UCLA feeling fresh with South Alabama ahead
UCLA aims to complete a perfect nonconference portion of its schedule when it hosts South Alabama in a Saturday matinee at Pasadena, Calif.
The Bruins (2-0) faced little resistance in its first two outings, routing Bowling Green 45-17 in Week 1 and getting the best of Alabama State last week 45-7.
UCLA coach Chip Kelly used the two blowouts to rotate multiple players into the lineup, a strategy reflected in six different players accounting for the Bruins' eight rushing touchdowns through the first two games.
Kelly said during his weekly media availability that the opening weeks have helped UCLA improve in various position groups in preparation for the Pac-12 Conference season.
"The (offensive) line is getting better as a group, playing together," Kelly said. "The left side's new with (Garrett) DiGiorgio and Raiqwon (O'Neal) out there. Those guys are starting to get a little bit more familiar with each other."
The line has paved the way for UCLA to average 241 yards on 5.8 per carry rushing. The Bruins can expect resistance from a South Alabama defense that ranks in the top 20 nationally against the run early into the season.
The Jaguars (2-0) followed a 48-7 dismantling of Nicholls State in Week with a 38-24 win on the road last week at Central Michigan. South Alabama held the Chippewas to 81 yards rushing and limited Nicholls State to 59.
UCLA presents a much different challenge with dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has carried for 87 yards on just seven attempts with two touchdowns. Powerhouse running back Zach Charbonnet has 111 yards on 21 rushes.
Thompson-Robinson was used sparingly against Alabama State, while Charbonnet wasn't used at all as the Bruins elected not to lean on their stars against an overmatched opponent.
"Zach Charbonnet, their running back, has tremendously improved from where he was when he was at Michigan," South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said. "We went against him my last year at Indiana and watching him from that point to where he is now, I feel he's done a tremendous job. Hats off to Chip Kelly and his staff for maximizing him."
The Jaguars look to become the next Sun Belt Conference team to score an upset over a Power Five opponent. League counterparts Appalachian State and Marshall knocked off Texas A&M and Notre Dame last week, while Georgia Southern won at Nebraska.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|8
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-8
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|250
|195
|Total Plays
|39
|28
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|110
|84
|Rush Attempts
|17
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|140
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|16-22
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|6.4
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-12
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-52.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-14
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|140
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|110
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|250
|TOTAL YDS
|195
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|16/22
|140
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|7
|80
|1
|47
|
T. Avery 7 RB
|T. Avery
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|3
|6
|0
|4
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|3
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Lee 29 RB
|M. Lee
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|7
|6
|63
|0
|16
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|6
|5
|44
|0
|19
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|3
|3
|25
|0
|12
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas-Jones 8 TE
|D. Thomas-Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|38
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|8/12
|111
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Jones 22 RB
|K. Jones
|5
|43
|0
|25
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|7
|37
|0
|15
|
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
|D. Thompson-Robinson
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
M. Sykes 12 WR
|M. Sykes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|3
|3
|51
|0
|44
|
J. Bobo 9 WR
|J. Bobo
|2
|2
|43
|1
|34
|
T. Mokiao-Atimalala 2 WR
|T. Mokiao-Atimalala
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
H. Habermehl 81 TE
|H. Habermehl
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Brown 0 WR
|K. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Vaughns 21 LB
|J. Vaughns
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Lopez 93 K
|R. Lopez
|2/2
|49
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Allen 19 WR
|K. Allen
|3
|25.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - SALA 48(0:17 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 52 yards to UCLA End Zone Center-SAB. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SALA 48(1:03 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 42(1:11 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 42. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at SAB 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 40(1:45 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 42.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 29(2:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 27(2:56 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to SAB 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(3:25 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:25 - 2nd) R.Lopez extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UCLA 9(3:35 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 9. Catch made by J.Bobo at SAB 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Bobo for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UCLA 9(4:04 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to SAB 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 9.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 34(4:39 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to SAB 9 for 25 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 9.
|+34 YD
3 & 9 - UCLA 32(5:01 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 32. Catch made by J.Bobo at UCLA 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 34.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCLA 32(5:05 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(5:48 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 31. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 31. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 32.
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 2nd) D.Guajardo kicks 63 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 2. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 2nd) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - SALA 9(6:50 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to UCLA End Zone for 9 yards. L.Webb for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - SALA 4(6:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-SAB False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 9(7:26 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 4.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - SALA 18(7:58 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 18. Catch made by J.Wayne at UCLA 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 9.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 21(8:20 - 2nd) T.Avery rushed to UCLA 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 21(8:28 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 33(9:36 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by J.Wayne at UCLA 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 21.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 33(9:45 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 33. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37(10:05 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to UCLA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 50(10:58 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 50. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 50. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(11:13 - 2nd) T.Avery rushed to UCLA 50 for 14 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 50.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 20(11:30 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 20(11:40 - 2nd) C.Bradley rushed to SAB 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UCLA 1(12:41 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 1 for 0 yards. Z.Charbonnet FUMBLES forced by C.Rias. Fumble RECOVERED by SAB-C.Rias at SAB 1. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UCLA 7(12:47 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 7. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at SAB 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 1.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 18(13:31 - 2nd) K.Jones rushed to SAB 7 for 11 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 7.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 26(14:08 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(14:29 - 2nd) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UCLA 40(15:00 - 2nd) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 40. Catch made by T.Mokiao-Atimalala at SAB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 45(0:20 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to SAB 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - UCLA 40(0:59 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 31(1:11 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 40.
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 1st) D.Guajardo kicks 60 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 5. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 31.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - SALA 28(1:22 - 1st) D.Guajardo 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SALA 20(1:26 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 20(1:34 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 22(2:08 - 1st) C.Bradley scrambles to UCLA 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 20.
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 41(2:48 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 41. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 22.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(3:21 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to UCLA 48. Catch made by D.Voisin at UCLA 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - SALA 42(3:33 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 36(4:01 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(4:22 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 36.
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 65 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UCLA 39(4:27 - 1st) R.Lopez 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCLA 31(4:40 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for K.Allen.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCLA 31(5:55 - 1st) M.Sykes rushed to SAB 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 33(6:13 - 1st) K.Jones rushed to SAB 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UCLA 38(7:08 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to SAB 38. Catch made by H.Habermehl at SAB 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UCLA 43(7:39 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to SAB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 44(7:53 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to SAB 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 43.
|+44 YD
3 & 8 - UCLA 12(8:12 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 12. Catch made by Z.Charbonnet at UCLA 12. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UCLA 13(8:33 - 1st) Z.Charbonnet rushed to UCLA 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCLA 10(8:43 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson pass complete to UCLA 10. Catch made by K.Allen at UCLA 10. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SAB at UCLA 13.
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) D.Guajardo kicks 64 yards from SAB 35 to the UCLA 1. K.Allen returns the kickoff. Tackled by SAB at UCLA 21. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 1(8:57 - 1st) M.Lee rushed to UCLA End Zone for 1 yards. M.Lee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SALA 3(9:09 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 4 for yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 4. PENALTY on UCLA-UCLA Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+47 YD
3 & 8 - SALA 50(9:27 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to UCLA 3 for 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UCLA at UCLA 3.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SALA 50(9:36 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Thomas-Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 48(10:10 - 1st) T.Avery rushed to UCLA 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at UCLA 50.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 36(10:33 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 36(10:39 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for L.Sefcik.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SALA 34(11:07 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 29(11:44 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 29. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 25(12:15 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 25. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 29.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 40 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB 25. Fair catch by SAB.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UCLA 28(12:21 - 1st) R.Lopez 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCLA Holder-UCLA.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - UCLA 21(12:59 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson scrambles to SAB 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCLA 21(12:46 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for T.Mokiao-Atimalala.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCLA 21(13:14 - 1st) D.Thompson-Robinson steps back to pass. D.Thompson-Robinson pass incomplete intended for.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - SALA 35(13:33 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 35. Intercepted by J.Vaughns at SAB 35. Tackled by SAB at SAB 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - SALA 28(13:49 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 28. Catch made by L.Webb at SAB 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 22(14:19 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 21(14:53 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Lopez kicks 64 yards from UCLA 35 to the SAB 1. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by UCLA at SAB 21.
