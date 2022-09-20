|
After stellar showing, Bo Nix leads No. 15 Oregon into Washington State
It seems Bo Nix is starting to settle in at Oregon.
The quarterback -- who transferred in the offseason after starting for three seasons at Auburn -- garnered national accolades after leading the host Ducks to a 41-21 victory against then-ranked No. 12 BYU last weekend.
Nix and No. 15 Oregon (2-1) will open Pac-12 Conference play Saturday when they travel to Pullman, Wash., to take on a surging Washington State (3-0).
Nix completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns against BYU and also rushed for three scores. The last Oregon quarterback to score at least three times on the ground and twice through the air in a single game was Heisman-winner Marcus Mariota in 2014.
"I felt like I didn't do anything different, just went out there and played the game, let it come to me," Nix said. "At the end of the day I'm a point guard... So, my job is kind of easy: Knowing what to do with the ball, knowing who to give the ball to, and then letting those guys do their thing."
Nix rebounded from a shaky opener -- a 49-3 loss to defending national champion Georgia -- to guide the Ducks to a 70-14 victory against Eastern Washington before the BYU game, for which he was named player of the week by the Maxwell Award, the Pac-12, and the Senior Bowl. He was also selected to the Davey O'Brien Great 8 of the Week.
"One of my past coaches told me that pressure is a privilege, and so I've really taken that to heart, and there's nothing more true, in my opinion," Nix said. "When you have a lot of pressure, it means that people believe in you; people believe you can do it or you wouldn't have pressure at all."
First-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic the Ducks will have running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe back this week. Neither played against BYU because of unspecified injuries.
"I wouldn't sit here and say they're both 100 percent yet, but I'm hopeful that both of them can help us this next weekend," Lanning said.
The Ducks, who moved up 10 spots in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week, could use a full complement of players against a Washington State team that counts a 17-14 decision at then-ranked No. 19 Wisconsin among its victories.
The Cougars returned home last weekend and defeated Colorado State 38-7 as Cameron Ward threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns.
Wazzu scored on its first four possessions.
"We started fast," Cougars' coach Jake Dickert said. "That's exactly what we needed to do in this football game."
Dickert praised his players for not falling into the trap of looking ahead to the Oregon game.
"It's important to take these one game at a time," he said. "They've bought into the mentality of not looking into the big picture."
But now that it's Oregon week?
"This is going to be a big-time football game," Dickert said. "I want those seats full."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|8
|Rushing
|2
|1
|Passing
|1
|5
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|74
|124
|Total Plays
|7
|15
|Avg Gain
|10.6
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|12
|Rush Attempts
|4
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.3
|4.0
|Yards Passing
|45
|112
|Comp. - Att.
|3-3
|9-12
|Yards Per Pass
|15.0
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|112
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|74
|TOTAL YDS
|124
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|3/3
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Irving 0 RB
|M. Irving
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Addison 13 DB
|B. Addison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. LaDuke 42 LB
|J. LaDuke
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 10 LB
|J. Flowe
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 DB
|T. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|1/1
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|9/12
|112
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
C. Ward 1 QB
|C. Ward
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. Jenkins 29 RB
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|3
|54
|0
|24
|
N. Watson 25 RB
|N. Watson
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
D. Stribling 88 WR
|D. Stribling
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Ferrel 12 WR
|R. Ferrel
|2
|2
|16
|0
|9
|
D. Ollie 6 WR
|D. Ollie
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Nunnally 4 WR
|T. Nunnally
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Victor 5 WR
|L. Victor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Langford Jr. 5 DB
|D. Langford Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Mauigoa 51 LB
|F. Mauigoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown 82 LB
|T. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 LB
|B. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henley 1 LB
|D. Henley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gusta 60 DT
|D. Gusta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lockett III 0 DB
|S. Lockett III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moku 32 DB
|T. Moku
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Janikowski 49 K
|D. Janikowski
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - WASHST 28(4:36 - 1st) D.Janikowski 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Samarzich Holder-N.Haberer.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WASHST 21(4:47 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for L.Victor.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:24 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ORE 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at ORE 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(5:35 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(6:21 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by R.Bell at ORE 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Addison; T.Bridges at ORE 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - WASHST 49(6:48 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Addison at ORE 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 42(7:09 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 42. Catch made by R.Ferrel at WST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Bridges at WST 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(7:36 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by D.Stribling at WST 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; C.Gonzalez at WST 42.
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OREG 14(7:49 - 1st) C.Lewis 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 4(8:33 - 1st) C.Cota rushed to WST 6 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; B.Jackson at WST 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 5(9:18 - 1st) J.James rushed to WST 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at WST 4.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(9:46 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to WST 10. Catch made by C.McCormick at WST 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Henley; T.Moku at WST 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - OREG 5(9:56 - 1st) PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(10:26 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to WST 5 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Langford at WST 5.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(10:56 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 40. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 40. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by S.Lockett; D.Langford at WST 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 27(11:20 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 40 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Gusta; S.Lockett at ORE 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(11:41 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by F.Mauigoa at ORE 27.
|Kickoff
|(11:41 - 1st) C.Theaker kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:41 - 1st) D.Janikowski extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WASHST 5(11:41 - 1st) C.Ward rushed to ORE End Zone for 5 yards. C.Ward for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 13(12:18 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 13. Catch made by D.Ollie at ORE 13. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORE 5.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WASHST 18(12:41 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ORE 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; N.Sewell at ORE 13. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - WASHST 18(12:49 - 1st) C.Ward steps back to pass. C.Ward pass incomplete intended for T.Nunnally.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - WASHST 26(13:16 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 26. Catch made by N.Watson at ORE 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Stephens; J.Flowe at ORE 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 27(13:45 - 1st) N.Watson rushed to ORE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke; J.Flowe at ORE 26.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - WASHST 42(14:10 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by R.Bell at ORE 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; S.Stephens at ORE 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 49(14:40 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 49. Catch made by N.Watson at WST 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Williams; S.Stephens at ORE 42.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Ward pass complete to WST 25. Catch made by R.Bell at WST 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ORE at WST 49.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the WST End Zone. Touchback.
