knighton from injury last week. Both were on play counts but could be full-go this week. Nelson is a possible high-round NFL talent, and Knighton led Miami in rushing yards (561) and total touchdowns (11) last year.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|13
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|6
|6
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|250
|210
|Total Plays
|51
|38
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|97
|Rush Attempts
|29
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|117
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|10-22
|8-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.3
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-27
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-49.0
|3-46.3
|Return Yards
|-3
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|2-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|117
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|210
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|10/22
|117
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|12
|66
|0
|13
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|13
|58
|0
|20
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|4
|9
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Arroyo 80 TE
|E. Arroyo
|2
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|6
|3
|29
|0
|12
|
J. George 15 WR
|J. George
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|2
|2
|19
|0
|17
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harvey 12 DL
|J. Harvey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 4 LB
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson Jr. 6 DL
|D. Jackson Jr.
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
M. Agude 45 DL
|M. Agude
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|2/4
|28
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|2
|49.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Stevenson 2 CB
|T. Stevenson
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|8/17
|113
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|11
|76
|0
|22
|
A. Daniels 4 RB
|A. Daniels
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|5
|8
|0
|11
|
L. Johnson Jr. 34 RB
|L. Johnson Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|6
|3
|53
|0
|25
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|6
|4
|42
|1
|25
|
D. Green 18 TE
|D. Green
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Price 3 WR
|D. Price
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lane 2 WR
|C. Lane
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bond 47 K
|R. Bond
|1/1
|26
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Constantinou 95 P
|N. Constantinou
|3
|46.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Achane 6 RB
|D. Achane
|2
|27.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|6.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 3rd) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. Touchback.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAMI 12(4:10 - 3rd) A.Borregales 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MIAMI 6(4:48 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MIAMI 8(5:34 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke rushed to TXAM 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 6.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 10(6:04 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 8.
|+24 YD
3 & 8 - MIAMI 34(6:37 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 34. Catch made by J.George at TXAM 34. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 36(7:19 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 36(8:04 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 36. Catch made by R.Brinson at TXAM 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(8:41 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 47. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 36.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MIAMI 42(8:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXAM-T.Lee Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 37(9:16 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(9:24 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(9:55 - 3rd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(10:29 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke rushed to MFL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 3rd) R.Bond extra point is good.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 25(10:40 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by D.Achane at MFL 25. Gain of 25 yards. D.Achane for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 25(11:17 - 3rd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 35(11:55 - 3rd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 35. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40. PENALTY on MFL-T.Couch Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 24(12:27 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIAMI 37(12:38 - 3rd) L.Hedley punts 48 yards to TXAM 15 Center-MFL. A.Smith returned punt from the TXAM 15. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 24.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAMI 37(12:44 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 36(13:28 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to MFL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:07 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 25(14:34 - 3rd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(15:00 - 3rd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 8 - TXAM 49(0:43 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 44 for -5 yards (J.Harvey)
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXAM 47(0:48 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 47(0:53 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - TXAM 35(1:15 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 35. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 35. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TXAM 32(1:49 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by D.Achane at TXAM 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(2:22 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXAM 29(2:55 - 2nd) L.Johnson rushed to TXAM 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 25(3:29 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(4:07 - 2nd) A.Daniels rushed to TXAM 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - MIAMI 33(4:19 - 2nd) L.Hedley punts 50 yards to TXAM 17 Center-MFL. A.Smith returned punt from the TXAM 17. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 20.
|+4 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 29(5:03 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke scrambles to MFL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 33.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MIAMI 29(5:13 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.George.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(5:42 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 19(6:15 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 15(6:43 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 8(7:19 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - TXAM 42(7:28 - 2nd) N.Constantinou punts 34 yards to MFL 8 Center-TXAM. Downed by C.Choate.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TXAM 42(7:34 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TXAM 42(7:40 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 40(8:22 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 42.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 43(8:55 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to MFL 40 for 17 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - TXAM 30(9:38 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(10:13 - 2nd) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - TXAM 19(10:47 - 2nd) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 19. Catch made by A.Smith at TXAM 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXAM 19(10:53 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for A.Smith.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 20(11:26 - 2nd) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 19 for -1 yards (M.Agude; D.Jackson)
|Result
|Play
4 & 16 - MIAMI 25(11:29 - 2nd) A.Borregales 36 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-MFL Holder-MFL. A.Regis blocked the kick. TXAM recovered the blocked kick.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - MIAMI 18(11:37 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|-1 YD
2 & 15 - MIAMI 17(12:20 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MIAMI 17(12:25 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.Knighton.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(12:32 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on MFL-Z.Nelson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(13:03 - 2nd) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 41. Catch made by E.Arroyo at TXAM 41. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 45(13:50 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(14:18 - 2nd) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(14:35 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - MIAMI 32(15:00 - 2nd) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 24(0:04 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 32.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MIAMI 9(0:04 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on TXAM-D.Richardson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIAMI 9(0:14 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding. PENALTY on MFL-J.Oluwaseun Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 9(0:17 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 34(0:26 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 57 yards to MFL 9 Center-TXAM. Downed by E.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 34(0:32 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXAM 34(0:37 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 31(1:11 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to TXAM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - MIAMI 39(1:16 - 1st) A.Borregales 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAMI 31(1:21 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(1:27 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 32. Catch made by B.Smith at TXAM 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(1:30 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for J.George.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 47(1:49 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to TXAM 47. Catch made by K.Smith at TXAM 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 32. PENALTY on TXAM-TXAM Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 47(2:23 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 41(2:40 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 41. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(3:02 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 26. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. H.Parrish rushed to MFL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 26. PENALTY on TXAM-B.George Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) R.Bond extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXAM 1(3:40 - 1st) L.Johnson rushed to MFL End Zone for 1 yards. L.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - TXAM 25(4:20 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 3 for 22 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 3. PENALTY on MFL-J.Williams Offensive Facemask 2 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(4:44 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - TXAM 21(4:44 - 1st) N.Constantinou punts 48 yards to MFL 31 Center-TXAM. T.Stevenson returned punt from the MFL 31. T.Stevenson FUMBLES forced by D.Richardson. Fumble RECOVERED by TXAM-C.Russell at MFL 28. Tackled by MFL at MFL 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXAM 21(5:02 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Price.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - TXAM 13(5:46 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TXAM 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXAM 18(6:29 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson sacked at TXAM 13 for -5 yards (K.Smith; D.Jackson)
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - MIAMI 18(6:38 - 1st) A.Borregales 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - MIAMI 21(7:14 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 10 for 11 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 10.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MIAMI 21(7:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MIAMI 16(7:47 - 1st) PENALTY on MFL-J.Oluwaseun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 16(8:15 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 16.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 21(8:50 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 30(9:22 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to TXAM 21 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 30(9:26 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for E.Arroyo.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 50(9:57 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to TXAM 30 for 20 yards. Tackled by TXAM at TXAM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 50(10:03 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIAMI 35(10:11 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for K.Smith. PENALTY on TXAM-J.Jones Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MIAMI 34(10:38 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MIAMI 27(11:05 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by M.Redding at MFL 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 25(11:32 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 25. Catch made by W.Mallory at MFL 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXAM at MFL 27.
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 1st) R.Bond kicks 65 yards from TXAM 35 to the MFL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXAM 16(11:36 - 1st) R.Bond 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXAM Holder-TXAM.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXAM 9(11:40 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for C.Lane.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXAM 9(11:45 - 1st) M.Johnson steps back to pass. M.Johnson pass incomplete intended for D.Achane.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 12(12:20 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 9.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 28(13:15 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to MFL 28. Catch made by A.Smith at MFL 28. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 12.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - TXAM 41(13:47 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 46(14:15 - 1st) D.Achane rushed to MFL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 41.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - TXAM 36(14:51 - 1st) M.Johnson pass complete to TXAM 36. Catch made by D.Green at TXAM 36. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the TXAM End Zone. D.Achane returns the kickoff. Tackled by MFL at TXAM 36.
