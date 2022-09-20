|
|
|FLA
|TENN
No. 20 Florida treks to No. 11 Tennessee in early SEC test
No. 20 Florida aims to continue its recent dominance of No. 11 Tennessee on Saturday afternoon when the Southeastern Conference rivals meet in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Gators (2-1, 0-1) have won five in a row and 16 of their last 17 encounters against the Volunteers (3-0, 0-0), including a decisive 38-14 decision last season.
Florida enters Saturday's contest as an early 10.5-point underdog (BetMGM).
The Gators tackle their first road game of the season after squeezing out a 31-28 victory over South Florida last Saturday.
Anthony Richardson authored his second straight uneven performance after completing 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards and two interceptions against the Bulls. He was also picked off twice in Florida's 26-16 loss to SEC-rival Kentucky on Sept. 10.
Richardson resides last among the 14 SEC starting quarterbacks in passing yards (423), completion percentage (53.2) and touchdown passes (zero).
"It's an area of our team where we need to improve. There's no question about that," Gators coach Billy Napier said Monday of his club's play at quarterback. "You can tell that. The average fan can tell that. My wife can. She's informed me of that. So, we need to get better."
Richardson said he listened to another woman -- his mother -- as a means to mentally move past his recent miscues.
"She started bringing up all these great quarterbacks and how many interceptions they've thrown and stuff," Richardson said. "So, she kind of got on me about that."
Richardson sat out Florida's 38-14 victory over Tennessee last season with a strained right hamstring.
The Volunteers likely have no qualms about their quarterback Hendon Hooker, who completed 14 of 18 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-6 romp over visiting Akron last Saturday.
Hooker, who received an early exit versus the Zips due to the lopsided score, also threw for two touchdowns in last season's setback to the Gators.
Hooker and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel each dismissed the notion that their team finds itself at a disadvantage this Saturday given the one-sided nature of the rivalry of late.
"We are going to approach it the same way we approach every other game," Hooker said Monday. "All the outside noise doesn't really matter to us. We are going to come in, we are going to gameplan how we do in a normal week, and we're going to come in and work hard."
"Each week is different, each day is different, each season is," Heupel said. "For us, we're however many months into our program, right here right now, and our kids are extremely confident, as they should be. They prepare the right way, they work hard, we have continued to grow. They know that the preparation is going to be the most important thing."
Jalin Hyatt reeled in both scoring strikes and rolled up a career-high 166 receiving yards for the Volunteers, who have started the season 3-0 for the first time since winning their first five games in 2016.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|7
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|7
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|192
|128
|Total Plays
|28
|16
|Avg Gain
|6.9
|8.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|54
|51
|Rush Attempts
|16
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|138
|77
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|11.5
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|138
|PASS YDS
|77
|
|
|54
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|192
|TOTAL YDS
|128
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|7/12
|138
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|8
|34
|0
|11
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|3
|11
|0
|7
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|2
|-2
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|2
|1
|44
|1
|44
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|4
|2
|40
|0
|22
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Shorter 4 WR
|J. Shorter
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Whittemore 14 WR
|T. Whittemore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Torrence II 22 S
|R. Torrence II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Boone 12 DL
|J. Boone
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Hooker 5 QB
|H. Hooker
|6/8
|77
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|4
|3
|31
|0
|21
|
R. Keyton 80 WR
|R. Keyton
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Small 2 RB
|J. Small
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
P. Fant 88 TE
|P. Fant
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Warren 87 TE
|J. Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. McCollough 2 DB
|J. McCollough
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Banks 33 LB
|J. Banks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 6 DL
|B. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bumphus 11 DL
|L. Bumphus
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beasley 24 LB
|A. Beasley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bailey 90 DL
|D. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garland 15 LB
|K. Garland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baron 9 DL
|T. Baron
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Charles 14 DB
|C. Charles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Harrison 30 DL
|R. Harrison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Thomas 21 DL
|O. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hadden 5 DB
|K. Hadden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McGrath 40 K
|C. McGrath
|1/1
|32
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(12:55 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to TEN 44. Catch made by K.Zipperer at TEN 44. Gain of 44 yards. K.Zipperer for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 45(13:33 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FLA 44(14:23 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Young at FLA 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 36(15:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Flowers at FLA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 36(0:00 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FLA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bailey at FLA 36.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - FLA 29(0:35 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 29. Catch made by D.Zanders at FLA 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by at FLA 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 25(1:05 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Young at FLA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:11 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for K.Zipperer.
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TENN 22(1:15 - 1st) C.McGrath 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Salansky Holder-P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TENN 15(1:20 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Warren.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - TENN 13(2:04 - 1st) J.Small rushed to FLA 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; B.Cox at FLA 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 18(2:22 - 1st) J.Small rushed to FLA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Boone at FLA 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 28(2:44 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to FLA 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 18.
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - TENN 45(3:09 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 45. Catch made by R.Keyton at FLA 45. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Burney at FLA 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TENN 39(3:55 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker sacked at FLA 45 for -6 yards (S.James)
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TENN 44(4:03 - 1st) J.Small rushed to FLA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 50(4:23 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 50. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 50. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at FLA 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 34(4:35 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 34. Catch made by J.Small at TEN 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at TEN 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - FLA 40(4:40 - 1st) A.Mihalek 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Underwood Holder-J.Crawshaw.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FLA 34(4:47 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 35(5:23 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TEN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus; A.Beasley at TEN 34.
1 & 10 - FLA(5:21 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Whittemore. PENALTY on FLA-A.Richardson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the illegal forward pass and the play was overturned. A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for T.Whittemore.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 38(6:05 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by at TEN 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 47(6:19 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to TEN 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Banks at TEN 38.
|+22 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 31(6:43 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by at TEN 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(7:19 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Hadden; J.Banks at FLA 31.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 12(7:56 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 12. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 12. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at FLA 30.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 25(7:58 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by P.Fant at FLA 25. Gain of 13 yards. P.Fant FUMBLES forced by V.Miller. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-T.Johnson at FLA 12. Tackled by at FLA 12.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - TENN 34(8:11 - 1st) H.Hooker rushed to FLA 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 15 - TENN 46(8:33 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to FLA 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 34.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TENN 41(8:33 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-J.Spraggins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TENN 41(8:40 - 1st) H.Hooker steps back to pass. H.Hooker pass incomplete intended for J.Hyatt.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 38(8:59 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 38. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at FLA 41.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - TENN 20(9:17 - 1st) H.Hooker scrambles to TEN 38 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at TEN 38.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - TENN 25(9:30 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-P.Fant False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TENN 21(9:49 - 1st) H.Hooker pass complete to TEN 21. Catch made by J.Hyatt at TEN 21. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by at TEN 25.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 2 - FLA 20(10:00 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to TEN 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Banks; R.Harrison at TEN 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - FLA 27(10:44 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TEN 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Baron at TEN 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 28(11:24 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to TEN 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Simmons at TEN 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 28(11:27 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(12:09 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 50. Catch made by X.Henderson at FLA 50. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by C.Charles at TEN 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 43(12:39 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough at FLA 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 40(13:11 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Garland at FLA 43.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 39(13:34 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus; O.Thomas at FLA 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - FLA 28(13:55 - 1st) A.Richardson scrambles to FLA 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Beasley at FLA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FLA 28(14:02 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(14:41 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FLA 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bumphus at FLA 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(14:54 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 16. Catch made by J.Shorter at FLA 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McCollough; C.Charles at FLA 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Brooks kicks 64 yards from TEN 35 to the FLA 1. X.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Humphrey at FLA 16.
