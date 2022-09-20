|
|
|MTSU
|MIAMI
No. 25 Miami in search of rebound vs. Middle Tennessee State
Middle Tennessee State is well aware of the daunting task ahead when it hits the road Saturday to face No. 25 Miami and its intimidating defense.
"Those suckers can fly at every position," Middle Tennessee State head coach Rick Stockstill said of Miami. "They have a really good and talented defense. They put a lot of pressure on you."
Miami (2-1) is coming off a disappointing 17-9 loss at Texas A&M, although it is tied for the ACC lead in fewest points allowed per game at 12.3. Hurricanes linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor are in the top 10 of the conference in tackles for loss per game at 1.17.
In the loss to Texas A&M, Miami's defense produced three sacks and held quarterback Max Johnson to 140 passing yards.
"Our front seven, particularly our front four, put a lot of pressure on them," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "We made them uncomfortable. Even some of the throws they made were under duress."
Next up for Miami is its last nonconference test before beginning the ACC schedule against North Carolina on Oct. 8.
Middle Tennessee State (2-1) hasn't defeated an ACC team since knocking off Syracuse 30-23 in 2017, but the Blue Raiders don't lack for confidence.
Raiders quarterback Chase Cunningham, a second-year starter, has improved his accuracy from 62.5 percent last season to an impressive 72.6 in 2022.
Cunningham, who started MTSU's first five games last year before he sustained a knee injury, is averaging 197.3 yards passing this season.
The Raiders, though, have not proven to be a deep passing threat. Their top two receivers, Izaiah Gathings and Yusuf Ali, are both averaging less than 8.1 yards per catch.
Top running back Frank Peasant is averaging 72.7 yards per game and 5.0 per carry as the Raiders have lost to James Madison (44-7) before beating Colorado State (34-19) and Tennessee State (49-6) the past two weeks.
When Miami has the ball, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will be looking to redeem himself after a mediocre performance against the Aggies.
The primary issue for Van Dyke last week is that he couldn't get the Hurricanes in the end zone. And while he did pass for 217 yards, he was just 21 of 41 in the air.
Miami running backs Henry Parrish Jr. (85 yards, 5.3 average) and Jaylan Knighton (77 yards, 5.5) were impressive against the Aggies.
But the Hurricanes have two issues to clean up Saturday.
Without injured receiver Xavier Restrepo, Miami will look for a go-to target, with candidates including tight end Will Mallory and wide receivers Jacolby George and Key'Shawn Smith.
And Miami's special teams had a fumbled punt, a blocked field goal and a missed field goal against Texas A&M.
"We've got to score touchdowns," Cristobal said.
Meanwhile, the Raiders could have some fun plays in store for the Hurricanes.
Last week, MTSU used a "heavy backfield" in a goal-line situation, taking out four wide receivers and inserting four defensive linemen: Ja'Kerrius Wyatt, Zaylin Wood, Jordan Ferguson and Marley Cook.
"They're the most aggressive blockers I've ever seen," Peasant said. "Once we called that, it was an automatic touchdown."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|8
|Rushing
|2
|4
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|105
|104
|Total Plays
|15
|27
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|42
|Rush Attempts
|8
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|80
|62
|Comp. - Att.
|2-7
|7-14
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|17
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-17
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|62
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|42
|
|
|105
|TOTAL YDS
|104
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|2/7
|80
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|5
|23
|0
|9
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|2
|1
|71
|1
|71
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Wood 7 DT
|Z. Wood
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Van Dyke 9 QB
|T. Van Dyke
|7/14
|62
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|7
|26
|0
|11
|
T. Franklin Jr. 22 RB
|T. Franklin Jr.
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Ladson Jr. 8 WR
|F. Ladson Jr.
|4
|3
|38
|0
|16
|
B. Smith 12 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
R. Brinson 0 WR
|R. Brinson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Redding III 83 WR
|M. Redding III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Parrish Jr. 21 RB
|H. Parrish Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Knighton 4 RB
|J. Knighton
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kinchens 24 S
|K. Kinchens
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Borregales 30 K
|A. Borregales
|1/1
|39
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smith 5 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|21.7
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 12(0:33 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MTS 12. Catch made by J.Knighton at MTS 12. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 12(1:15 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 12.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 22(1:27 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 12 for 10 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 12.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - MIAMI 38(1:41 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MTS 38. Catch made by B.Smith at MTS 38. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 39(2:27 - 1st) K.Smith rushed to MTS 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 39(2:43 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for M.Redding.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - MIAMI 45(2:51 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 49(3:19 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 49. Catch made by R.Brinson at MFL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 45.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - MIAMI 38(3:42 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 38. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 38. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 33(4:14 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 33. Catch made by B.Smith at MFL 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 38.
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 58 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 7. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 33.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|+71 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(4:32 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 29. Gain of 71 yards. D.England-Chisolm for 71 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(4:52 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 29.
|Kickoff
|(4:52 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from MFL 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIAMI 29(4:57 - 1st) A.Borregales 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MFL Holder-MFL.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAMI 21(4:59 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for H.Parrish.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MIAMI 21(5:03 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for R.Brinson.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MIAMI 21(5:20 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for F.Ladson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 26(5:27 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 26 for yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 22. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 37(5:42 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MTS 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 26.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - MIAMI 43(6:16 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MIAMI 44(6:48 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - MIAMI 45(7:21 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 48(7:41 - 1st) T.Franklin rushed to MTS 45 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - MIAMI 32(7:54 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 32. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 32(7:58 - 1st) T.Van Dyke steps back to pass. T.Van Dyke pass incomplete intended for W.Mallory.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(8:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 32. Intercepted by K.Kinchens at MFL 32. Tackled by MTS at MFL 32.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 38(8:14 - 1st) J.Knighton rushed to MFL 38 for 0 yards. J.Knighton FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-Z.Wood at MFL 38. Tackled by MFL at MFL 40.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - MIAMI 27(8:47 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass complete to MFL 27. Catch made by F.Ladson at MFL 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - MIAMI 29(9:24 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAMI 28(9:58 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 59 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 6. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 1st) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Int
2 & 10 - MIAMI 20(10:11 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 15. Intercepted by Z.Wood at MFL 15. Z.Wood for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAMI 20(10:40 - 1st) H.Parrish rushed to MFL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MTS at MFL 20.
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the MFL 3. K.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by MTS at MFL 20.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MTSU 18(10:49 - 1st) Z.Rankin 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MTS Holder-MTS.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 12(11:29 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 11 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MFL at MFL 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 12(11:34 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(12:04 - 1st) C.Cunningham rushed to MFL 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 12.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - MIAMI 11(12:09 - 1st) T.Van Dyke pass INTERCEPTED at MFL 15. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MFL 15. Tackled by MFL at MFL 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MTSU 47(12:16 - 1st) K.Ulbrich punts 36 yards to MFL 11 Center-MTS. Fair catch by T.Stevenson.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MTSU 47(12:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MTSU 47(12:29 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 46(12:48 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 47.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MTSU 48(13:07 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to MFL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 44(13:50 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MFL 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by MFL at MFL 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 43(14:16 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 43(14:22 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 34(14:33 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MFL at MTS 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Borregales kicks 64 yards from MFL 35 to the MTS 1. Fair catch by J.Lane.
