First-year coaches clash when Duke hosts Virginia
Duke will try to snap a seven-game losing streak to Virginia in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest on Saturday night in Durham, N.C.
The Cavaliers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) have not lost to the Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0) since 2014 and won last season's meeting 48-0 behind 528 yards of offense and four takeaways.
Duke limped to a 3-9 finish last season, but is off to a much better start this season under first-year coach Mike Elko. The Blue Devils are coming off their first loss of the season though, a 35-27 setback at unbeaten Kansas last Saturday.
Virginia has alternated wins and losses so far, including last Friday's 22-20 defeat at Syracuse.
The programs are led by first-year head coaches with experience in the ACC. Elko was the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest from 2014-16, while UVA's Tony Elliott coached the Clemson offense from 2015-21.
"We have crossed paths a lot over the years," Elko said. "... They are an exceptionally talented offense. I know it hasn't completely clicked for them like they would like yet, but they have a lot of weapons."
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong has more interceptions (four) than touchdown passes (three) this season after throwing 31 TDs and 10 picks last season. Perris Jones has rushed for 273 yards (5.5 per carry) and Keytaon Thompson has 26 catches for 290 yards.
"Defensively, I think (Duke is) one of the most improved defenses in the country," Elko said. "They are doing a really good job with their scheme ... and the kids are playing really fast and physical."
Linebacker Nick Jackson, the Cavaliers' leading tackler, will miss the first half Saturday after a targeting penalty against Syracuse.
Without him, Virginia will have its hands full with Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. He leads the ACC in completion percentage (71.3), ranks second in passing yards (1,047) and is one of three Blue Devils with more than 200 yards on the ground.
The Cavaliers hurt themselves with 12 penalties and two missed field goals against Syracuse.
"We've got to make sure that we're putting precision and technique with the effort and we're not just going out there trying to have sweat equity," Elliott said. "We've got to have achievement and not just activity."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|21
|Rushing
|7
|10
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|7-13
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|196
|267
|Total Plays
|49
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|76
|138
|Rush Attempts
|21
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|120
|129
|Comp. - Att.
|13-28
|18-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-74
|3-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-33.2
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|0
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|120
|PASS YDS
|129
|
|
|76
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|196
|TOTAL YDS
|267
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|13/28
|120
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|7
|30
|0
|8
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|3
|14
|0
|15
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|6
|14
|0
|11
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|4
|8
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|9
|4
|42
|0
|19
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|5
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|3
|3
|19
|0
|7
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bratton 8 CB
|D. Bratton
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Long 27 DB
|L. Long
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 0 DB
|A. Clary
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Baker 26 CB
|J. Baker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
H. Stewart 13 LB
|H. Stewart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Agunloye 19 DL
|O. Agunloye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ahern 33 LB
|J. Ahern
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DT
|B. Smiley III
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|1/1
|34
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|3
|46.7
|1
|57
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|1
|26.0
|1
|26
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|36.0
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|18/24
|129
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|13
|69
|0
|10
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|8
|50
|2
|17
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|11
|31
|1
|12
|
J. Hubbard 37 P
|J. Hubbard
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|6
|6
|65
|1
|23
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|3
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|4
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
J. Watkins 12 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Pancol 6 WR
|E. Pancol
|3
|2
|-6
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Reese 59 DE
|M. Reese
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 93 DE
|A. Nelson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Fisher-Smith 11 DB
|I. Fisher-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brown III 95 DE
|T. Brown III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Freeman 12 LB
|T. Freeman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ham 44 K
|C. Ham
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|3
|41.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2
|20.5
|27
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 40 DE
|R. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|43.0
|43
|0
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - DUKE 28(0:18 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson A.Clary at DUK 33.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(1:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 30. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 30. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at DUK 28.
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 3rd) UVA kicks 59 yards from UVA 35 to the DUK 6. J.Calhoun returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Jones at DUK 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 17 - DUKE 24(1:13 - 3rd) W.Bettridge 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Sack
3 & Goal - DUKE 5(1:55 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong sacked at DUK 17 for -12 yards (J.Franklin)
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 4(2:32 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to DUK 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DUKE 4(2:36 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:41 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on DUK-C.Rivers Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 13(2:47 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(3:23 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to DUK 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Reese V.Anthony at DUK 13.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(3:58 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to DUK 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Reese V.Anthony at DUK 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(4:26 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by K.Thompson at DUK 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Young J.Stinson at DUK 28.
|+19 YD
3 & 18 - DUKE 41(4:53 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 41. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 41. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 40.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - DUKE 44(5:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-L.Taylor Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 45(5:22 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to DUK 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward R.Oben at DUK 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(5:55 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 49. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon S.Heyward at DUK 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 44(6:06 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at UVA 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(6:21 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at UVA 44.
|Result
|Play
|-12 YD
4 & 7 - UVA 25(6:28 - 3rd) J.Hubbard rushed to UVA 37 for -12 yards. J.Hubbard FUMBLES forced by UVA. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-C.Ham at UVA 37. Tackled by UVA at UVA 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - UVA 31(7:07 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 25.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - UVA 31(7:17 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for E.Pancol.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 28(7:53 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 28. Catch made by S.Hagans at UVA 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by A.Clary J.Jackson at UVA 31.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - UVA 31(8:36 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson N.Jackson at UVA 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 30(9:17 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; A.Johnson at UVA 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 34(10:01 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 34. Catch made by S.Hagans at UVA 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton N.Jackson at UVA 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39(10:39 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to UVA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:59 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 57 yards to DUK 18 Center-UVA. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 18. Tackled by S.Brady at UVA 39.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:01 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:08 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(11:13 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 3rd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 1(11:21 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to UVA End Zone for 1 yards. R.Leonard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 7(11:54 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton; J.Baker at UVA 1.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 30(12:29 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at UVA 7.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 45(12:34 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore. PENALTY on UVA-A.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41(13:14 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to UVA 45 for 14 yards. R.Leonard ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 28(13:37 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 28. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at DUK 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - DUKE 34(13:46 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 38 yards to DUK 28 Center-UVA. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 29(14:19 - 3rd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at UVA 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 28(14:50 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at UVA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(14:54 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 46 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA 19. M.Hollins returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at UVA 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - UVA 21(0:07 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 57 yards to UVA 22 Center-DUK. Downed by DUK.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - UVA 13(0:55 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; B.Smiley at DUK 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 10(0:59 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; C.Bennett at DUK 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 14(1:03 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at DUK 10 for -4 yards (B.Smiley; A.Faumui)
|Kickoff
|(1:08 - 2nd) UVA kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by UVA at DUK 14.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:08 - 2nd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|+11 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 11(1:12 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to DUK 11. Catch made by P.Jones at DUK 11. Gain of 11 yards. P.Jones for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-6 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 4(1:27 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to DUK 10 for -6 yards. Tackled by I.Fisher-Smith at DUK 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(1:55 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA. PENALTY on DUK-D.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(1:55 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by D.Wicks at DUK 42. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 18.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - DUKE 49(2:13 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to DUK 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DUKE 49(2:12 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(2:08 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers J.Stinson at UVA 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 33(2:30 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 33. Catch made by S.Wood at UVA 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at UVA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - DUKE 33(2:31 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wood.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(3:13 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; J.Pickett at UVA 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 17(3:45 - 2nd) K.Thompson rushed to UVA 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner; S.Heyward at UVA 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 42(3:55 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 25 yards to UVA 17 Center-DUK. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 42(4:02 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UVA 42(4:07 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47(4:43 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by D.Harding at UVA 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson; L.Long at UVA 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 40(5:29 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UVA 40(5:35 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(6:18 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 37. Catch made by J.Robertson at DUK 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Long at DUK 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 26(6:52 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at DUK 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(7:29 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at DUK 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 14(8:04 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson L.Long at DUK 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 10(8:43 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Stewart J.Sanker at DUK 14.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUKE 45(8:43 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 45 yards to DUK 10 Center-UVA. Downed by UVA.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DUKE 45(8:59 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - DUKE 45(9:05 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(9:32 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 38. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at UVA 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 27(9:50 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward T.Brown at UVA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DUKE 27(9:55 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(10:25 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at UVA 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:25 - 2nd) DUK kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:25 - 2nd) C.Ham extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 1(11:08 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Waters for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 3(11:42 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Long J.Ahern at UVA 1.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 7(12:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at UVA 3.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 13(12:28 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 13. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at UVA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 7.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(12:46 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 24. Catch made by J.Moore at UVA 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Baker at UVA 13.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 32(14:02 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 24. Catch made by J.Moore at UVA 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bratton at UVA 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 36(14:18 - 2nd) R.Leonard rushed to UVA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 39(15:00 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to UVA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 41(0:03 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; J.Carter at UVA 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. D.Starling FUMBLES forced by DUK. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-T.Moore at UVA 40. Tackled by UVA at UVA 40.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - DUKE 2(0:26 - 1st) R.Leonard rushed to UVA End Zone for 2 yards. R.Leonard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 6(1:19 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; P.Akere at UVA 2.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 11(1:35 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; B.Smiley at UVA 6.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - DUKE 23(3:50 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-J.Camper Roughing the Passer 12 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(1:58 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 23.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 46(2:29 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to UVA 29 for 17 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(2:45 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Carter at UVA 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 49(3:11 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Akere; H.Stewart at UVA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DUKE 49(3:12 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 42(2:46 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Long; D.Bratton at UVA 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 48(3:50 - 1st) D.Sparks punts yards to UVA 48 Center-UVA. R.Smith blocked the kick. V.Anthony recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UVA at DUK 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 48(3:58 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for UVA.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - UVA 47(4:38 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to DUK 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson; V.Anthony at DUK 48.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48(5:13 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to UVA 47 for -5 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson at UVA 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 48(6:09 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to DUK 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; J.Stinson at DUK 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 44(6:23 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 44. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson; S.Heyward at UVA 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 40(6:45 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to UVA 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; S.Heyward at UVA 44.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 54 yards from DUK 20 to the UVA 26. P.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Rivers; T.Bates at UVA 40.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(7:03 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(7:03 - 1st) C.Ham extra point is good.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(7:12 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to UVA 19. Catch made by J.Calhoun at UVA 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Calhoun for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(7:42 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to UVA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at UVA 36. PENALTY on UVA-B.Smiley Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 17 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(7:42 - 1st) PENALTY on UVA-A.Faumui Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 39(7:58 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to UVA 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Sanker at UVA 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 36(8:22 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Jackson at DUK 39.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 19(8:47 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 19. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Long at DUK 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 13(9:15 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 13. Catch made by J.Watkins at DUK 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ahern; J.Baker at DUK 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - UVA 39(9:24 - 1st) B.Armstrong punts 26 yards to DUK 13 Center-UVA. Downed by UVA.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UVA 39(9:31 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 46(10:00 - 1st) B.Armstrong scrambles to DUK 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon; A.Nelson at DUK 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 46(10:08 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 47(10:23 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 47. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett; T.Freeman at DUK 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 48(10:56 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 48. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at UVA 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42(11:28 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; T.Freeman at UVA 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 34(11:52 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; B.Johnson at UVA 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 25(12:37 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by B.Kemp at UVA 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; D.Young at UVA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 25(12:40 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - DUKE 34(12:45 - 1st) P.Wilson punts 41 yards to UVA 25 Center-DUK. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|-4 YD
3 & 12 - DUKE 38(13:17 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Baker; J.Ahern at DUK 34.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 40(13:47 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 40. Catch made by E.Pancol at DUK 40. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson at DUK 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(13:52 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 34(14:25 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at DUK 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 27(14:50 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at DUK 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the DUK End Zone. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Brady; J.Horton at DUK 27.
