Texas looks for faster start against rival Texas Tech
Texas looks for faster start against rival Texas Tech
No. 22 Texas will get its first taste of playing in a hostile environment when it squares off against always-dangerous Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams in Lubbock, Texas.
The Longhorns (2-1) head to the South Plains after coming from behind to beat Texas-San Antonio 41-20 last Saturday, which was Texas' third straight home game to start the season. The win came a week after Texas lost to then-top-ranked Alabama 20-19 on a field goal in the final seconds.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised his team for fighting through its first-quarter doldrums against UTSA.
"Being down 17-7, nobody blinked -- nobody said, 'here we go again,' which I think a year ago we may have," Sarkisian said. "We just stayed the course."
Bijan Robinson, the Longhorns' preseason All-America running back, ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win over UTSA. Robinson scored on runs of 3, 41 and 78 yards, the latter a career-long scoring rush, and has racked up 311 yards and five TDs rushing this season on 51 carries to pace Texas' ground attack.
Hudson Card, drawing the start at quarterback for the injured Quinn Ewers (left clavicle), passed for 161 yards and a TD and ran for 35 more yards against UTSA. Card will likely start again against Texas Tech, even after Sarkisian said Monday that all of his quarterbacks have been practicing.
Jahdae Barron returned an interception 44 yards for another score in the victory, the third non-offensive score this season, which is Texas' most through three games since 2017. Barron was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance.
The Red Raiders (2-1) return home after a 27-14 loss at then-No. 16 North Carolina State last weekend. Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith passed for 214 yards and a 24-yard TD to Myles Price and ran 3 yards for the Red Raiders' other score, but also uncorked two interceptions, including a pick-6 that resulted in a 20-0 deficit at halftime.
The loss was the first in the Joey McGuire coaching era at Texas Tech and came after an easy season-opening win versus Murray State and a double-overtime victory over then-No. 25 Houston, both at home.
"We have to be better in catching all catchable balls, getting vertical when you catch it," McGuire said. "We've got to put ourselves in good situations. ... But there's some stuff that we've got to do as a staff to put these guys in better situations."
Smith was the backup when the season opened but jumped into the starter spot when Tyler Shough suffered a collarbone injury in Week 1. In his two starts, Smith has completed 60.6 percent of his passes while being intercepted five times.
Texas holds a 54-17 advantage over the Red Raiders in the all-time series between the schools and has captured 11 of the past 13 matchups. The Longhorns scored 10 touchdowns in a 70-35 win over Texas Tech in Austin, Texas, in 2021.
"I have not been to Lubbock, but I've heard it's an unbelievable environment," Sarkisian said when asked about this week's game. "I'm looking forward to it."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|12
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|127
|158
|Total Plays
|15
|30
|Avg Gain
|8.5
|5.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|54
|Rush Attempts
|5
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|96
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|18-20
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|96
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|127
|TOTAL YDS
|158
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|7/10
|96
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Johnson 2 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
H. Card 1 QB
|H. Card
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|2
|2
|57
|1
|35
|
J. Whittington 4 WR
|J. Whittington
|2
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
X. Worthy 8 WR
|X. Worthy
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Sanders 0 TE
|J. Sanders
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cook 11 DB
|A. Cook
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barron 23 DB
|J. Barron
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 41 LB
|J. Ford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 28 DB
|J. Thompson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Watts 6 DB
|R. Watts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sweat 93 DL
|T. Sweat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oghoufo 18 LB
|O. Oghoufo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robinson 5 RB
|B. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Alexis 13 WR
|J. Alexis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tucker-Dorsey 3 LB
|D. Tucker-Dorsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 37 DB
|D. Wilson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Auburn 45 K
|B. Auburn
|1/1
|39
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 7 RB
|K. Robinson
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|18/20
|104
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|6
|27
|0
|19
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|2
|14
|1
|10
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|2
|13
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|6
|6
|39
|0
|16
|
J. Sparkman 6 WR
|J. Sparkman
|2
|2
|21
|0
|13
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|4
|4
|20
|1
|17
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|2
|-7
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TEXAS 47(11:20 - 2nd) H.Card pass INTERCEPTED at TT 20. Intercepted by R.Pearson at TT 20. Tackled by B.Robinson at TT 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - TEXAS 31(11:48 - 2nd) B.Robinson rushed to TEX 47 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Taylor-Demerson at TEX 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 25(12:06 - 2nd) H.Card pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by X.Worthy at TEX 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TEX 31.
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the TEX End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:06 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 17(12:11 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 17. Catch made by T.Brooks at TEX 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Brooks for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(12:17 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 30(12:37 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by B.Boyd at TEX 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(12:42 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass complete to TEX 30. Catch made by T.Brooks at TEX 30. Gain of 0 yards.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(13:01 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TEX 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; D.Tucker-Dorsey at TEX 30.
|Penalty
3 & 26 - TXTECH 44(13:06 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez. PENALTY on TEX-D.Gbenda Defensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on TEX-J.Guilbeau Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 23 - TXTECH 47(13:44 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TT 47. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 47. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TT 44.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - TXTECH 43(13:52 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by M.Tharp at TEX 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TEX at TEX 31. PENALTY on TT-W.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(14:43 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 40. Catch made by S.Thompson at TEX 40. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Barron at TEX 43.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 41(15:00 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 40 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at TEX 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(0:02 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TT 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 33(0:37 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 33. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cook; J.Alexis at TT 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(1:10 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 29. Catch made by M.Price at TT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cook at TT 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 20(1:24 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by M.Price at TT 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Sweat at TT 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 17(1:45 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Alexis at TT 20.
|Kickoff
|(1:52 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the TT End Zone. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tucker-Dorsey at TT 17.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - TEXAS 29(1:57 - 1st) B.Auburn 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Z.Edwards Holder-D.Trejo.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEXAS 16(2:40 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card sacked at TT 22 for -6 yards (T.Bradford; D.Wilson)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 17(3:20 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to TT 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 17(3:28 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for B.Robinson.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 22(3:54 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 22. Catch made by X.Worthy at TT 22. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 31(4:14 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 31. Catch made by J.Whittington at TT 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 22.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TEXAS 45(4:39 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by J.Whittington at TT 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEXAS 45(4:44 - 1st) H.Card steps back to pass. H.Card pass incomplete intended for X.Worthy.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - TEXAS 40(5:14 - 1st) B.Robinson rushed to TT 45 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 35(5:41 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 35. Catch made by J.Sanders at TEX 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TEX 40.
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 48 yards from TT 35 to the TEX 17. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:41 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - TXTECH 4(5:48 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TEX End Zone for 4 yards. D.Smith for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 5(6:21 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 5. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 5. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barron at TEX 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 7(7:10 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 7. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 7. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Watts at TEX 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 9(7:47 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TEX 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 7.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:06 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 25. Catch made by M.Price at TEX 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(8:10 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 32(8:30 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 32. Catch made by T.Brooks at TEX 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(9:14 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 36. Catch made by N.Martinez at TEX 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TEX 32.
|+7 YD
4 & 7 - TXTECH 43(9:25 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 43. Catch made by X.White at TEX 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thompson at TEX 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 20 - TXTECH 44(10:00 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 44. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson at TEX 43.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - TXTECH 49(10:13 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-C.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 47(11:00 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TEX 47. Catch made by S.Thompson at TEX 47. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by O.Oghoufo at TT 49.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(11:33 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TEX 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TEX 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 46(11:51 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by J.Sparkman at TT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Watts at TEX 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(12:17 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ford at TT 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 34(12:46 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Cook at TT 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 31(13:10 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 34 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at TT 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:36 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by M.Price at TT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEX at TT 31.
|Kickoff
|(13:36 - 1st) W.Stone kicks 65 yards from TEX 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:36 - 1st) B.Auburn extra point is good.
|+35 YD
2 & 1 - TEXAS 35(13:49 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TT 35. Catch made by K.Robinson at TT 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Robinson for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 40(14:14 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to TT 35 for 5 yards. K.Robinson ran out of bounds.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - TEXAS 38(14:58 - 1st) H.Card pass complete to TEX 38. Catch made by K.Robinson at TEX 38. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 57 yards from TT 35 to the TEX 8. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Owens at TEX 38.
