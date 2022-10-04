|
|
|ARK
|MISSST
QB-driven coach Mike Leach, No. 23 Mississippi State face Arkansas
Coach Mike Leach has Mississippi State back in the national spotlight.
For the first time since 2020, the Bulldogs are in The Associated Press' Top 25, slotting at 23rd as they prepare to face Southeastern Conference foe Arkansas on Saturday in Starkville, Miss.
It marks the first time the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1) have been in the Top 25 since Sept. 27, 2020.
In Leach's first game the day before that ranking, his team steamrolled defending national champion LSU 44-34 behind an SEC-record 623 passing yards from transfer quarterback K.J. Costello.
Leach's history of achievement usually involves the passing game, and the Bulldogs' Will Rogers falls into the category of Leach passers who have had success in college or beyond.
Leach guided NFL No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch and Josh Heupel when he was an assistant at Kentucky and Oklahoma, respectively. As a head coach, he turned out Kliff Kingsbury and Graham Harrell at Texas Tech and Gardner Minshew at Washington State.
Rogers appears destined to join the list.
With his team scoring at least 39 points in four of its five games, the junior has completed 171 of 234 passes for 1,715 yards (third nationally). His 19 TD passes tie him for the top spot with North Carolina's Drake Maye.
"He's gotten better at utilizing the weapons around him more quickly, more decisively," Leach said of Rogers.
Arkansas (3-2, 1-2) has dropped consecutive games to Texas A&M, 23-21, and Alabama, 49-26, and has no margin for error while occupying the SEC's West Division basement.
Down 28-0 to Alabama on its home turf in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks battled to 28-23 on Raheim Sanders' 3-yard TD run late in the third quarter. But the home side couldn't keep up with Jahmyr Gibbs, who ripped off 72- and 76-yard scores in the fourth quarter to help the Crimson Tide vault past Georgia and into the No. 1 poll spot.
While Sanders is having an outstanding season with 609 rushing yards on 105 carries (5.8-yard average), coach Sam Pittman said his team needs to produce more through the air, especially against SEC talent.
"On offense we've got to throw the ball better. Right now, we're one-dimensional," the third-year coach said. "We can't just turn around and hand the ball off and beat good teams."
Saturday's biggest concern for Arkansas is the health status of quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was hit in the head last week during the loss to Alabama and was replaced by Cade Fortin.
Pittman did not mention a concussion but said the passer suffered a head injury. Pittman added this week that the team is in "wait-and-see" mode with Jefferson's progress.
Fortin, a redshirt senior, was 4 of 10 for 35 yards in relief. He is backed up by redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby.
"We're very confident with (Fortin) in practice," Pittman said. "He's done really well in the two-minute situations. He's a good quarterback and he has experience. We also believe in Malik."
Arkansas holds an 18-13-1 all-time edge in the series and has won two straight.
--Field Level Media
|
M. Hornsby
4 QB
234 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 114 RuYds
|
W. Rogers
2 QB
353 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|31
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|0
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|483
|511
|Total Plays
|67
|79
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|241
|158
|Rush Attempts
|44
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|242
|353
|Comp. - Att.
|10-23
|29-46
|Yards Per Pass
|9.2
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|10-84
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.3
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|-3
|10
|Punts - Returns
|1--3
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|353
|
|
|241
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|483
|TOTAL YDS
|511
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|8/17
|234
|1
|2
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|2/6
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hornsby 4 QB
|M. Hornsby
|8
|114
|0
|52
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|20
|86
|1
|12
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|7
|28
|0
|12
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|6
|14
|0
|5
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Johnson 20 RB
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Fortin 10 QB
|C. Fortin
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|5
|3
|113
|0
|68
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|3
|2
|59
|1
|54
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|5
|4
|49
|0
|23
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|1/1
|51
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|2
|48.0
|0
|54
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|25.0
|0
|25
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|29/46
|353
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|16
|98
|2
|30
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|16
|52
|1
|7
|
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|13
|10
|73
|0
|16
|
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|6
|4
|50
|1
|33
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|4
|3
|49
|0
|38
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|5
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|3
|42
|1
|20
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|3
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|2
|2
|27
|1
|22
|
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Ford 24 WR
|S. Ford
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wheat 2 LB
|T. Wheat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Harris 15 DE
|J. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Forbes 13 CB
|E. Forbes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Matthews 8 S
|J. Matthews
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
B. Raybon 89 K
|B. Raybon
|0/0
|0
|4/5
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|43.5
|1
|46
|
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|2
|33.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|3.5
|12
|0
|
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 32(4:07 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 44 yards to MSST 24 Center-E.Stein. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 24. Tackled by ARK at MSST 19.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 26(5:06 - 4th) M.Hornsby scrambles to ARK 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 32.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ARK 31(5:06 - 4th) PENALTY on ARK-B.Limmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 32(5:44 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(6:25 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - MISSST 28(6:37 - 4th) G.Georgopoulos punts 44 yards to ARK 28 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by J.Marks.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MISSST 28(6:43 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 20(7:19 - 4th) S.Price rushed to MSST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(7:23 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - ARK 30(7:29 - 4th) M.Hornsby pass INTERCEPTED at MSST End Zone. Intercepted by E.Forbes at MSST End Zone. Tackled by ARK at MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 34(7:56 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 44(8:25 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(8:58 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(9:36 - 4th) M.Hornsby scrambles to MSST 43 for 12 yards. M.Hornsby ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 33(9:49 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:28 - 4th) J.Haselwood rushed to ARK 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at ARK 33.
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(10:28 - 4th) B.Raybon extra point is no good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(10:33 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to ARK End Zone for 2 yards. J.Marks for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MISSST 4(10:36 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin. PENALTY on ARK-L.Brini Defensive Pass Interference 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 11(11:22 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 11. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 4.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 26(11:28 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson. PENALTY on ARK-M.Chavis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(11:33 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks. PENALTY on ARK-L.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(12:02 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 43. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 39(12:29 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 36(13:08 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(13:44 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 36.
|Result
|Play
|Int
4 & 7 - ARK 37(13:57 - 4th) M.Hornsby pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 27. Intercepted by J.Matthews at MSST 27. Tackled by ARK at MSST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARK 37(14:02 - 4th) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for R.Sanders.
|Sack
2 & 5 - ARK 35(14:12 - 4th) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby sacked at MSST 37 for -2 yards (J.Harris)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 40(14:44 - 4th) M.Hornsby pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by B.Stephens at MSST 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 35.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 35(15:00 - 4th) M.Hornsby scrambles to MSST 40 for 25 yards. M.Hornsby ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 35(0:24 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 35(0:29 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - ARK 25(0:46 - 3rd) M.Hornsby scrambles to ARK 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 25(0:50 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(0:54 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 3rd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(1:03 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK End Zone for 30 yards. D.Johnson for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(1:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 50. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(1:56 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(2:26 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 27(2:54 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 27. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 27(2:58 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ducking.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(3:23 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 63 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST 2. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARK at MSST 37. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+54 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 46(3:41 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by B.Stephens at ARK 46. Gain of 54 yards. B.Stephens for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 45(4:12 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 45. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 45. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 46.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 27(4:54 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 23(5:33 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20(5:53 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - MISSST 31(6:06 - 3rd) A.Trafford punts 46 yards to ARK 23 Center-H.Hammond. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 23. Tackled by MSST at ARK 20.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MISSST 31(6:11 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson. PENALTY on MSST-K.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - MISSST 31(6:14 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|+11 YD
1 & 25 - MISSST 20(6:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(7:08 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 35. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 44. PENALTY on MSST-J.Walley Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+33 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 2(7:44 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 2. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 2. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 1(8:16 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARK 1(8:20 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to MSST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 1(8:25 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARK 1(8:59 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 2(9:34 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 10(9:55 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 2 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 13(10:22 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 19(10:43 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 13.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(11:00 - 3rd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 37. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 37. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:16 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 37.
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:16 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. A.Trafford rushed to ARK 3 for yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 33(11:23 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 33. Gain of 33 yards. C.Ducking for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(11:56 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 41(12:24 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(12:51 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 41.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 41(13:20 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(13:24 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARK 5(13:33 - 3rd) R.Bauer punts 54 yards to MSST 41 Center-E.Stein. Downed by B.Stephens.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARK 5(13:40 - 3rd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 2(14:17 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 5.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(14:54 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 2.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Raybon kicks 62 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK 3. A.Green MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-A.Green at ARK End Zone. Tackled by MSST at ARK 1.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 28(0:01 - 2nd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 28. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 28. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 49. PENALTY on ARK-ARK Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 22(0:07 - 2nd) M.Hornsby rushed to ARK 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 22(0:13 - 2nd) M.Hornsby steps back to pass. M.Hornsby pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 3 - MISSST 30(0:17 - 2nd) M.Biscardi 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Hammond Holder-G.Georgopoulos.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 22(0:22 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 29(0:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(0:35 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - MISSST 44(0:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin. PENALTY on ARK-D.McGlothern Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(0:48 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 44.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 31(1:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 31. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 47.
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST End Zone. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARK at MSST 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 3(1:15 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MSST End Zone for 3 yards. R.Sanders for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(1:27 - 2nd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 29. Gain of 68 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at MSST 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MISSST 29(1:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(1:37 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MISSST 29(1:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(2:08 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by C.Ford at ARK 38. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 49(2:32 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 49. Catch made by D.Johnson at ARK 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(3:02 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(3:31 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 38. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 48.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - MISSST 34(4:01 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MISSST 33(4:51 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(5:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(5:56 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:56 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ARK 41(6:02 - 2nd) C.Little 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Stein Holder-M.Fletcher.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 33(6:06 - 2nd) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARK 28(6:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARK-B.Latham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 29(6:44 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to MSST 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 33(7:01 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to MSST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 29.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(7:21 - 2nd) M.Hornsby pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 46. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 37(7:57 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 46 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at ARK 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(8:21 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 29(8:40 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:03 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 29.
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 2nd) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:03 - 2nd) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - MISSST 10(9:11 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 10. Catch made by A.Williams at ARK 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Williams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 10(9:15 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(9:52 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARK 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 10.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - MISSST 16(10:17 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARK 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 12.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISSST 16(10:22 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Calvin.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 23(11:03 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(11:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 34(11:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.Robinson at ARK 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 40(12:05 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARK 10(12:13 - 2nd) R.Bauer punts 42 yards to MSST 48 Center-E.Stein. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 48. Tackled by ARK at ARK 40.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARK 10(12:54 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 6(13:16 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 1(13:32 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISSST 42(13:38 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 41 yards to ARK 1 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by J.Walley.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - MISSST 37(13:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - MISSST 34(14:28 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 34. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 22. PENALTY on MSST-C.Ducking Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARK 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(0:33 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 39. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(1:09 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 39.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(1:31 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 20. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 8(1:56 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 8. Catch made by A.Williams at MSST 8. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ARK 8(2:03 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 8 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 8(2:08 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 15(2:30 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 8.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(2:56 - 1st) C.Fortin pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by R.Sanders at MSST 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARK 22(3:05 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to MSST 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 27(3:35 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 28(3:58 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MSST 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 27.
|+52 YD
1 & 15 - ARK 20(4:10 - 1st) M.Hornsby rushed to MSST 28 for 52 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at MSST 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARK 25(4:10 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-J.Haselwood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:10 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:10 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - MISSST 5(4:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 5. Catch made by J.Walley at ARK 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Walley for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 6(5:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 5.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 7(5:23 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 6.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - MISSST 11(5:56 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 7.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 18(6:19 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 18. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 18(6:23 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 18(6:40 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for C.Ford.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(6:40 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-K.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(6:46 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MISSST 36(7:18 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by J.Marks at ARK 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(7:53 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 50(8:21 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARK 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(8:50 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - ARK 30(9:01 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 25 yards to MSST 45 Center-E.Stein. Downed by S.Blair.
|Sack
3 & 9 - ARK 39(9:46 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin sacked at ARK 30 for -9 yards (T.Wheat)
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 38(10:17 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 38(10:24 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 32(10:41 - 1st) C.Fortin pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(11:09 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(11:15 - 1st) C.Fortin steps back to pass. C.Fortin pass incomplete intended for T.Knox.
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 1st) B.Raybon extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISSST 1(11:19 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK End Zone for 1 yards. D.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 2(11:51 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MISSST 4(11:53 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas. PENALTY on ARK-T.Hampton Defensive Offside 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 24(12:34 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 24. Catch made by A.Williams at ARK 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(12:39 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Harvey.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 30(13:07 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(13:33 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by C.Ducking at ARK 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 45(13:58 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 49(14:26 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 45.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - MISSST 44(14:34 - 1st) PENALTY on ARK-I.Nichols Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(15:00 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by ARK at MSST 44.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 30 yards from ARK 35 to the MSST 35. Out of bounds.
-
ARK
23MISSST
17
40
4th 3:59 SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
38
7
4th 2:18 ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
45
16
4th 6:54 CBSSN
-
4MICH
IND
24
10
4th 8:40 FOX
-
PURDUE
MD
31
31
4th 0:35 BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
38
31
4th 0:48 FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
40
13
4th 2:39 ESPN
-
AKRON
OHIO
13
21
2nd 0:08 ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
10
20
2nd 7:00 ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
10
14
2nd 10:27 ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
056.5 O/U
+5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
045.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
059 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
046 O/U
+4.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
065.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044.5 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
053.5 O/U
+4
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
060 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
064 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
056 O/U
+13.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
072 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
053.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
054.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
047 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
037 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
065.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-4
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+21
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+1
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
064.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+12.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
048 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-8
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
053.5 O/U
+4.5
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2
-
NEB
RUT
14
13
Final FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
33
32
Final ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
17
14
Final FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
7
40
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
34
17
Final ACCN
-
MIZZOU
FLA
17
24
Final ESPU
-
TEXAS
OKLA
49
0
Final ABC